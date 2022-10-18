Bologna Volcano: A Fiery Recipe for Cheese-Stuffed Bologna on the Smoker

I make no apologies. I love bologna. While other artists might work in oils or clay, bologna is my true medium. The economical delicacy can be prepared a number of ways, but smoked bologna is king in my book. One of bologna’s strengths is that it’s versatile (and resilient) on the smoker, basically assuming the identity of any number of seasonings/rubs/sauces, including BBQ, Cajun, Montreal, and more.

For today’s recipe, we’re creating a virtual volcano of heat by utilizing Scotch bonnet pepper sauce, jerk seasoning, and habanero peppers. Warning: the heat is on. Let’s get smoking.

Ingredients: Bologna Volcano

5-pound bologna log

4 tbsp. jerk seasoning

2 oz. Scotch bonnet hot pepper sauce

8 oz. Colby-Jack cheese (shredded)

3-4 hot peppers

Feel free to take the heat down a notch or two by substituting yellow mustard for the Scotch bonnet hot pepper sauce. In addition, you can substitute jalapeños for the habaneros (or omit the peppers altogether). Habaneros are some of the hottest peppers on the Scoville Heat Scale, so tread lightly if you aren’t familiar with them. Or, try our Smoked Bologna with spicy mustard/hot sauce recipe.

Directions

If your bologna log is rounded on the ends, cut the ends off so that the log sits flat. Using the tip of a sharp knife, score the bologna about 1/8th-inch deep in a checker pattern (image 1). Next, cut a hole in the middle of the bologna that extends to about 1 inch from the bottom. Don’t cut all the way through the log. Use a spoon—a long bar spoon works great—to help scoop out the bologna (2). Slather the Scotch bonnet hot pepper sauce all over the bologna (3). Coat the bologna in the jerk seasoning (4).

Fill the bologna cavity with a handful of cheese (image 5) and pack down with a bar spoon. Next, drop a whole pepper into the cavity (6). Alternate cheese/pepper until you have completely filled the cavity (7). Place the bologna on the grate and set the smoker to 300 degrees (8). Today, we are using a Big Green Egg with a convEGGtor (indirect convection shield), but any smoker will suffice.

Smoke the bologna at 300 degrees for about 2 hours. The cheese should start to bubble. Remove the bologna from the grill with a spatula (don’t pierce with a fork), and allow it to rest for about 5 minutes.

Slice the bologna. Serve on toasted white bread with your favorite toppings and condiments. Of course, be sure to grab a Gratis beer.