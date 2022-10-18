ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Grab Your Medical Marijuana at the Gas Station – Cannabis Dispensaries To Open at 10 Circle K Stores in Florida

On October 19 it was announced that Green Thumb Industries Inc, headquartered in Chicago, IL and Vancouver, Canada has signed a deal with Circle K gas stations in Florida. The announcement reveals that Floridians will soon see medical marijuana products made available for sale at 10 Circle K gas stations in Florida as part of a new pilot.
CNN

Nearly six million ballots have been cast in pre-election voting

CNN — More than 5.8 million ballots have been cast across 39 states in the 2022 midterm elections, according to data from election officials, Edison Research and Catalist. In the battleground states of Arizona and Pennsylvania, Democrats are far outpacing Republicans in pre-election ballots cast, according to data from Catalist, a company that provides data, analytics and other services to Democrats, academics and nonprofit issue-advocacy organizations and is giving insights into who is voting before November.
WCJB

NCFL home sales drop, prices keep climbing

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Home sale prices continued to rise in September in defiance of falling home sales in North Central Florida. According to numbers released by Florida Realtors on Thursday morning, home sales in North Central Florida are down significantly. In Gainesville, 27 percent fewer homes were sold last month compared to the same time last year. In Ocala, home sales are down 25 percent.
sarasotamagazine.com

Hurricane Ian Was a 'Worst-Case Scenario' for Florida

“Hurricane Ian was my worst-case scenario,” says Bob Bunting. Bunting, the founder of Sarasota’s Climate Adaptation Center (CAC), is an entrepreneur and meteorologist who previously was a lead forecaster for the National Weather Service and a scientist at the National Center for Atmospheric Research. In short: He’s been around a storm or two. At the CAC, he and his team aim to help both businesses and individuals apply climate science to Florida’s unique challenges.
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Why Florida’s stone crab claw prices are so ‘astronomical’ at start of 2022-23 season

Eager to crack into fresh stone crab claws with sides of mustard dipping sauce? Be prepared to pay record-high prices again. Mere days into stone crab season, local seafood markets, restaurants and wholesalers say strong weekend winds and lean traps along Florida’s Gulf Coast are limiting supplies of the crustacean delicacy. Meanwhile, inflation is driving up per-pound prices $10 to $20 higher ...
CBS New York

NJ sues oil, gas firms, trade group over climate change

New Jersey officials announced a lawsuit Tuesday against five oil and gas companies and a petroleum trade organization, alleging they had known for decades about the harmful impact of fossil fuels on climate change but instead deceived the public about that link.Attorney General Matthew Platkin and the state's consumer affairs division and environmental protection department said the suit filed Tuesday in Superior Court in Mercer County names Exxon Mobil Corp., Shell Oil Co. Chevron Corp., BP, ConocoPhillips, and the American Petroleum Institute trade group of which all are members.The lawsuit alleges that the defendants failed to warn the public about...
CNN

Officials in Texas' most populous county ask DOJ to send federal monitors in response to state plans to send observers for general election

Three top officials in Texas' most populous county have asked the Department of Justice's Civil Rights Division to send federal monitors to Harris County for the midterm elections to oversee what they view as an effort by Republican state officials to "chill voters' trust in the election process" and "intimidate" election workers.
Outsider.com

Florida Reports Two Tornadoes Ahead of Cold Front

Ahead of a pretty stiff cold front, two tornadoes touched down in Florida and would leave some wreckage in their path. The National Weather Service reports that two EF-0 tornadoes were on the ground. This took place on Monday night. The first one hit near Indiantown in Martin County around 9:20 p.m. with winds between 80 to 85 mph. This tornado stayed on the ground for two-tenths of a mile and was 85 yards wide.
CNN

