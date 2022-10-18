Read full article on original website
Watch Shark Leap From Water To Catch Fish in Extremely Rare Footage
A Reddit user told Newsweek that other beachgoers were shocked and "didn't understand what was happening," as the shark thrashed about.
natureworldnews.com
World's Largest Bony Fish Found After Giant Sunfish Washed Ashore in the Azores
A giant sunfish, which was found dead and washed ashore near an island in Portugal, is now being considered to be the world's largest bony fish and the heaviest bony fish ever recorded. The gargantuan fish was discovered in the Azores, a Portuguese group of islands, in the North Atlantic...
msn.com
See the World's Heaviest Bony Fish, Which Weighs a Staggering 3 Tons
Talk about an absolute unit. A team of researchers released a study this week on what they're calling "the heaviest bony fish in the world," a giant sunfish found dead and floating in the Azores in the Atlantic Ocean in late 2021. Bony fish, as the description suggests, have skeletons...
Fishermen land largest fish ever discovered
Researchers have determined that a huge sunfish discovered last year by fishermen near Portugal’s Azores region in the Atlantic Ocean is the largest bony fish ever recorded, weighing more than 6,000 pounds.
507-year-old creature may be the world’s oldest living being
In 2006 a team of researchers from Bangor University went to an island for exploration, where they discovered an old clam, Ming. Its scientific name is Arctica Islandica, commonly known as Quahog. They were curious to know its age, so they opened up and counted the growth rings along the clam’s hinge ligament. They were mesmerized to know that the clam was 405 years old. But sadly, Ming died as soon as they opened it up.
Man Eating Bowl of Clams Accidentally Chomps Down on Rare Discovery Worth Thousands
Chances are that if you’re sitting down to enjoy a bowl of clams while on vacation, then your day’s already off to a good start. However, a Pennsylvania man’s feast of clams suddenly gave way to a special discovery when he chomped down on a several-thousand-dollar rare pearl. A jewelry appraiser shared footage of the rare pearl, which you can view below, in an increasingly popular TikTok video.
The world's largest crustacean may have eaten Amelia Earhart
The coconut crabs or robber crabs are the world’s largest crustaceans, measuring up to three feet in width and weighing over nine pounds. Inhabiting the Indo-Pacific area, they are widely found in the off-coast islands of Africa to those in the Pacific Ocean.
insideedition.com
Is Lady in 1860 Painting Holding an iPhone?
Did a 162-year-old painting hanging in Munich, Germany, predict the future? Ferdinand Georg Waldmüller’s work “The Expected One,” depicts a young woman walking down a garden path. She appears to be absorbed with something in her hands that looks a lot like a cellphone. Yet, the work was created in 1860, causing some people to claim the woman was a time traveler! But a simple explanation was provided by art historians: it’s not an iPhone, but actually a small pocket prayer book.
Meet the world's heaviest human being ever recorded
At the time of his death, Robert Earl Hughes weighed a whopping 1071 pounds. Robert Earl Hughes was a resident of the United States and is, to this day, the heaviest person ever recorded in history. Born in 1926, he weighed around 11lbs at birth, already about twice the weight of other babies. His early years were spent all over the USA, as his father was employed by railway companies. He consistently weighed more than other people his age. After a brief period working in a factory, Hughes joined a traveling circus where he was billed as “The World’s Fattest Man”.
Thousands of cruise ship passengers are being forced to spend extra days at sea after 3 Florida ports closed due to Hurricane Ian
Florida-based cruise ships are extending their trips after Hurricane Ian forced three ports to close. The cruise ships are spending more time at sea visiting extra destinations. Around five ships and 20,000 passengers are affected, per The Points Guy. Florida-based cruise ships are extending their schedules after Hurricane Ian forced...
iheart.com
Video: Anomaly Hunter Spots 'Soldier' on Mars
An anomaly hunter studying NASA photos of Mars spotted a peculiar rock that bears an uncanny resemblance to a soldier wielding a shield. Indefatigable UFO researcher Scott Waring made the curious find while examining an image that the Curiosity rover captured last week. Amid the many sizeable and normal-looking rocks littering the surface of the Red Planet, he noticed the bewildering oddity which looks like a half-buried person holding a shield above their head.
The Last Meal of this Massive 23-Foot Long Great White Shark Consisted of a Blue Shark, a Dolphin, and a Turtle
Back in 1987, Alfredo Cutajar had the surprise of his life when he discovered a gigantic Great White shark entangled in his fishing nets. When he noticed that his buoys were submerged, the fisherman from the village of 'Wied-iz-zurrieq' in Malta, expected it to be one big tuna or swordfish but not a shark that was much larger than his 15-foot boat!
According to scientists, an island off the coast of Brazil is the deadliest island on earth
Ilha Da Queimada Grande, also known as Snake Island, has been called the deadliest island in the world. It is located 150 kilometers off the coast of Sao Paolo, Brazil. The locals do not dare enter the island, as its occupants are not welcoming.
Dolphins Tried to 'Push' Surfer Being Stalked by 20-Foot Shark to Shore
Bill Ballard did not realize he was surfing next to a huge shark until a nearby aircraft's passengers were close enough to warn him, screaming, "Shark, shark!"
'Chewed Her up Bad': Bear Hunted Down Woman in Rare Predatory Attack
One of the women attacked in British Columbia, Canada, underwent six hours of surgery for injuries to her arms, head, back and ear.
A shark was found off the Australian coast and its human-like smile is unbelieveably strange
Nobody knows what the exact species of shark is - yet.
WATCH: Alligator Handler Bitten, Dragged Into Water in Shocking Attack
An alligator handler got more than what she was bargaining for when one of the large reptiles ended up dragging her into the water during a shocking attack. A new viral video showed the attack, which took place during a child’s birthday party in August 2021. An alligator attacked its handler, named Theresa Wiseman, and threw her into the water. When she used methods to calm the reptile down, it decided to barrel roll and her down with it. One of the guests in attendance jumped into the little pool to save her. The guest then held the gator while another guest was able to pull her out. It was noted that everyone involved in the situation was ok.
'It is Some Horrible Inhabitant of Space, Something Unknown to us on Earth'
"I thought you knew him well. It is a surprise to me to find that there is any prominent man who is not an especial friend of yours. At any rate you know him as well as anyone of the staff, so I'll give you the assignment." For eighty vertical miles Carpenter and Bond blasted their way—only to be trapped by the extraordinary monsters of the heaviside layer. "What's he up to now?" I asked. "He's going to try to punch a hole in the heaviside layer." "But that's impossible," I cried. "How can anyone...."
ohmymag.co.uk
A massive asteroid will hit Earth in November, according to 'time traveller'
Will the next few years be bleak for the Earth and humanity? As Russia threatens to use 'all necessary means' to support its military, fears of a nuclear apocalypse are reigniting. But on social media, one user has predicted a different kind of end of the world. A visitor from...
PHOTO: Receding Hurricane Ian Floodwaters Reveal Grotesque Dinosaur-Like Fish Trapped in Fence
The remnants of Hurricane Ian left mountainous piles of debris and other catastrophic damages to Florida’s gulf coast. However, its receding floodwaters are also revealing something genuinely bizarre. Recently, news photographer Ulen Hodges captured an interesting photograph while surveying the flooding. While visiting Orange County’s Orlo Vista neighborhood, he...
