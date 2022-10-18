How ironic that the Trumpers who screamed and yelled about backing the blue, are now threatening to kill the FBI and all of those who have sworn under oath, to tell the truth about what they knew about the attack on police and the White House on J6. Every single person associated with trump has been arrested, is awaiting trial, or is making deals to testify against him in Criminal activities. Don’t you sorta feel dumb that you followed his Cult for this long!? Now we know it’s over. We and our teams never stopped pursuing what was just and right. We will restore the United States back to Civility. Mike and Sherri Coppage/Teams
The MAGA agenda represents an extremism that threatens the very foundations of our Republic. It doesn’t respect our Constitution.It doesn’t believe in the rule of law.And it doesn’t recognize the will of the people.
A Great Synopsis of Ron Desantis He does not have the Debate ability, even if he is or was a lawyer. He can't even get through a press conference without attacking reporters. His ability to remain composed is only in very controlled circumstances where the press is locked out and no one is asking him any questions. He has real serious issues which should be addressed in Campaign Ads by the Florida Democratic Party, Charlie Crist and all other groups supporting Crist for Governor Campaign Ads. A tyrant is in charge now and we all need vote him out.Team. Let’s take this Nationwide so everyone understands Desantis appearance.
