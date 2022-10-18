NBA season preview: Golden State Warriors bid for back-to-back titles and LeBron James eyes scoring record as new year tips off

Read full article on original website
1 Trade Sends Warriors’ Klay Thompson To Lakers
Sometimes, the writing appears to be on the wall. Just make sure you read it closely. This can be the case for NBA teams at times. The message may seem obvious, but it may also be misleading you. Nobody reads the terms and conditions, but they ought to. After all,...
LeBron hugged Draymond Green in the middle of losing to the Warriors and NBA fans ripped them
We know LeBron James and Draymond Green are buddies, even after some of the things they’ve been through. But in the middle of a regular-season game, particularly the season-opener in which Bron’s Los Angeles Lakers got destroyed by Green’s Golden State Warriors in a 123-109 loss … would they really hug each other in the middle of the game?
Malika Andrews Didn't Like When Ja Morant Said Stephen Curry Is The Toughest Player To Guard In The NBA: "She Really Hates The Warriors."
Malika Andrews didn't take too well that Ja Morant mentioned Stephen Curry as the toughest player to guard in the NBA.
Brittney Griner reportedly turned down the opportunity to play basketball in prison because it's 'too painful' to practice
The WNBA star, who has been wrongfully detained in Russia since February, reportedly refused lawyers' offer to bring her a basketball to play prison.
Kyrie Irving had message for Ben Simmons after Nets’ loss
The 2022-23 Brooklyn Nets have played just one game together, and Kyrie Irving is already sharing words of wisdom with Ben Simmons. Simmons made his regular-season debut with the Nets in a game where they were crushed by the New Orleans Pelicans at home. The former No. 1 overall pick scored 4 points and grabbed 5 rebounds in the 130-108 loss. His most impressive feat was managing to foul out despite playing just 23 minutes.
NBC Sports
Don’t expect Draymond Green trade, Curry says end of Warriors era when they can’t win
Even as the Golden State Warriors collected their rings and raised a banner to open this NBA season, there has been a “is this the last dance” vibe hanging over the team. There already were questions about if the Warriors could afford to keep this roster together and if Draymond Green would be the odd man out before Green threw a right cross at Jordan Poole.
Draymond Green Seen Talking To Two Attractive Women During The Warriors vs. Lakers Game: "Dray Probably Asking Them If They Bron Fans Too."
Draymond Green was spotted talking to two attractive ladies courtside, and fans had some funny reactions.
Watch: Steph Curry reacts to Damion Lee's game-winning shot in Suns vs. Mavericks
After the Golden State Warriors started the 2022-23 campaign with a victory over the Los Angeles Lakers on Tuesday’s opening night of the NBA season, the rest of the league was on display on Wednesday. Wednesday’s action was headlined by a battle between a pair of Western Conference contenders...
NBA World Reacts To ESPN's Stephen A. Smith Decision
Stephen A. Smith is getting his version of the "Manning Cast" for NBA games, ESPN has announced. Titled "The NBA in Stephen A.'s World," it will debut next Wednesday during the Brooklyn Nets-Milwaukee Bucks matchup. The alternate telecast will be used for select games throughout the season. Many of the...
Taylor Rooks Sends NBA Fans Into Frenzy During Twitter Live: "She Is So Hot And Beautiful"
Taylor Rooks delighted fans with his social media presence during 2022-23 NBA opening night.
Lakers News: Anthony Davis Talks Current Starting Lineup
The Lakers' Game 1 starting five looked.. pretty rough last night.
hotnewhiphop.com
Nike LeBron 20 “Metallic Gold” Coming Soon: Photos
LeBron’s latest signature shoe is getting a regal color scheme. LeBron James has released a ton of amazing sneakers throughout his career. In his 20th NBA season, LeBron has come through with the Nike LeBron 20, and fans are already big fans of these. If you are someone who prefers low-top silhouettes, then there is no doubt that these will be your jam. Luckily enough, new colorways continue to be produced.
NBC Sports
Draymond doc prolongs discussion Warriors wish would end
SAN FRANCISCO – The Warriors are hoping, wishing, the punch Draymond Green landed to the face of young Warriors teammate Jordan Poole 15 days ago will fade under a succession of victories with no sign of internal friction. And, sure, it could fade if the Warriors are patient and...
ESPN
LeBron: Not going to 'harp' after more poor Lakers shooting
LOS ANGELES -- The Lakers can't hit outside shots. That much is clear after L.A. shot 9-for-45 from 3 in Thursday night's 103-97 loss to the Clippers. That total somehow managed to be even worse than the Lakers' 10-for-40 clip from deep in their opening-night loss to the Golden State Warriors.
Kyrie Irving thinks Nets got better following Kevin Durant trade request
Despite the Brooklyn Nets ending their NBA preseason with two victories, reporters are still wondering how the team’s culture shifted following Kevin Durant’s trade request, guard Kyrie Irving thinks they improved. In an interview with Shams Charania of The Athletic, Irving discussed the situation and how the team’s...
Justin Verlander breaks records to hand Houston Astros series lead over New York Yankees
Astros ace Justin Verlander struck out 11 in six impressive innings to inspire Houston to a 4-2 victory over the New York Yankees in its AL Championship Series opener on Wednesday.
