‘The Voice’ Gets Deeply Awkward When Camila Cabello Is Forced To Listen To A Song From Her Ex Shawn Mendes
Things got a little personal during Tuesday night’s (Sept. 27) blind auditions on The Voice when one contestant awkwardly sang “Mercy” by Shawn Mendes — you know, coach Camila Cabello’s ex-boyfriend. “I was so excited when I heard that Camila was going to be a coach … but I had already chosen ‘Mercy’ by Shawn Mendes,” Tanner Howe explained prior to his audition. “It’s so funny to think I’m singing a Shawn Mendes song to Camila Cabello so I hope she likes it.” Cabello and Mendes dated for more than two years before calling it quits in November 2021. Even she was shocked by...
Dwayne Johnson Singing Loretta Lynn’s ‘Don’t Come Home a Drinkin” With Kelly Clarkson? Why Not
Dwayne Johnson is an unabashed country music fan, particularly of the outlaw variety — he cites Sturgill Simpson, Cody Jinks, and Jamey Johnson as modern-day favorites. If it’s got teeth, The Rock is all in, which is probably why it wasn’t the least bit strange for him to cover “Don’t Come Home a Drinkin’” this week in honor of Loretta Lynn, who died Oct. 4. Johnson joined Kelly Clarkson on the singer’s eponymous talk show for an installment of her Kellyoke bit, gamely dialing up the twang to sing Lynn’s 1966 song about a boozed-up and hard-up husband. He even took...
Shania Twain Offers a Shot of Caffeinated Bliss in New Song ‘Waking Up Dreaming’
Shania Twain wants to embrace the thrill of being in love in her new song “Waking Up Dreaming,” which was released on Friday. It’s the country-pop icon’s first new music since 2017 and first under a recording agreement with Republic Nashville. “Do you know I adore you?/A million ways to show you, I do,” Twain sings at the top of “Waking Up Dreaming,” propelled by a hydraulic “Mickey”-style drum beat and subtle washes of synth. It gradually builds to a Shania-worthy maximalist sound, a dance party of gleaming guitars and unfettered bliss. “Let’s start waking up dreaming/And dress up crazy...
What Happened to Chris Tucker? His Rumored Death Is Trending
Every once in a while, the internet goes into a frenzy about the death of a celebrity. Oftentimes, these internet rumors are completely false. The latest actor and comedian to fall into this category happens to be Chris Tucker. Article continues below advertisement. For some reason, people believe the Rush...
Madonna's Daughter's Latest Song Is an "Ode to One of Those Never-Quite-Ending Romances"
Lolahol, aka Lourdes "Lola" Leon, is treating us to more new music. After releasing her debut single, "Lock&Key," last month, Madonna's 25-year-old daughter recently teamed up with Brooklyn-based artist J!mmy for a new song, "Love Me Still," which comes with an accompanying music video helmed by Ukrainian director Alyssa Trawkina.
Hailey Bieber Says Relationship With Husband Justin Bieber "Never" Crossed Over With Selena Gomez
Hailey Bieber is finally addressing the alleged drama between her and Selena Gomez, most of which was generated by public misconception, according to her. In Wednesday's new "Call Her Daddy" episode, host Alex Cooper asked the star point blank if she ever dated her now-husband, Justin Bieber, at the same time he was with his famous ex.
Miley Cyrus Returns To The Spotlight In The Shortest Little Black Dress—She Looks Incredible!
Miley Cyrus just proved that you can never go wrong with a little black dress, as she rocked one of the shortest and sexiest LBDs for her highly-anticipated return to the stage for the Foo Fighters & The Hawkins Family Present Taylor Hawkins Tribute Concert in Los Angeles on September 27th.
Megan Fox’s Skintight Denim Set Wasn’t Actually Denim at All
While jeggings may remain one of the most controversial Millennial-loved trends, maybe ever, Megan Fox just made a case for their return to the mainstream while taking the skintight pants to a whole new level. On Sunday, the actress shared a trio of photos on Instagram showcasing the full body-hugging...
Shania Twain says a dinner with Oprah Winfrey 'all went sour' over the topic of religion: 'No room for debate'
Shania Twain revealed that a dinner with Oprah Winfrey took an awkward turn over the topic of religion. During an appearance on the "Table Manners" podcast hosted by Jennie and Lennie Ware, the 57-year-old Canada-born country singer recalled that one of her "most memorable dinners" had been with the 68-year-old talk show icon.
