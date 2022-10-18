Read full article on original website
Related
NBC4 Columbus
Ohio's COVID-19 cases bounce back after hitting milestone
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) - After recently falling out of the quintuple digits for the first time in months, Ohio's latest COVID-19 report made that a brief respite. https://nbc4i.co/3gqkXFl. Ohio’s COVID-19 cases bounce back after hitting milestone. COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) - After recently falling out of the quintuple digits for...
NBC4 Columbus
Meteorologist Ben Gelber's Storm Team 4 Forecast
Meteorologist Ben Gelber’s Storm Team 4 Forecast. Policy would allow teachers to carry guns at school. Policy would allow teachers to carry guns at school. Big Walnut first reading of policy to allow teachers …. (WCMH) - A central Ohio school district is considering a policy which would allow...
NBC4 Columbus
‘No time to react’: Ohio couple start petition for safer highways
MIAMI VALLEY, Ohio (WDTN) — A Kettering couple has started a petition to install overhead street lamps on highways that run through deer-crossing areas after experiencing a life-threatening car accident that they say could have been prevented. In the early morning hours of Oct. 17, Jasmine Shaw and Austin...
Ohio retired teachers’ pension fund suffers $5.3 billion loss as staff get bonuses
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Ohio’s teacher retirement system paid out $10 million in staff bonuses the same year its pension fund lost over $5 billion, according to updated figures released Thursday. Two months after the State Teachers Retirement System of Ohio (STRS) Board awarded its 100-member investment staff with hefty performance bonuses, the pension fund […]
4.7 million deadly doses of fentanyl seized in Ohio, Michigan initiative
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WCMH) – A 15-week drug initiative in Ohio and Michigan produced seismic results, said the United States Department of Justice in a release. As part of the nationwide One Pill can Kill initiative, the U.S. Drug Enforcement Agency Detroit Division, along with the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Western District of Michigan, […]
Michigan family disappears hours after strange 911 call
No one has seen nor heard from Anthony, Suzette, Brandon and Noah Cirigliano since Sunday.
Giant Eagle eliminates plastic bags from more Ohio stores starting Thursday
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Starting Thursday, Giant Eagle shoppers in central Ohio will have to bring their own bags to lug groceries home — or cough up a nickel for a paper one. The grocery giant announced in September it would stop providing single-use plastic bags at checkout, citing the bags’ high environmental impact. Instead, […]
Did Ohio U.S. Senate debates sway voters?
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — With a tight race for U.S. Senate, Republican candidate JD Vance and Democratic candidate Tim Ryan are working to set themselves apart. For some voters, the two debates helped make their choice. “Watching the debate, I actually wanted to listen to the issues that affect me personally,” said voter Juliet Daiy. […]
Slavery is on the ballot for voters in 5 US states
More than 150 years after slaves were freed in the U.S., voters in five states will soon decide whether to close loopholes that led to the proliferation of a different form of slavery.
One candidate now leads Ohio’s U.S. Senate race, latest poll shows
You can watch a recap of the Oct. 10 debate between J.D. Vance (R) and Tim Ryan (D) in the video player above. COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — One of the two U.S. Senate candidates for Ohio has emerged as a frontrunner by a thread, according to the latest poll. In a survey of nearly 1,500 […]
Federal program wipes student debt for public servants
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — People who worked in public service may qualify to have all of their student debt eliminated — but they have until the end of the month to apply. The federal government’s public service loan forgiveness program offers full student debt forgiveness to those who worked as public servants for at least […]
NBC4 Columbus
Another cold day ahead of a warming trend
More cold, cloudy and breezy conditions are on the way this afternoon ahead of a warmer end to the week. Just like the last 2 days, we’re watching an area of low pressure spiral around to the north. This will keep kicking down more clouds and a cold westerly breeze. Wind speeds will stay at 10-20 mph, which will make our high in the mid to upper 40s feel about 10 degrees colder.
Comments / 0