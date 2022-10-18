ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

NBC4 Columbus

Ohio's COVID-19 cases bounce back after hitting milestone

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) - After recently falling out of the quintuple digits for the first time in months, Ohio's latest COVID-19 report made that a brief respite. https://nbc4i.co/3gqkXFl. Ohio’s COVID-19 cases bounce back after hitting milestone. COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) - After recently falling out of the quintuple digits for...
NBC4 Columbus

Meteorologist Ben Gelber's Storm Team 4 Forecast

Meteorologist Ben Gelber’s Storm Team 4 Forecast. Policy would allow teachers to carry guns at school. Policy would allow teachers to carry guns at school. Big Walnut first reading of policy to allow teachers …. (WCMH) - A central Ohio school district is considering a policy which would allow...
NBC4 Columbus

‘No time to react’: Ohio couple start petition for safer highways

MIAMI VALLEY, Ohio (WDTN) — A Kettering couple has started a petition to install overhead street lamps on highways that run through deer-crossing areas after experiencing a life-threatening car accident that they say could have been prevented. In the early morning hours of Oct. 17, Jasmine Shaw and Austin...
NBC4 Columbus

Did Ohio U.S. Senate debates sway voters?

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — With a tight race for U.S. Senate, Republican candidate JD Vance and Democratic candidate Tim Ryan are working to set themselves apart. For some voters, the two debates helped make their choice. “Watching the debate, I actually wanted to listen to the issues that affect me personally,” said voter Juliet Daiy. […]
NBC4 Columbus

Federal program wipes student debt for public servants

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — People who worked in public service may qualify to have all of their student debt eliminated — but they have until the end of the month to apply. The federal government’s public service loan forgiveness program offers full student debt forgiveness to those who worked as public servants for at least […]
NBC4 Columbus

Another cold day ahead of a warming trend

More cold, cloudy and breezy conditions are on the way this afternoon ahead of a warmer end to the week. Just like the last 2 days, we’re watching an area of low pressure spiral around to the north. This will keep kicking down more clouds and a cold westerly breeze. Wind speeds will stay at 10-20 mph, which will make our high in the mid to upper 40s feel about 10 degrees colder.
