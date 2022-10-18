Read full article on original website
“Beta” Version Of The Federal Student Loan Forgiveness Application Is Live. Here’s What That Means
On Friday, October 14, the Biden administration’s Department of Education launched the beta version of its student debt relief application. This means Americans can now start the application process to receive the student debt cancellation they are owed. But those applications aren’t going to be processed right away. Here’s what you need to know.
A Major Student Debt Deadline Is Weeks Away. Here's How To Apply For Cancellation
The White House finally released details on what you need to apply for student loan forgiveness, but the timing is close for those hoping to take advantage of PLSF waivers. Earlier this week, the Biden Administration released much-anticipated information on how exactly the application process for student loan forgiveness will work. In a series of tweets, a White House representative announced that the application for forgiveness will be simple and no supporting documentation will be necessary. The application will be available on desktop and mobile browsers, with both English and Spanish versions.
IRS To Put More Money In Your Paycheck Next Year, Thanks To Inflation
American families have felt the pinch for months on end now, with inflation rates reaching their highest levels in 40 years. But as families work to make ends meet while dealing with high costs of groceries, gas, rent, health care, and more, the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) has actually thrown us a little bit of a bone.
