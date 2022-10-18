Read full article on original website
Related
Walmart shopper charged for using ‘pass-around’ to steal from self-checkout weeks after couple caught using ‘switcheroo’
ALLEGED shoplifters at Walmart have been charged for skipping items and changing barcodes at the retail giant's self-checkout. On two separate occasions in the past few weeks, the Alpena, Michigan, Walmart has caught shoppers allegedly stealing in the self-checkout section of the store. A couple was reportedly caught switching barcodes...
I was ‘accused of stealing’ from Walmart’s self-checkout but it was the store’s error & I ended up being double charged
THIS Walmart customer had been questioned over an item not on his receipt and ended up paying double for an item because of an error from the superstore. A shopper recalled the time when a Walmart security guard checked his receipt and said he didn't pay for an item in his cart.
Walmart Removes Nestlé Product From Shelves
By Raysonho @ Open Grid Scheduler / Grid Engine - Own work, CC0,. The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: Eat This, Not That and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
The internet’s favorite indestructible tights are just $35, thanks to the early Black Friday sale at Sheertex
Sheertex’s unbreakable tights have reached cult status for their extreme durability, and now a bunch of its bestsellers are discounted as part of the brand’s early Black Friday sale. You can shop a range of closet staples at up to 60% off, including all tights at just $35.
35 Things On Amazon Shady AF People Will Love - And They're All Under $35
Keeping your valuables safe from thieves is always a good idea, which is why it never hurts to be a little shady. Luckily, there are tons of products out there that can help keep your expensive items safe from prying eyes — and we've rounded up 35 of the best ones you can find for less than $35. From hidden wall safes to privacy window film, you're guaranteed to find something on this list that you can use to help protect your home against thieves. But if you want to see more, you must keep scrolling.
Should you let Halloween be a candy free-for-all? Maybe, experts say
Whether it's concern over a sugar rush, weight gain or loss of control, a giant bag of candy on Halloween can give some parents anxiety. But controlling kids' candy supply too tightly may backfire and lead to unintended consequences, experts say.
Our favorite product releases this week: Stanley, Hill House Home, Glossier and more
This week brings the launch of Hill House Home’s holiday collection, new made-for-home coffee mugs from Stanley and a new seasonal lip balm from Glossier to put you in a festive, cozy mood.
Shop Target’s early Black Friday sale for deals on tech, kitchenware, gifts and more
Shop stellar deals on household essentials, holiday splurges and more at Target’s early Black Friday sale.
34 Big Brands You Probably Didn't Know You Could Buy On Amazon
There are so many incredible, big brands on Amazon that the days when you only ordered your contact lenses from there are long gone. In this article, we have rounded up 35 cool and useful items from some of the biggest and most well-known brands found on Amazon. Diversify your shopping and discover something new.
Fashion Finds That Look Bougie, But Are Oh So Affordable For The Holiday Season
We've headed into the holiday season, which means you're going to many parties, get-togethers, and shindigs. You want to look your best, but you can't break the bank (you've got gifts to buy). This list is here to help with fall and winter fashions that look bougie but are super affordable.
CNN
1M+
Followers
171K+
Post
1017M+
Views
ABOUT
It’s our job to #GoThere & tell the most difficult stories.
Comments / 0