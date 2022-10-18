ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CNN

Related
Decider.com

‘The Voice’ Gets Deeply Awkward When Camila Cabello Is Forced To Listen To A Song From Her Ex Shawn Mendes

Things got a little personal during Tuesday night’s (Sept. 27) blind auditions on The Voice when one contestant awkwardly sang “Mercy” by Shawn Mendes — you know, coach Camila Cabello’s ex-boyfriend. “I was so excited when I heard that Camila was going to be a coach … but I had already chosen ‘Mercy’ by Shawn Mendes,” Tanner Howe explained prior to his audition. “It’s so funny to think I’m singing a Shawn Mendes song to Camila Cabello so I hope she likes it.” Cabello and Mendes dated for more than two years before calling it quits in November 2021. Even she was shocked by...
Rolling Stone

Dwayne Johnson Singing Loretta Lynn’s ‘Don’t Come Home a Drinkin” With Kelly Clarkson? Why Not

Dwayne Johnson is an unabashed country music fan, particularly of the outlaw variety — he cites Sturgill Simpson, Cody Jinks, and Jamey Johnson as modern-day favorites. If it’s got teeth, The Rock is all in, which is probably why it wasn’t the least bit strange for him to cover “Don’t Come Home a Drinkin’” this week in honor of Loretta Lynn, who died Oct. 4. Johnson joined Kelly Clarkson on the singer’s eponymous talk show for an installment of her Kellyoke bit, gamely dialing up the twang to sing Lynn’s 1966 song about a boozed-up and hard-up husband. He even took...
Rolling Stone

Shania Twain Offers a Shot of Caffeinated Bliss in New Song ‘Waking Up Dreaming’

Shania Twain wants to embrace the thrill of being in love in her new song “Waking Up Dreaming,” which was released on Friday. It’s the country-pop icon’s first new music since 2017 and first under a recording agreement with Republic Nashville. “Do you know I adore you?/A million ways to show you, I do,” Twain sings at the top of “Waking Up Dreaming,” propelled by a hydraulic “Mickey”-style drum beat and subtle washes of synth. It gradually builds to a Shania-worthy maximalist sound, a dance party of gleaming guitars and unfettered bliss. “Let’s start waking up dreaming/And dress up crazy...
Distractify

What Happened to Chris Tucker? His Rumored Death Is Trending

Every once in a while, the internet goes into a frenzy about the death of a celebrity. Oftentimes, these internet rumors are completely false. The latest actor and comedian to fall into this category happens to be Chris Tucker. Article continues below advertisement. For some reason, people believe the Rush...
In Style

Megan Fox’s Skintight Denim Set Wasn’t Actually Denim at All

While jeggings may remain one of the most controversial Millennial-loved trends, maybe ever, Megan Fox just made a case for their return to the mainstream while taking the skintight pants to a whole new level. On Sunday, the actress shared a trio of photos on Instagram showcasing the full body-hugging...
OK! Magazine

Fans Beg Jessica Simpson To Stop Undergoing Facial Procedures: 'So Sad To See'

Jessica Simpson showed herself undergoing a facial procedure, but fans were less than pleased to see the blonde beauty changing up her look yet again. "Getting kissed by @emface and can’t wait to see my results! @drbriankinney@BTLAesthetics #Emface#EmfacePartner#EmfaceTheNation#NeedleFree," the 42-year-old captioned a video of herself with patches on her face. 'I’M PRETTY OBSESSED WITH HIM STILL': JESSICA SIMPSON SPILLS SECRET TO LONG-LASTING MARRIAGE WITH ERIC JOHNSONFans immediately took to the comments section to comment on the ordeal. One person wrote, "So sad to see. She was so naturally beautiful," while another added, "Nice example of having some self-esteem 🙄."A third...
TMZ.com

Lamar Odom Cheers on Daughter at First Fashion Show

There's no doubt Lamar Odom is his daughter's biggest fan ... because he pulled up to her first-ever fashion show to support her in a big way. Lamar was at 24-year-old Destiny's show at MainRo in Hollywood Saturday -- cheering her on from the audience. We're told Destiny opened the...
LOS ANGELES, CA
OK! Magazine

Downcast Sarah Jessica Parker Spotted Out For First Time Since Revealing Heartbreaking Death Of Stepfather

A grieving Sarah Jessica Parker was seen stepping out in New York City for the first time since revealing her stepfather had suddenly died. On Thursday, September 29, the day the actress shared the heartbreaking news, the Sex and the City alum was photographed walking the city streets with her head down and sunglasses on. Wearing light grey joggers with a cozy, dark grey sweater and black clogs, Parker strolled down the street with a purse and backpack as oversized headphones covered her ears, silencing the sound of the bustling city.The sighting comes on the heels of a statement from...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
OK! Magazine

Forced Out? Producers At 'The Voice' Hatched 'Secret Plot' To Replace Blake Shelton Prior To Exit Announcement

Blake Shelton may have made the decision to leave The Voice, but producers were already hatching a plan to get him out. Following the country singer's heartfelt announcement — which he made on Tuesday, October 11 — he will be leaving the show after season 23, insiders revealed to Radar that his exit was a relief to the crew behind the scenes. “After a decade on the show, producers are quietly looking to replace Blake with someone younger and more current," sources revealed more than a year ago when Ariana Grande joined the cast. “It is time for a shake-up....
CNN

CNN