You May Want To Sit Down Before You See The Sheer Lace Catsuit Kourtney Kardashian Just Posted On Instagram—It’s On Another Level!
Kourtney Kardashian has had a big year—getting married, launching her line of wellness supplements, and recently launching a line with Boohoo. The oldest Kardashian sister has also undergone quite a style transformation in recent years—going from mor...
Betty White 'Did Not Look Away' After Jon Hamm Had To 'Back That Thang Up' On Her
Actor Jon Hamm reflected Friday on an awkward backstage encounter with the late Betty White. During an interview on “The Tonight Show,” host Jimmy Fallon asked Hamm about a “Glee” parody that the two had filmed with the “Golden Girls” icon for the 2010 Emmys.
'It's Clear He's Not Happy': J Lo & Ben Affleck Fighting Nonstop, Newlywed Bliss Has Worn Off
It was the fairytale ending Jennifer Lopez had always wanted. In April 2021, fresh off her split from Alex Rodriguez, the star found herself back in the arms of ex-fiancé Ben Affleck. Bennifer 2.0 tied the knot twice this year. "Jennifer was walking on air," an insider revealed. Now,...
'Hot Mess' Drew Barrymore Had Screaming Off-Air Meltdown Before Taping Talk Show Episode
Talk about waking up on the wrong side of the bed. Taping for Drew Barrymore's recent episode of her talk show was anything but a typical day at the office, with the actress seemingly losing her cool before the cameras rolled. According to an insider, Barrymore arrived to set late...
Fans Beg Jessica Simpson To Stop Undergoing Facial Procedures: 'So Sad To See'
Jessica Simpson showed herself undergoing a facial procedure, but fans were less than pleased to see the blonde beauty changing up her look yet again. "Getting kissed by @emface and can’t wait to see my results! @drbriankinney@BTLAesthetics #Emface#EmfacePartner#EmfaceTheNation#NeedleFree," the 42-year-old captioned a video of herself with patches on her face. 'I’M PRETTY OBSESSED WITH HIM STILL': JESSICA SIMPSON SPILLS SECRET TO LONG-LASTING MARRIAGE WITH ERIC JOHNSONFans immediately took to the comments section to comment on the ordeal. One person wrote, "So sad to see. She was so naturally beautiful," while another added, "Nice example of having some self-esteem 🙄."A third...
Lamar Odom Cheers on Daughter at First Fashion Show
There's no doubt Lamar Odom is his daughter's biggest fan ... because he pulled up to her first-ever fashion show to support her in a big way. Lamar was at 24-year-old Destiny's show at MainRo in Hollywood Saturday -- cheering her on from the audience. We're told Destiny opened the...
Lizzo Responds to Kanye's Fat-Shaming Comments: "I'm Minding My Fat, Black, Beautiful Business"
Musician Lizzo is once again putting fat-shamers in their place. While on stage during a performance in Toronto, she told the crowd, "I feel like everybody in America got my motherf*cking name in they motherf*cking mouth for no motherf*cking reason. I'm minding my fat, Black, beautiful business." Lizzo's comments follow...
Diddy and His Son King Combs Make Chart History
Diddy is passing the baton to his son Christian, aka King Combs. King Combs has been releasing music for a few years and recently scored his first major hit.
Downcast Sarah Jessica Parker Spotted Out For First Time Since Revealing Heartbreaking Death Of Stepfather
A grieving Sarah Jessica Parker was seen stepping out in New York City for the first time since revealing her stepfather had suddenly died. On Thursday, September 29, the day the actress shared the heartbreaking news, the Sex and the City alum was photographed walking the city streets with her head down and sunglasses on. Wearing light grey joggers with a cozy, dark grey sweater and black clogs, Parker strolled down the street with a purse and backpack as oversized headphones covered her ears, silencing the sound of the bustling city.The sighting comes on the heels of a statement from...
Forced Out? Producers At 'The Voice' Hatched 'Secret Plot' To Replace Blake Shelton Prior To Exit Announcement
Blake Shelton may have made the decision to leave The Voice, but producers were already hatching a plan to get him out. Following the country singer's heartfelt announcement — which he made on Tuesday, October 11 — he will be leaving the show after season 23, insiders revealed to Radar that his exit was a relief to the crew behind the scenes. “After a decade on the show, producers are quietly looking to replace Blake with someone younger and more current," sources revealed more than a year ago when Ariana Grande joined the cast. “It is time for a shake-up....
