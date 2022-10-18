Read full article on original website
Related
Kearney Hub
The Archway's Halloweenfest will offer family-friendly fun
KEARNEY — Amber Clement remembers the joys of Halloween. She grew up in the country, so coming to town for Halloween made the holiday even more fun. “I remember going around town with my parents,” said the marketing coordinator for The Archway. “We lived in the country, so it was always a treat to come into town and trick-or-treat. I loved the decorated houses. That was really fun. That was one of my best memories.”
Kearney Hub
New Kearney Area Animal Shelter director is happily settling in
KEARNEY — Braden Wilkes knelt down on the floor inside the Kearney Area Animal Shelter to coax Pee Wee, her 2-week-old pygmy goat, to follow her into her office. “Come,” she said gently. Soon, Pee Wee scampered into Wilkes’ office, nosed around a bit and settled down on a soft pad Wilkes keeps for Pee Wee on the floor.
Kearney Hub
Brown Bag History session to discuss Kearney's street railways
KEARNEY — Nathan Tye, the assistant professor of Nebraska and American West history at UNK, will tell the story of Kearney’s street railways during the Nov. 9 Brown Bag History lunch series. The event will be held from noon to 1 p.m. at Kearney Public Library and is...
Kearney Hub
Lemmon shares her 'Irregular Migration' at Walker Gallery
KEARNEY — When Sarah Lemmon began organizing the pieces of art for her current show, she considered her own personal migration story — and a sense of hope. “I’m recently from Ohio, moved around the country a bit and lived in Texas for awhile,” she said from her home in Wayne. “After that I came out to Nebraska. Before the COVID pandemic hit, I was asked to do a show on the border in El Paso. I wanted to come up with a piece that involved lighting. I came up with the coyote pieces.”
Kearney Hub
Nebraska Press Women honor Barb Batie
KEARNEY — Lexington journalist Barb Batie has been named the 2022 Communicator of Achievement by Nebraska Press Women. The award, which was presented at the organization’s fall conference in Kearney, is one of the highest honors for NPW members. Selection is based on the nominee’s professional achievements, community service and service to the organization.
KSNB Local4
St. Leo’s Catholic Church hosts annual coat drive
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - With the cold temperatures Grand Island has experienced lately, it’s time to think of others in need. St. Leo’s Catholic Church is hosting their annual coat drive, which has been around for nearly two decades. There have been a consistent flow of donations all going to a good cause.
Teen Vogue
A School “Paused” Its Student Newspaper After an LGBTQ Pride Issue
Grand Island, Nebraska is a quiet city. Nestled in the center of the state, the town’s population nearly doubles in size once a year when tourists travel in for the annual sandhill crane bird migration. But once the birds leave, so does the noise. That is until earlier this year when a local high school’s award-winning newspaper and journalism program garnered national attention for being abruptly “paused” after they published an LGBTQ pride issue.
Kearney Hub
Kevin Dale Morris
MINDEN — Kevin Dale Morris, 62, died at home in Minden on Thursday, Oct. 13, 2022, after a courageous two and a half year battle with Pancreatic Cancer. He chose not to have a funeral service but to have a celebration of life. This celebration will be 6 p.m....
Kearney Hub
Band parents get moment in spotlight during State Marching Band Competition
KEARNEY — Throughout the marching band season, the bands’ pit crew — a group of parents and volunteers — are behind the scenes, supporting the band in whatever they need. Whether it’s moving the front ensemble’s equipment on and off the field during field performances or...
KSNB Local4
Grand Island teen found in possession of stolen handgun
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - A handgun stolen this spring in Grand Island was found to be in the possession of a juvenile. On Thursday, Grand Island police assisted juvenile probation with a search of the suspected teen’s residence. During the search, a firearm, which was found to be...
Kearney Hub
Kicking man in head leads to prison time for Kearney resident
KEARNEY — A Kearney man is serving a five- to 15-year prison sentence for kicking a man in the head in February. Kamaunte McFarland, 23, was sentenced earlier this month in Buffalo County District Court for felony first-degree assault of the man. Judge John Marsh ordered McFarland to pay $5,000 in restitution to the victim, and he gave McFarland 12 days credit for time already served in jail.
Kearney Hub
Letters to the Editor: 'No' to Kearney County power, irrigation merger
Irrigators in Kearney County, we need your help. Unknown to most of the Central irrigators, the Central Nebraska Public Power and Irrigation District, known to us as Central or Tri-County, has entered into an agreement to consider a merger with Dawson Public Power District. As part of the merger, most of the Holdrege office will move to Lexington. The irrigation office will remain in Holdrege.
klkntv.com
JBS and Tyson buy smartwatches to keep tabs on employees at work
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — JBS and Tyson, two of America’s largest meat companies, have invested in smartwatches for employees to wear while at work. These watches will be used by managers to monitor employee movements. Mentore, the company behind the technology, said using the app will improve productivity...
KSNB Local4
City is seeking feedback on plans for Grand Island’s future
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - Grand Island officials are encouraging the public to participate in two items that will help shape the future of the city. There will be three public meetings, all starting at 6 p.m., where an update will be provided on the Grand Island Comprehensive plan. Tuesday,...
Kearney Hub
Holdrege principal honored with military awards
HOLDREGE — It isn’t often when a principal doesn’t know about an assembly at the school. But for Holdrege High School Principal Captain Jeremy Ham, that was the case when he walked into the school’s gym last week. The entire school gathered to see Staff Sergeant Jerromy Cissell present Ham with the Army Commendation Medal. The medal is presented to soldiers who have contributed acts of heroism or meritorious service.
KSNB Local4
Stolen golf cart in Grand Island
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - Fonner View Golf Course has offered a $500 reward for the recovery of their stolen 2019 Yamaha White Golf Cart. It was reported that overnight between September 23rd and 24th that a person had stolen the cart from the property after driving it around. There...
4 Great Seafood Places in Nebraska
If you happen to live in Nebraska and you also love seafood, then this article is for you because below you will find a list of four amazing seafood restaurants in Nebraska that are known for serving delicious food made with fresh and high-quality ingredients and also for providing amazing atmosphere, every day of the week.
Kearney Hub
Kearney's Homebase GlS website updates its imagery
KEARNEY — The city of Kearney’s Homebase Geographic Information System website enables the public to search and view GIS information related to the city through a mapping interface that contains various layers, links, scans and other data sources. “Amongst these valuable data sources is aerial imagery, and we...
Kearney Hub
Gunfire in Buffalo County dispute leads to felony convictions for Kearney man
KEARNEY — A judge has found a Kearney man guilty of threatening another man with a gun. Shawn Orcutt, 44, pleaded no contest to felony terroristic threats and attempted use of a firearm to commit a felony on March 13 in rural Buffalo County. In exchange for his plea, the Buffalo County Attorney’s office dismissed a charge of misdemeanor third-degree assault.
Kearney Hub
The ultimate garage & estate sale guide for this weekend
Don't miss the great deals at these yard and estate sales around Kearney.
Comments / 0