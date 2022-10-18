ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

NBA season preview: Golden State Warriors bid for back-to-back titles and LeBron James eyes scoring record as new year tips off

By Ben Church
CNN
CNN
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 1

Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

LeBron hugged Draymond Green in the middle of losing to the Warriors and NBA fans ripped them

We know LeBron James and Draymond Green are buddies, even after some of the things they’ve been through. But in the middle of a regular-season game, particularly the season-opener in which Bron’s Los Angeles Lakers got destroyed by Green’s Golden State Warriors in a 123-109 loss … would they really hug each other in the middle of the game?
LOS ANGELES, CA
Larry Brown Sports

Kyrie Irving had message for Ben Simmons after Nets’ loss

The 2022-23 Brooklyn Nets have played just one game together, and Kyrie Irving is already sharing words of wisdom with Ben Simmons. Simmons made his regular-season debut with the Nets in a game where they were crushed by the New Orleans Pelicans at home. The former No. 1 overall pick scored 4 points and grabbed 5 rebounds in the 130-108 loss. His most impressive feat was managing to foul out despite playing just 23 minutes.
BROOKLYN, NY
The Spun

NBA World Reacts To ESPN's Stephen A. Smith Decision

Stephen A. Smith is getting his version of the "Manning Cast" for NBA games, ESPN has announced. Titled "The NBA in Stephen A.'s World," it will debut next Wednesday during the Brooklyn Nets-Milwaukee Bucks matchup. The alternate telecast will be used for select games throughout the season. Many of the...
hotnewhiphop.com

Nike LeBron 20 “Metallic Gold” Coming Soon: Photos

LeBron’s latest signature shoe is getting a regal color scheme. LeBron James has released a ton of amazing sneakers throughout his career. In his 20th NBA season, LeBron has come through with the Nike LeBron 20, and fans are already big fans of these. If you are someone who prefers low-top silhouettes, then there is no doubt that these will be your jam. Luckily enough, new colorways continue to be produced.
NBC Sports

Draymond doc prolongs discussion Warriors wish would end

SAN FRANCISCO – The Warriors are hoping, wishing, the punch Draymond Green landed to the face of young Warriors teammate Jordan Poole 15 days ago will fade under a succession of victories with no sign of internal friction. And, sure, it could fade if the Warriors are patient and...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
ESPN

LeBron: Not going to 'harp' after more poor Lakers shooting

LOS ANGELES -- The Lakers can't hit outside shots. That much is clear after L.A. shot 9-for-45 from 3 in Thursday night's 103-97 loss to the Clippers. That total somehow managed to be even worse than the Lakers' 10-for-40 clip from deep in their opening-night loss to the Golden State Warriors.
LOS ANGELES, CA
CNN

CNN

1M+
Followers
171K+
Post
1017M+
Views
ABOUT

It’s our job to #GoThere & tell the most difficult stories.

Comments / 0

Community Policy