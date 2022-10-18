ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CNN

Related
natureworldnews.com

World's Largest Bony Fish Found After Giant Sunfish Washed Ashore in the Azores

A giant sunfish, which was found dead and washed ashore near an island in Portugal, is now being considered to be the world's largest bony fish and the heaviest bony fish ever recorded. The gargantuan fish was discovered in the Azores, a Portuguese group of islands, in the North Atlantic...
msn.com

See the World's Heaviest Bony Fish, Which Weighs a Staggering 3 Tons

Talk about an absolute unit. A team of researchers released a study this week on what they're calling "the heaviest bony fish in the world," a giant sunfish found dead and floating in the Azores in the Atlantic Ocean in late 2021. Bony fish, as the description suggests, have skeletons...
KYW News Radio

Fishermen land largest fish ever discovered

Researchers have determined that a huge sunfish discovered last year by fishermen near Portugal’s Azores region in the Atlantic Ocean is the largest bony fish ever recorded, weighing more than 6,000 pounds.
Maya Devi

507-year-old creature may be the world’s oldest living being

In 2006 a team of researchers from Bangor University went to an island for exploration, where they discovered an old clam, Ming. Its scientific name is Arctica Islandica, commonly known as Quahog. They were curious to know its age, so they opened up and counted the growth rings along the clam’s hinge ligament. They were mesmerized to know that the clam was 405 years old. But sadly, Ming died as soon as they opened it up.
Outsider.com

Man Eating Bowl of Clams Accidentally Chomps Down on Rare Discovery Worth Thousands

Chances are that if you’re sitting down to enjoy a bowl of clams while on vacation, then your day’s already off to a good start. However, a Pennsylvania man’s feast of clams suddenly gave way to a special discovery when he chomped down on a several-thousand-dollar rare pearl. A jewelry appraiser shared footage of the rare pearl, which you can view below, in an increasingly popular TikTok video.
PHOENIXVILLE, PA
Maya Devi

The world's largest crustacean may have eaten Amelia Earhart

The coconut crabs or robber crabs are the world’s largest crustaceans, measuring up to three feet in width and weighing over nine pounds. Inhabiting the Indo-Pacific area, they are widely found in the off-coast islands of Africa to those in the Pacific Ocean.
insideedition.com

Is Lady in 1860 Painting Holding an iPhone?

Did a 162-year-old painting hanging in Munich, Germany, predict the future? Ferdinand Georg Waldmüller’s work “The Expected One,” depicts a young woman walking down a garden path. She appears to be absorbed with something in her hands that looks a lot like a cellphone. Yet, the work was created in 1860, causing some people to claim the woman was a time traveler! But a simple explanation was provided by art historians: it’s not an iPhone, but actually a small pocket prayer book.
Ingram Atkinson

Meet the world's heaviest human being ever recorded

At the time of his death, Robert Earl Hughes weighed a whopping 1071 pounds. Robert Earl Hughes was a resident of the United States and is, to this day, the heaviest person ever recorded in history. Born in 1926, he weighed around 11lbs at birth, already about twice the weight of other babies. His early years were spent all over the USA, as his father was employed by railway companies. He consistently weighed more than other people his age. After a brief period working in a factory, Hughes joined a traveling circus where he was billed as “The World’s Fattest Man”.
Business Insider

Thousands of cruise ship passengers are being forced to spend extra days at sea after 3 Florida ports closed due to Hurricane Ian

Florida-based cruise ships are extending their trips after Hurricane Ian forced three ports to close. The cruise ships are spending more time at sea visiting extra destinations. Around five ships and 20,000 passengers are affected, per The Points Guy. Florida-based cruise ships are extending their schedules after Hurricane Ian forced...
FLORIDA STATE
iheart.com

Video: Anomaly Hunter Spots 'Soldier' on Mars

An anomaly hunter studying NASA photos of Mars spotted a peculiar rock that bears an uncanny resemblance to a soldier wielding a shield. Indefatigable UFO researcher Scott Waring made the curious find while examining an image that the Curiosity rover captured last week. Amid the many sizeable and normal-looking rocks littering the surface of the Red Planet, he noticed the bewildering oddity which looks like a half-buried person holding a shield above their head.
Outsider.com

WATCH: Alligator Handler Bitten, Dragged Into Water in Shocking Attack

An alligator handler got more than what she was bargaining for when one of the large reptiles ended up dragging her into the water during a shocking attack. A new viral video showed the attack, which took place during a child’s birthday party in August 2021. An alligator attacked its handler, named Theresa Wiseman, and threw her into the water. When she used methods to calm the reptile down, it decided to barrel roll and her down with it. One of the guests in attendance jumped into the little pool to save her. The guest then held the gator while another guest was able to pull her out. It was noted that everyone involved in the situation was ok.
HackerNoon

'It is Some Horrible Inhabitant of Space, Something Unknown to us on Earth'

"I thought you knew him well. It is a surprise to me to find that there is any prominent man who is not an especial friend of yours. At any rate you know him as well as anyone of the staff, so I'll give you the assignment." For eighty vertical miles Carpenter and Bond blasted their way—only to be trapped by the extraordinary monsters of the heaviside layer. "What's he up to now?" I asked. "He's going to try to punch a hole in the heaviside layer." "But that's impossible," I cried. "How can anyone...."
ohmymag.co.uk

A massive asteroid will hit Earth in November, according to 'time traveller'

Will the next few years be bleak for the Earth and humanity? As Russia threatens to use 'all necessary means' to support its military, fears of a nuclear apocalypse are reigniting. But on social media, one user has predicted a different kind of end of the world. A visitor from...
Outsider.com

PHOTO: Receding Hurricane Ian Floodwaters Reveal Grotesque Dinosaur-Like Fish Trapped in Fence

The remnants of Hurricane Ian left mountainous piles of debris and other catastrophic damages to Florida’s gulf coast. However, its receding floodwaters are also revealing something genuinely bizarre. Recently, news photographer Ulen Hodges captured an interesting photograph while surveying the flooding. While visiting Orange County’s Orlo Vista neighborhood, he...
FLORIDA STATE
CNN

CNN

