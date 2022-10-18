Read full article on original website
WUSA
Police charge 22-year-old with murder in fatal Northeast DC shooting
WASHINGTON — Detectives with the Metropolitan Police Department have charged a 22-year-old man with murder for his involvement in a fatal shooting on Tuesday, October 11. Police claim the shooting took place in the 800 block of 21st Street, Northeast. Around 5:31 a.m., officers responded to the above location...
17-year-old shot multiple times in Prince William — Police K-9, helicopter couldn’t find runaway suspects
Prince William County Police Department is searching for suspects wanted in connection to the shooting of a 17-year-old male in the Woodbridge area.
WUSA
Man wanted for groping a woman in Virginia Target, police say
LEESBURG, Va. — Police are searching for a suspect after he groped a woman at a Target in Leesburg, Virginia on Thursday and fled. Authorities say the suspect is believed to have committed similar offenses at other Target stores regionally. On Thursday, Oct. 20, the Leesburg Police Department Emergency...
WTOP
Man arrested in fatal Northeast DC shooting
D.C. police has identified the person killed during a shooting in Northeast. Police said Eric King, 28, was discovered after 5:30 a.m. on Oct. 11 inside a home on the 800 block of 21st Street, with gunshot wounds, according to a news release. The department said DC Fire and EMS...
fredericksburg.today
Spotsy man arrested and charged with abduction in King George
Spotsy man arrested and charged with abduction in King George. The King George Sheriff’s Office says a Spotsylvania man has been arrested after a woman was abducted in King George by a man with a machete. Sheriff’s 1st Sgt. Kecia Wharton said her office was contacted at 12:40 a.m....
WTOP
Police identify man killed in District Heights shooting
Police in Prince George’s County, Maryland, identified the man who was shot and killed Thursday afternoon in District Heights. Responding officers found Kenneth Morris III, 28, of Capitol Heights, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds when responding to the shooting near the intersection of Walters Lane and Pennsylvania Avenue shortly after 2 p.m.
Man charged in 30-year-old DC murder case
The Metropolitan Police Department said Richard Burbano was 19 when someone killed him in D.C. Police in Maryland found his body the next day.
Bay Net
Two Teenagers Arrested On Gun Charges In P.G. County
FORESTVILLE, Md. – Two teenagers prohibited from possessing firearms were arrested on gun charges after a state trooper stopped to assist a disabled vehicle last night in Prince George’s County. The first suspect is identified as Kamari Dameone Smith 17, of District Heights, Maryland. Smith is charged as...
Man killed in Prince George's Co. shooting
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. — Police are investigating a shooting that left one person dead in Prince George's County Thursday afternoon. According to the Prince George's County Police Department, the shooting happened in the 3200 block of Walters Lane. When officers arrived, they found a man who had been shot. He died at the scene.
fox5dc.com
DC councilmember blasts police for using excessive force in viral arrest video
WASHINGTON - Ward 8 Councilmember Trayon White and community activists criticized members of the D.C. Police Department Friday for using what White described as "unacceptable" and "excessive use of force" during an arrest this week. The altercation between several officers and a group of men was captured on a cellphone...
therealdeal.com
Virginia real estate agent charged with stealing client IDs
A Virginia couple were sentenced to prison for using one of their real estate jobs to steal people’s identities. Prosecutors said 51-year-old Caprice Foster and her husband 33-year-old Marcus Foster used false identification, tax and employment documents to buy luxury vehicles, lease high-end residences and get loans, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Virginia.
Man shot, killed at gas station in District Heights
DISTRICT HEIGHTS, Md. (DC News Now) — A man was shot and killed at a BP gas station in District Heights on Thursday afternoon. Police first responded to the BP at the corner of Chavez Lane and Walters Lane around 2 p.m. They found the victim, who was pronounced dead on the scene. “We’ve seen […]
ccsao.us
Man Sentenced to 15 Years in Prison for Armed Robbery
State v. Arron William Saunders, C-08-CR-21-000288. LA PLATA, MD—Tony Covington, State’s Attorney for Charles County, announced that on Wednesday, October 19, 2022, Charles County Circuit Court Judge William R. Greer, Jr. sentenced Arron William Saunders, 25, to 30 years, with all but 15 years suspended in prison for Armed Robbery, Use of a Firearm During the Commission of a Crime of Violence, and related charges. Upon release, Saunders will be on supervised probation for a period of five years.
Bay Net
Calvert Man Arrested On Multiple Attempted Murder And Gun Charges In Lexington Park
LEXINGTON PARK, Md. – On October 19, 2022, Tpr T. Eckrich conducted a traffic stop on Pegg Road at Westbury Boulevard, Lexington Park, MD. A probable cause search of the vehicle was conducted which revealed suspected Marijuana and a loaded gun with an obliterated serial number. The passenger, and...
Prince William Police investigating apartment burglary
It was determined that someone took the key to the apartment, as well as a GPS from the resident's unlocked car and went inside some time between 12:15 p.m. and 1:45 p.m. that day.
Police identify suspect involved in MTA employee's death
BPD have released the photo of the suspect involved in the shooting death of 40-year-old MTA employee Elaine Jackson. The suspect has been identified as 53-year-old Leon Douglass Hill.
fox5dc.com
New details in Metrobus assault investigation
A Metro spokesperson tells FOX 5 that the driver of the W4 bus that a D.C. woman was assaulted on did not follow proper reporting protocol. FOX 5's Stephanie Ramirez spoke to a former Metrobus operator who said incidents like the one that occurred on Monday happen all the time.
NBC Washington
‘What is Going on Here?': Suspect in Virginia Man's Killing Nearly Released From Jail, Criminal Case Stalled
The family of a man murdered in Virginia lived through frightening moments Wednesday when it appeared his accused killer might be released from the Fairfax County jail. It will be a year ago on Thursday that 73-year-old Nelson Alexander was shot as he went to get money from a Falls Church ATM on his way to work.
WTOP
DC man arrested in rape of woman in Virginia hotel room
The man accused of raping a woman inside a Vienna, Virginia, hotel room earlier this month is now behind bars. Fairfax County police said tips from the public and the help of other police departments led to the arrest of Patrick Craig Locke, 30, of D.C., on Tuesday afternoon. “We’re...
