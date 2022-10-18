'Massive blackouts' as 30% of Ukraine's power stations destroyed in just over a week, Zelensky says

Read full article on original website
Related
Elon Musk Says If Putin Dies Or Gets Ousted, His Successor Will 'Unlikely' Be 'Amenable To Peace' With Ukraine
Tesla Inc. TSLA CEO Elon Musk says expecting Vladimir Putin’s successor to be a “nice guy” will be a “misapprehension.”. What Happened: Musk, while replying to a Tweet on Friday, on what would happen if Putin died or was removed from power before the end of the war, said the Russian president's replacement would not be “amenable to peace” either.
Russian fuel shipments to troops fighting in the Ukraine war have jumped to the highest level since the invasion began
Russian fuel shipments to troops fighting in Ukraine last month hit the highest level since the invasion began. A report from Bloomberg said Wednesday fuel deliveries to troops reached nearly 220,000 tons in September. The move is part of Putin's full mobilization of troops as the conflict drags on into...
Video Shows Russian Fighter Jet Fall From Sky as 4 Planes Destroyed—Ukraine
A video purportedly showing a Russian fighter jet fall from the sky has been widely shared online after Ukrainian forces claimed to have shot down four planes in a single day. The Ministry of Defense of Ukraine claimed that on Saturday, September 24, two Russian Su-25 jets had been destroyed alongside an Su-30 and Su-34.
Retired general: Intercepted intelligence reveals two things about Putin
Brig. Gen. Mark Kimmitt (Ret.) responds to a CNN report that Russian President Vladimir Putin is personally giving directions to Russian forces on the ground in Ukraine.
Vladimir Putin’s health is ‘dramatically deteriorating’ & his ‘secret conditions have impacted his judgement in Ukraine’
VLADIMIR Putin's heath is "dramatically deteriorating" and his secret conditions have impacted his judgement over Ukraine, it is claimed. Political analyst Valery Solovey - whose earlier claims about the Kremlin leader's poor health were denied - alleges that Putin’s secret medical conditions have impacted on his judgment on the war.
Russian Wagner Commander Killed in Ukraine's Donbas
A senior commander in Russia's Wagner Group, a private military contractor close to the Kremlin, has reportedly been killed in Ukraine by Kyiv's troops. Alexei Nagin, 41, was killed near Bakhmut in Ukraine's Donetsk province on September 20, according to WhereisRussiaToday, a website that tracks the Russian military. Wagner mercenaries...
International Business Times
Ukraine Army Successfully Shoots Down An Entire Russian Platoon In 1 Minute, Soldier Reveals
The Armed Forces of Ukraine has successfully shot down an entire Russian military unit in one minute amid its counteroffensive operation on the eastern front, according to a soldier who survived the attack. In a new video posted Sunday by the Security Service of Ukraine (SSU), a Russian soldier, whose...
The Russian economy will ‘die by winter’ because of the ‘catastrophic consequences’ of the military mobilization, a top Russian economist warns
Russian men sit on a bus at a mobilization center awaiting their departure to a military training center on Sept. 26, 2022, in Moscow. In the seven months since Russia invaded Ukraine, some have argued that the international sanctions levied against Russia weren’t strong enough as Russians continued to travel, shop, party—and generally lead a normal life.
Video: Russian Soldier Shows 'Awful' Camp Condition, Says Half of Men Sick
The solider also claimed that theft is rampant, with men stealing shoes, mattresses, heaters, and money in an effort to survive.
THOUSANDS of Russian soldiers 'have already called Ukrainian hotline set up to let them surrender'
Thousands of Russian soldiers have already called a Ukrainian hotline to surrender in a fresh humiliation for Putin's bedraggled army, officials have said. Andriy Yusov, a spokesman for Ukraine's military intelligence, said that in just a few weeks some 2,000 people have called the 'I Want To Live' hotline in order to give themselves up.
Kremlin seizes on Zelensky 'blunder' after Ukraine President demands NATO 'launch pre-emptive strikes' on Russia to stop Putin using nukes - before insisting he meant 'imposing sanctions' pre-invasion as Kyiv troops hammer Moscow forces into retreat
The Kremlin has warned of potentially 'monstrous consequences' after Volodymyr Zelensky appeared to suggest NATO powers should bomb Russia to deter Vladimir Putin from using nuclear weapons against Ukraine. Russia said such comments risked starting 'yet another world war' after the Ukrainian president seemed to tell Australian think tank the...
Video: Ukrainian woman reveals the question Russian soldiers 'always' asked
CNN senior international correspondent Ben Wedeman reports from Pisky, a town in Eastern Ukraine that has been partially liberated from Russian forces.
The Jewish Press
Using Israeli Intelligence, Ukraine Easily Destroys Russia’s Iranian-Made Kamikaze Drones
The Telegraph reported on Wednesday that dozens of Iranian-made Shahed-136 drones that had been launched on Monday by Russia in a long-range blitz on city centers across Ukraine were shot down by Ukraine’s air defense systems (Hopeless ‘kamikaze’ drones show Vladimir Putin’s war machine is floundering), and many were destroyed before hitting their targets.
2 US veterans who went to fight for Ukraine but were captured by Russia said they were beaten, abused, and lost 30 pounds each in captivity
Alex Drueke and Andy Tai Huynh, veterans from Alabama, went to Ukraine to fight the Russian invasion. The men were captured by Russia and detained for 104 days before their release last month. In their most in-depth interview, they told The Washington Post they were beaten and interrogated. Two American...
FSB reveals X-ray of '23-ton bomb that blew up Crimea bridge' as eight men are arrested and accused of helping Ukrainian spies carry out attack
The FSB has arrested eight people over the Crimean bridge attack while revealing an X-ray of what it says was the bomb that caused the blast. Moscow's spies say the men - five Russians and three people from Ukraine and Armenia - worked with a Ukrainian agent named 'Ivan Ivanovic' to ship the 23-ton device through four countries over two months before it detonated on the bridge.
Saudi Arabia lowers oil prices for Europe but raises them again for the US as White House says OPEC+ is siding with Russia
Saudi Arabia is raising oil prices for US buyers, following a similar move a month ago. Meanwhile, state-run Saudi Aramco lowered prices in Europe and left them largely unchanged for the Asian market. The price moves come after OPEC+ slashed production quotas, which the White House said aligns the oil...
Video reveals a major problem for new Russian soldiers
In a new video posted to social media, newly mobilized Russian soldiers are complaining about their lack of training before being sent to the war with Ukraine.
Leader who has a long working relationship with Putin predicts his next move
Finland’s President Sauli Niinistö, who has a longstanding relationship with Russian President Vladimir Putin, joins CNN’s Fareed Zakaria to discuss what he has learned about Putin over the years, and what is next for his war in Ukraine.
nextbigfuture.com
Reports of Russian Collapse In and Around Kherson
There are various reports of continuing Ukrainian advances in Kherson. Russia seems to have had to fall back another 20 kilometers in Kherson. Getting pushed into small pockets. Ukraine continues to have upper hand with recon, information and destroying supplies, logistics and ammo. It is flat terrain in Kherson on the north side of the Dnipro. No places to setup significant defensive lines.
Russia is making excuses for why it can't stop US-made HIMARS from shredding its military in Ukraine
Some Russian commentators say a secret feature makes HIMARS rockets hard to target, but Russia's military shortcomings are no secret.
CNN
1M+
Followers
171K+
Post
1017M+
Views
ABOUT
It’s our job to #GoThere & tell the most difficult stories.
Comments / 0