Pasco County, FL

Brooksville council declares emergency with sanitary sewer system

BROOKSVILLE — The city’s sanitary sewer collections and treatment system is on the verge of a “catastrophic” failure, Public Works Director Paul Booth warned the city council on Oct. 17. He and City Manager Ron Snowberger asked for approval of an emergency declaration so the city...
Pasco County’s Broadening Tax Base

In their latest piece for the Laker/Lutz News, staff writer B.C. Manion gives readers an informative look at Pasco County’s broadening tax base. Manion’s article follows a luncheon in which Pasco County Property Appraiser Mike Wells was in attendance, giving comments on the evolution of the county’s tax finances.
Construction plans along U.S. 19 raises concerns from business owners

CLEARWATER, Fla. - Coming with a $242.6 million price tag, plans for new interchanges and roadway improvements along U.S. Highway 19 are drawing concerns from business owners between State Road 580 and County Road 95 in Clearwater and Palm Harbor. According to the Florida Department of Transportation, the project will...
Early voting locations announced for Pasco County

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. — Early voting locations in Pasco County for the 2022 general election have been announced by Pasco County Supervisor of Elections Brian E. Corley on Wednesday. The early voting period is Wednesday, Oct. 26 through Saturday, Nov. 5 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily. The...
Opioid recovery network, CORE, launches in Pasco County

PASCO COUNTY, Fla — Florida health officials announced the launch of the Coordinated Opioid Recovery, CORE, Wednesday afternoon in Pasco County. The program, which is a network of addiction care and coordinated effort between different departments, is the first of its kind in the U.S. After two successful years in Palm Beach County, the network is being expanded to 12 counties across Florida, including Pasco.
Both Sides Making Case In Pebble Creek Fight

Over the next year, those are the questions to be answered when it comes to what to do with the shuttered Pebble Creek Golf Club golf course. On Oct. 4, a Save Pebble Creek Rally was held at the Glory Days Grill on Bruce B. Downs, and co-organizer and Pebble Creek resident Leslie Green said she was pleased to draw a bigger crowd than expected — roughly 130 people.
Tampa Electric announces another round of solar projects

Tampa Electric’s solar power is expected to save about $90 million in fuel costs in 2022 alone. Tampa Electric’s journey of environmental stewardship began two decades ago and continues strong today with the utility’s latest solar power expansion. By the end of 2025, Tampa Electric will launch...
Kitchen on public notices: The people have spoken

County Commission Chairman Ron Kitchen Jr. said Tuesday he didn’t receive a single piece of correspondence in support of taking legal ads and public notices away from the Citrus County Chronicle. It is obvious, he said, the public has spoken and the issue is moot.
Cops Corner 10.20.22

This week on Cops Corner: Plant City Police investigate active warrants, missing doors and counterfeit currency. Residential burglary: An officer met with the employee of a building company who advised that he noticed two sliding glass doors missing from the home while securing it for the hurricane on Sept. 27.
New development to break ground in Lakeland

A retail and housing development is coming to 608 Prospect St. — the old site of Florida Tile — soon. Atlanta-based real estate company Carter, which proposed the development last fall, has officially purchased the 22-acre site west of Lake Wire and plans to break ground before the end of the year.
Aerial mosquito control spraying begins in Polk County after Hurricane Ian

BARTOW, Fla. — Neighborhoods in Polk County might notice low-flying aircraft spraying insecticides for mosquito control starting this week. After Hurricane Ian rolled through Florida, the mosquito population surged from flooding, Polk County said in a news release. In an effort to control what the county is calling a public health emergency, aerial spraying for mosquito control will begin on Wednesday, Oct. 19.
Hernando County Murder Suspect Arrested In Putnam County

  PUTNAM COUNTY, Fla. – A Hernando County murder suspect has been arrested in Putnam County. On Tuesday, Putnam County Sheriff’s Office deputies received information from the Hernando County Sheriff’s Office regarding Reynol Gonzalez Jr, who was possibly hiding out in Putnam County. Gonzalez was
Child Fatally Shot At Tampa Restaurant

According to WFLA News Channel 8, A juvenile was shot and killed at a McDonald’s in Tampa. Police said they responded to a call at the location on North Armenia avenue after someone was reported shot Tuesday night. The child sadly died at the scene. There was a heavy police presence at the location for hours. The gender and age of the victim has not been released. There is also no information available on the suspect because the investigation is still ongoing. We will keep you updated as more comes in.
