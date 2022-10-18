Read full article on original website
suncoastnews.com
Brooksville council declares emergency with sanitary sewer system
BROOKSVILLE — The city’s sanitary sewer collections and treatment system is on the verge of a “catastrophic” failure, Public Works Director Paul Booth warned the city council on Oct. 17. He and City Manager Ron Snowberger asked for approval of an emergency declaration so the city...
irvineweekly.com
Pasco County’s Broadening Tax Base
In their latest piece for the Laker/Lutz News, staff writer B.C. Manion gives readers an informative look at Pasco County’s broadening tax base. Manion’s article follows a luncheon in which Pasco County Property Appraiser Mike Wells was in attendance, giving comments on the evolution of the county’s tax finances.
fox13news.com
Construction plans along U.S. 19 raises concerns from business owners
CLEARWATER, Fla. - Coming with a $242.6 million price tag, plans for new interchanges and roadway improvements along U.S. Highway 19 are drawing concerns from business owners between State Road 580 and County Road 95 in Clearwater and Palm Harbor. According to the Florida Department of Transportation, the project will...
Hillsborough County court orders removal of transportation tax from November ballot
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — The Hillsborough County judicial circuit court released a written order on Wednesday to remove the county's 1 percent transportation tax proposal from the ballot in November. Voters in the county will still see the proposal on the ballot next month because officials filed a notice...
floridapolitics.com
Ed Hooper: $242M and counting — taxpayer dollars wasted on a Pinellas County pedestrian project
This would not be the solution to safer walkways. It would have the opposite effect. The Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT) has agreed to construct an unwanted $242 million pedestrian project in Pinellas County, and I am urging Gov. Ron DeSantis to stop it before it begins. When this project...
Bay News 9
Early voting locations announced for Pasco County
PASCO COUNTY, Fla. — Early voting locations in Pasco County for the 2022 general election have been announced by Pasco County Supervisor of Elections Brian E. Corley on Wednesday. The early voting period is Wednesday, Oct. 26 through Saturday, Nov. 5 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily. The...
Petition circulating that calls for New Port Richey Mayor to resign
Many spent Tuesday calling for the mayor of New Port Richey to step down, but in an apology, he said he’s not going anywhere.
suncoastnews.com
Pasco commission reverses its decision on Seven Oaks apartments in Wesley Chapel
DADE CITY — The Pasco County Commission this week overturned its previous denial of a multi-story apartment complex at the Seven Oaks development adjacent to the Sam’s Club on State Road 56. But not without several more hours of pointed debate about whether the development was suited for...
Opioid recovery network, CORE, launches in Pasco County
PASCO COUNTY, Fla — Florida health officials announced the launch of the Coordinated Opioid Recovery, CORE, Wednesday afternoon in Pasco County. The program, which is a network of addiction care and coordinated effort between different departments, is the first of its kind in the U.S. After two successful years in Palm Beach County, the network is being expanded to 12 counties across Florida, including Pasco.
neighborhoodnewsonline.net
Both Sides Making Case In Pebble Creek Fight
Over the next year, those are the questions to be answered when it comes to what to do with the shuttered Pebble Creek Golf Club golf course. On Oct. 4, a Save Pebble Creek Rally was held at the Glory Days Grill on Bruce B. Downs, and co-organizer and Pebble Creek resident Leslie Green said she was pleased to draw a bigger crowd than expected — roughly 130 people.
Local mom fears homelessness after landlord orders family out before lease is up
A single mom in Brandon is worried her family could be homeless in a matter of weeks after Ian sent a tree through the roof of her rental home.
floridapolitics.com
Tampa Electric announces another round of solar projects
Tampa Electric’s solar power is expected to save about $90 million in fuel costs in 2022 alone. Tampa Electric’s journey of environmental stewardship began two decades ago and continues strong today with the utility’s latest solar power expansion. By the end of 2025, Tampa Electric will launch...
Citrus County Chronicle
Kitchen on public notices: The people have spoken
County Commission Chairman Ron Kitchen Jr. said Tuesday he didn’t receive a single piece of correspondence in support of taking legal ads and public notices away from the Citrus County Chronicle. It is obvious, he said, the public has spoken and the issue is moot.
Crash Closed Westbound Lanes Of SR-580 In Clearwater, 4 Transported To Hospital
CLEARWATER, Fla. – Clearwater Police officers were on the scene of a traffic crash with serious injuries at the corner of State Road 580 and Landmark Drive. Officers say the Westbound lanes of State Road 580 were shut down, along with travel along Landmark at
plantcityobserver.com
Cops Corner 10.20.22
This week on Cops Corner: Plant City Police investigate active warrants, missing doors and counterfeit currency. Residential burglary: An officer met with the employee of a building company who advised that he noticed two sliding glass doors missing from the home while securing it for the hurricane on Sept. 27.
New development to break ground in Lakeland
A retail and housing development is coming to 608 Prospect St. — the old site of Florida Tile — soon. Atlanta-based real estate company Carter, which proposed the development last fall, has officially purchased the 22-acre site west of Lake Wire and plans to break ground before the end of the year.
Aerial mosquito control spraying begins in Polk County after Hurricane Ian
BARTOW, Fla. — Neighborhoods in Polk County might notice low-flying aircraft spraying insecticides for mosquito control starting this week. After Hurricane Ian rolled through Florida, the mosquito population surged from flooding, Polk County said in a news release. In an effort to control what the county is calling a public health emergency, aerial spraying for mosquito control will begin on Wednesday, Oct. 19.
Heads up, drivers: Traffic pacing coming early Tuesday morning on SB I-75 in Pasco County
WESLEY CHAPEL, Fla. — Traffic on southbound Interstate 75 in central to southern Pasco County will be paced slowly by law enforcement between specific times Tuesday. For up to 20 minutes at a time between the hours of 12:01 a.m. and 6 p.m., drivers will be paced to drive about 15 mph, weather permitting.
Hernando County Murder Suspect Arrested In Putnam County
PUTNAM COUNTY, Fla. – A Hernando County murder suspect has been arrested in Putnam County. On Tuesday, Putnam County Sheriff’s Office deputies received information from the Hernando County Sheriff’s Office regarding Reynol Gonzalez Jr, who was possibly hiding out in Putnam County. Gonzalez was
wild941.com
Child Fatally Shot At Tampa Restaurant
According to WFLA News Channel 8, A juvenile was shot and killed at a McDonald’s in Tampa. Police said they responded to a call at the location on North Armenia avenue after someone was reported shot Tuesday night. The child sadly died at the scene. There was a heavy police presence at the location for hours. The gender and age of the victim has not been released. There is also no information available on the suspect because the investigation is still ongoing. We will keep you updated as more comes in.
