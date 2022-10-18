The White House finally released details on what you need to apply for student loan forgiveness, but the timing is close for those hoping to take advantage of PLSF waivers. Earlier this week, the Biden Administration released much-anticipated information on how exactly the application process for student loan forgiveness will work. In a series of tweets, a White House representative announced that the application for forgiveness will be simple and no supporting documentation will be necessary. The application will be available on desktop and mobile browsers, with both English and Spanish versions.

