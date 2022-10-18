Read full article on original website
Related
MSNBC
President Biden calls for ‘not intimidating anyone who is at the polls’ in exclusive interview
President Joe Biden discusses the Jan. 6 committee subpoenaing Donald Trump regarding the Capitol insurrection, and calls out "mega MAGA" Republicans who “think that it's all right to threaten violence.” Jonathan Capehart joins Joy Reid to share his exclusive sit-down interview with President Biden on The ReidOut on MSNBC.Oct. 21, 2022.
MSNBC
Fmr. Press Secy. to the First Lady: Dr. Biden wants women to know how high the stakes are
Former Press Secretary to the First Lady Michael LaRosa discusses Jill Biden ramping up her presence on the campaign trail ahead of the midtermsOct. 20, 2022.
Pro-Trump Rally Warns Lindsey Graham, Top Dems to Face Death by Year's End
A speaker at the "ReAwaken America" rally warned high profile politicians including Joe Biden and Chuck Schumer that the "Angel of Death is coming for them."
Dark Brandon Returns: Biden Gets Sassy With Peter Doocy And Twitter Lights Up
The president's supporters love this feisty exchange with a Fox News reporter.
Donald Trump Jr's Fianceé Kimberly Guilfoyle & Ivanka Trump's Email Accounts Leaked By Social Media Platform
Social media platform Parler accidentally leaked the email accounts of nearly 200 high-profile users, including those of Ivanka Trump and Don Jr.’s fiancée, RadarOnline.com has learned.The monumental mistake took place earlier this week after Kanye West agreed to purchase the conservative and pro-free speech platform on Tuesday.According to Daily Mail, the blunder was made when 198 VIP users were sent an email announcing Kanye’s acquisition of the platform. But instead of adding recipients via the blind carbon copy (BCC) email function, the person who sent out the email accidentally used the carbon copy (CC) function.Besides Ivanka and Don Jr.’s fiancée,...
MSNBC
Steve Bannon sentenced to 4 months in jail: Key takeaways and analysis
A federal judge sentenced Steve Bannon, a longtime confidant of former President Donald Trump, to four months in jail and a $6,500 fine for defying a subpoena issued by the House Jan. 6 committee. A jury convicted the former White House chief strategist of two criminal charges of contempt of...
MSNBC
Democrats' feared 'Red October' has arrived, says the New York Times
The New York Times' Blake Hounshell writes that 'all the indicators on my political dashboard are blinking red' for Republicans ahead of the midterm elections. The Morning Joe panel discusses Hounshell's findings and what history says about the present.Oct. 20, 2022.
MSNBC
Sen. Hassan: GOP challenger Bolduc ‘trying to hide how extreme’ he is
Sen. Maggie Hassan joins MSNBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell to discuss her Republican opponent, Don Bolduc, who she says is “working actively to mislead people” by flip-flopping on his extreme positions on abortion, Social Security and Medicare, and election denialism because he’s “out of step with New Hampshire.”Oct. 21, 2022.
MSNBC
Democratic voters share concerns about a second Biden run
In new focus groups, women swing voters in Pittsburgh weigh in on if President Biden should run again in 2024 and Democratic voters from Philadelphia discuss the best Democratic candidate to beat Trump in 2024.Oct. 20, 2022.
MSNBC
As the midterms near, Barack Obama is getting off the sidelines
After one of Donald Trump’s recent rallies, a friend of mine asked me, “Why isn’t Barack Obama doing events like these?” I confessed that I didn’t have much of an answer. It’s possible the former Democratic president doesn’t want to steal the spotlight from the...
MSNBC
Velshi: Inflation is a global problem. And it wasn’t created by Biden.
This year’s midterm elections will largely be defined by the economy. In recent polls, Americans say inflation is the most important problem facing the country today. Inflation in America is high, but it’s not a problem that was created by the Biden Administration or the Democrats. It’s not a uniquely American problem, either. Over 100 global economies have a much higher inflation rate than the U.S. right now.Oct. 22, 2022.
MSNBC
Was Biden's Abortion Rights Vow Too Little, Too Late?
President Biden is promising to sign abortion rights into federal law if Democrats can grow their Senate majority by two. But will that be enough to energize voters in the midterms, or is his message too little, too late? White House principal deputy press secretary Olivia Dalton joins Mehdi to discuss.Oct. 20, 2022.
MSNBC
Expecting to win a majority, GOP leaders eye new gun policies
During his presidency, Donald Trump tended to make a spectacle whenever he signed new measures, but just one month after taking office, the Republican did the opposite, quietly putting his signature on a measure that much of the country hadn’t heard about. With the support of the congressional GOP...
MSNBC
Social media depressing you before the midterms? Log off
The word of the day is cacophony — or sound that’s harsh to the ear. That’s the first thing that comes to mind when I log on to social media. I know what I’m about to say sounds counterintuitive coming from someone who makes online content for a living — but I strongly encourage spending a little less time on social media ahead of the midterms.
MSNBC
Bannon busted: Trump’s fmr. chief strategist sentenced to prison time
Steve Bannon has been sentenced to four months in prison and a $6,500 fine following a contempt of congress conviction. Additionally, the January 6th Committee’s subpoena of Donald Trump’s testimony has been released. Politico’s Kyle Cheney was at the Bannon sentencing and joins us to discuss. Oct. 21, 2022.
MSNBC
Under the bus? CPAC leader differs with ‘no agenda McConnell’ over ‘old-school’ tactics
As Senate minority leader Mitch McConnell declines to offer a GOP party platform, others including Sen. Rick Scott have put forth a widely criticized agenda. CPAC leader Matt Schlapp joins MSNBC Chief Legal Correspondent Ari Melber in the final stretch before the midterms. Schlapp emphasizing McConnell’s strategy is “old school politics” and that inflation should be the primary concern of GOP candidates, saying Republicans must “tame the inflation tiger.”Oct. 20, 2022.
MSNBC
Will Trump comply with Jan. 6 subpoena?
After months of work, the committee investigating the insurrection officially subpoenaed the former president, and called on him to appear for a deposition on November 14th, 6 days after the Midterms. But it seems unlikely Trump will actually show up as he can delay the move until the next Congress, when Republicans may take control of the House.Oct. 22, 2022.
MSNBC
Roadmap to coup culpability: Trump hit with historic subpoena
In a new development, Donald Trump is formally subpoenaed by the January 6 committee, which contends he was at the center of the thwarted coup. MSNBC Chief Legal Correspondent Ari Melber reports on the historic subpoena, which also implies that Trump is guilty of elector fraud. The legally binding document now setting a deadline for Trump to submit evidence by November 14.Oct. 21, 2022.
MSNBC
Weissmann: ‘The prosecutors definitely have Donald Trump as a target’
Chris Hayes is joined by Andrew Weissmann to discuss Judge Carter’s opinion on Donald Trump’s effort to overturn the 2020 election, as well as what it could mean for Trump now that Kash Patel was brought before a grand jury in the Mar-a-Lago document probe.Oct. 21, 2022.
MSNBC
Increasing Republican diversity should put Democrats on edge
Republicans in Congress could be on the brink of becoming a lot more racially diverse. As The New York Times reports, 67 Black, Latino, Asian or Native American Republican candidates are on the ballot for seats in the U.S. House in November. With only a dozen members of color among House Republicans right now, the historically diverse candidate roster could, if even moderately successful, make the GOP House caucus look considerably less pale. “We’re narrative busters,” Republican Rep. Byron Donalds of Florida, a Black lawmaker who helped recruit new candidates, told the Times. “We break up the dogma of Democratic politics, in terms of how to view Republicans.”
Comments / 0