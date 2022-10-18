Read full article on original website
Related
EPA launches federal civil rights investigation over Jackson water crisis
The Environmental Protection Agency has opened a federal civil rights investigation into the state of Mississippi over the Jackson water crisis.
What has DeSantis done to ease the crisis on Housing, rent, and electric prices up big in Florida?
Florida has long been known as a more affordable place to live than many parts of the country, with no state income tax, lower property taxes and a cheaper overall housing stock. That is starting to change, though, as housing prices have escalated rapidly, along with apartment rents, home insurance...
South Florida's first big cool front is on the doorstep; late October hurricane outlook
It’s been a hot, humid and storm-stressed summer for South Floridians as we patiently wait for a cool front to arrive this week that will give everyone a much-needed taste of fall. The first big one arrives Tuesday night into Wednesday with a temperature drop of 10 degrees that...
Duke Energy Florida files to refund customers $56M annually in federal corporate tax savings
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Duke Energy Florida customers could soon see a cheaper bill as the energy company is proposing to pass on $56 million dollars of corporate tax savings annually to customers. If the filing is approved, residential rates will decrease $1.90 per 1,000 kilowatt-hours in January. "We...
California mental health workers vote to end 10-week strike
A 10-week strike by about 2,000 therapists and other mental health professionals in Northern California working for Kaiser Permanente ended with a ratification vote announced Friday.
fox35orlando.com
Why cold front over Florida is having negative impact on St. Johns River flooding
SANFORD, Fla. - While some are rejoicing the cool fall-like temperatures, the wind coming in from the North, bringing in this cooler weather, is having a negative impact on the St. Johns River. In the United States, the St. Johns River is one of the few rivers that run from...
Grab Your Medical Marijuana at the Gas Station – Cannabis Dispensaries To Open at 10 Circle K Stores in Florida
On October 19 it was announced that Green Thumb Industries Inc, headquartered in Chicago, IL and Vancouver, Canada has signed a deal with Circle K gas stations in Florida. The announcement reveals that Floridians will soon see medical marijuana products made available for sale at 10 Circle K gas stations in Florida as part of a new pilot.
Nearly half the students at a Virginia high school are absent with flu-like symptoms, district says
As US health officials are becoming increasingly concerned about the impact of this year's flu season, nearly half the students at a Virginia high school were absent with flu-like and gastrointestinal symptoms this week, according to the school district.
Nearly six million ballots have been cast in pre-election voting
CNN — More than 5.8 million ballots have been cast across 39 states in the 2022 midterm elections, according to data from election officials, Edison Research and Catalist. In the battleground states of Arizona and Pennsylvania, Democrats are far outpacing Republicans in pre-election ballots cast, according to data from Catalist, a company that provides data, analytics and other services to Democrats, academics and nonprofit issue-advocacy organizations and is giving insights into who is voting before November.
WCJB
NCFL home sales drop, prices keep climbing
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Home sale prices continued to rise in September in defiance of falling home sales in North Central Florida. According to numbers released by Florida Realtors on Thursday morning, home sales in North Central Florida are down significantly. In Gainesville, 27 percent fewer homes were sold last month compared to the same time last year. In Ocala, home sales are down 25 percent.
sarasotamagazine.com
Hurricane Ian Was a 'Worst-Case Scenario' for Florida
“Hurricane Ian was my worst-case scenario,” says Bob Bunting. Bunting, the founder of Sarasota’s Climate Adaptation Center (CAC), is an entrepreneur and meteorologist who previously was a lead forecaster for the National Weather Service and a scientist at the National Center for Atmospheric Research. In short: He’s been around a storm or two. At the CAC, he and his team aim to help both businesses and individuals apply climate science to Florida’s unique challenges.
Why Florida’s stone crab claw prices are so ‘astronomical’ at start of 2022-23 season
Eager to crack into fresh stone crab claws with sides of mustard dipping sauce? Be prepared to pay record-high prices again. Mere days into stone crab season, local seafood markets, restaurants and wholesalers say strong weekend winds and lean traps along Florida’s Gulf Coast are limiting supplies of the crustacean delicacy. Meanwhile, inflation is driving up per-pound prices $10 to $20 higher ...
6 takeaways from the Wisconsin governor's debate between Tony Evers and Tim Michels
Democratic Gov. Tony Evers of Wisconsin and his Republican challenger, Tim Michels, clashed in a debate Friday night over the swing state's election administration, as Michels vowed to sign into law a series of restrictive voting measures that the incumbent has vetoed.
NJ sues oil, gas firms, trade group over climate change
New Jersey officials announced a lawsuit Tuesday against five oil and gas companies and a petroleum trade organization, alleging they had known for decades about the harmful impact of fossil fuels on climate change but instead deceived the public about that link.Attorney General Matthew Platkin and the state's consumer affairs division and environmental protection department said the suit filed Tuesday in Superior Court in Mercer County names Exxon Mobil Corp., Shell Oil Co. Chevron Corp., BP, ConocoPhillips, and the American Petroleum Institute trade group of which all are members.The lawsuit alleges that the defendants failed to warn the public about...
News4Jax.com
Amendment 1 could help Florida’s property insurance market if passed, property appraiser says
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – There are three proposed amendments to the Florida Constitution that the Florida Legislature voted to place on the ballot this November. The first is an effort to help homeowners fight the effects of rising sea levels and flooding. It’s an issue that has recently come into...
Two Alabama Dollar General stores face OSHA fines for dirty, unsafe areas, feds say
Dollar General is facing another $1.68 million in fines after government safety inspectors found violations at four of the chain’s stores in Alabama, Florida and Georgia, the federal regulators announced Monday. During inspections in April 2022, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration found dirty and disorderly storage areas and...
Officials in Texas' most populous county ask DOJ to send federal monitors in response to state plans to send observers for general election
Three top officials in Texas' most populous county have asked the Department of Justice's Civil Rights Division to send federal monitors to Harris County for the midterm elections to oversee what they view as an effort by Republican state officials to "chill voters' trust in the election process" and "intimidate" election workers.
Kari Lake says she would accept 'fair, honest and transparent' Arizona election results
Arizona Republican gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake said in a new interview she would accept the results of a "fair, honest and transparent election," expanding on previous comments she made to CNN in which she wouldn't commit to accepting the state's election results if she lost.
Florida Reports Two Tornadoes Ahead of Cold Front
Ahead of a pretty stiff cold front, two tornadoes touched down in Florida and would leave some wreckage in their path. The National Weather Service reports that two EF-0 tornadoes were on the ground. This took place on Monday night. The first one hit near Indiantown in Martin County around 9:20 p.m. with winds between 80 to 85 mph. This tornado stayed on the ground for two-tenths of a mile and was 85 yards wide.
Rick Scott says Florida property insurance rates ‘skyrocketed’ in Ron DeSantis’ era
“People are going bare now because they can't afford it.”
CNN
1M+
Followers
171K+
Post
1017M+
Views
ABOUT
It’s our job to #GoThere & tell the most difficult stories.
Comments / 0