ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota State

Comments / 0

Related
Fortune

2 symptoms are emerging as dominant in long COVID cases

Most COVID patients recover their sense of smell or taste within three months of infection. In 2020, developing a change in your sense of smell and/or taste was a sign that you may have COVID-19. Now, nearly three years later, researchers have determined that about 5% of adults who reported an initial change in their sense of smell or taste after contracting COVID-19 may go on to have long-lasting issues with those senses.
foodsafetynews.com

CDC says outbreak linked to Wendy’s sandwiches is over with more than 100 sick

Federal officials have declared that an outbreak of E. coli O157:H7 infections related to romaine lettuce on Wendy’s sandwiches has ended. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is reporting that the total number of confirmed patients is 109, up from the 97 reported in its most recent update on Sept. 1. About half — 52 — of the patients have been so sick they had to be admitted to hospitals. Thirteen of the patients developed hemolytic uremic syndrome (HUS), a serious often life-threatening condition that can cause kidney failure. No one had died as of this evening.
KENTUCKY STATE
Ars Technica

Florida tokers inadvertently smoked rat poison; 52 sickened, 4 dead

Just hours before President Biden unveiled a major effort to reform federal marijuana laws Thursday, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention published a report highlighting some of the collateral damage of harshly criminalizing the relatively safe drug. Further Reading. The report documented a mass poisoning from alternative marijuana products...
FLORIDA STATE
IFLScience

Four People Died From Fake Cannabis Spiked With Rat Poison In Florida

At least four people have died and 52 have fallen sick after consuming synthetic cannabis containing rat poison, according to a new report by the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). This latest cluster of cases first started appearing in Florida around December 2021, when the state poison...
FLORIDA STATE
Popculture

Raisin Recall Issued

ANKUR Muktanand Foods, Inc. has recalled raisins sold all over the U.S. because they contained undeclared sulfites. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has published a report on why this recall was enacted and how to identify them. Consumers with a sensitivity to sulfites could face serious health risks if they consume these products unknowingly.
News-Medical.net

A rare case of Hashimoto encephalopathy after COVID vaccination

In a recent ‘Letter to the Editor’ published in the English edition of the journal Neurologandiacute, researchers reported the rare occurrence of Hashimoto encephalopathy in a recipient of the (COVID-19) vaccine Spikevax. Spikevax, research name mRNA-1273, is a COVID-19 vaccine based on the messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA) technology.
Health Digest

Is There A Cure For Asthma?

The World Health Organization notes that as of 2019, asthma has affected approximately 262 million people globally. According to the Mayo Clinic, asthma is a critical condition that makes breathing difficult and can lead to numerous respiratory challenges. Asthma can be environmental or inherited, as stated by the National Health Service (NHS). The source lists allergies like pollen and dust mites as some common asthma triggers. Regarding genetics, WebMD notes that hereditary asthma accounts for that about three-fifths of all cases. People whose parents have asthma are three to six times more likely to develop asthma.
natureworldnews.com

Harmful Rare Flesh-Eating Bacteria Increases in Florida After Hurricane Ian

Rare flesh-eating bacteria reportedly increased in Florida after Hurricane Ian's flooding, advising residents to be careful and watch out for the symptoms. Residents in Florida began to return to their homes after the disastrous impact of Hurricane Ian. The house damage caused residents to seek temporary shelters and immediately salvage what was left. At the same time, animal facilities have been helping stranded and abandoned dogs.
FLORIDA STATE
NBC News

Dr. Ashish Jha on triple threat of winter illnesses in the U.S.

Dr. Ashish Jha, White House Covid Response Coordinator, joins Lester Holt to discuss a triple threat of illnesses that Americans should prepare for this winter – coronavirus, influenza and RSV. Jha urges everyone to get vaccinated against Covid and the flu.Oct. 21, 2022.
Medical News Today

Vitamin B1 may decrease the chances of migraine headaches

Migraine headaches can be debilitating and difficult to treat. Researchers are still working to discover factors that influence migraine development and the best ways to treat and prevent these headaches. A​ recent study found that diets high in the B vitamin thiamine were associated with a decreased risk of migraine....
CALIFORNIA STATE
foodsafetynews.com

Enoki Mushrooms recalled in Canada after testing finds Listeria

Goldenway Import and Export is recalling Enoki Mushrooms because of possible Listeria monocytogenes contamination. This recall was triggered by the Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) test results. The recalled product has been sold in British Columbia and Manitoba, Canada, and may have been distributed in other provinces and territories. Recalled...
The Associated Press

Iran protests trigger solidarity rallies in US, Europe

WASHINGTON (AP) — Chanting crowds marched in the streets of Berlin, Washington DC and Los Angeles on Saturday in a show of international support for demonstrators facing a violent government crackdown in Iran, sparked by the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini in the custody of that country’s morality police. On the U.S. National Mall, thousands of women and men of all ages — wearing green, white and red, the colors of the Iran flag — shouted in rhythm. “Be scared. Be scared. We are one in this,” demonstrators yelled, before marching to the White House. “Say her name! Mahsa!” The demonstrations, put together by grassroots organizers from around the United States, drew Iranians from across the Washington D.C. area, with some travelling down from Toronto to join the crowd. In Los Angeles, home to the biggest population of Iranians outside of Iran, a throng of protesters formed a slow-moving procession along blocks of a closed downtown street. They chanted for the fall of Iran’s government and waved hundreds of Iranian flags that turned the horizon into a undulating wave of red, white and green.
WASHINGTON, DC
healio.com

Dexamethasone fails to relieve shortness of breath among patients with cancer

High-dose dexamethasone failed to improve shortness of breath compared with placebo among ambulatory patients with cancer, according to study results published in The Lancet Oncology. In addition, the researchers found increased treatment-associated adverse events associated with dexamethasone. Background. “[Shortness of breath] is a distressing symptom that is difficult to treat,...
CNET

Headaches vs. Migraines: How to Tell the Difference and Get Relief

To veteran migraine sufferers, the signs of an attack are as clear as day: The blinding flashes of pain, excruciating pressure between the eyes and nausea racking your body make it impossible to ignore. But not all migraines look or feel the same, and some severe headaches can feel awfully...

Comments / 0

Community Policy