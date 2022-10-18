ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Why You Need To Try This Dentist-Approved Routine For Sensitive Teeth

By Erin Marie
 4 days ago

Tooth sensitivity can make drinking hot beverages, biting into a scoop of ice cream, or attending routine dentist appointments particularly unpleasant. A 2013 study published in The Journal of the American Dental Association found that as many as 1 in 8 people across more than 30 general dental practices experience dentin hypersensitivity -- or teeth sensitivity. Health Digest spoke with Dr. Jennifer Osei-Fosu, dentist & Pronamel Spokesperson, who revealed how those with sensitive teeth can tweak their oral care routine to help reduce pain and discomfort.

"Signs of sensitive teeth may be represented in several different ways. It may range from mild to intense," Dr. Osei-Fosu explains. "Some of the most common [symptoms] are sensitivity, pain, or discomfort to hot/cold, dental erosion, receding gums/exposed roots and gum disease ." Thankfully, Dr. Osei-Fosu shares that making the switch to certain oral healthcare products catered to sensitive teeth can make a world of difference. "An individual with mild to moderate tooth sensitivity may adapt their oral care routine for better oral health by using essential ingredients in their oral hygiene regimen," she states.

Choose A Specialty Toothpaste, Toothbrush, And Mouthwash

As the protective covering to our teeth, enamel is essential to safeguard against tooth damage and decay, notes WebMD . However, once it's eroded away, there's no getting it back. "Aim to only use products which target strengthening and repair," Dr. Osei-Fosu tells Health Digest. "While you can't regrow enamel, you can help repair acid-weakened tooth enamel by brushing twice daily with an enamel strengthening toothpaste." She further advises seeing a dentist if tooth sensitivity is new for you.

So what kinds of products should those with sensitive teeth be on the lookout for? "Someone with mild-moderate tooth sensitivity should aim to primarily use products with the necessary ingredients for the desensitization of teeth," Dr. Osei-Fosu explains. "Choose products that are targeted to help treat tooth sensitivity and help to repair enamel." Additionally, she notes that toothpaste isn't the only product one should be mindful of. "Consider making the switch to a soft toothbrush, choose an alcohol-free mouth rinse ," Dr. Osei-Fosu concludes. "Look for the over-the-counter brands that are designed to help sensitive teeth."

To learn more about the causes of acid erosion, visit Sensodyne Pronamel .

Read this next: Things You Should Never Do Before Going To The Dentist

