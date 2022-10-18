ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dale City, VA

WUSA

Police charge 22-year-old with murder in fatal Northeast DC shooting

WASHINGTON — Detectives with the Metropolitan Police Department have charged a 22-year-old man with murder for his involvement in a fatal shooting on Tuesday, October 11. Police claim the shooting took place in the 800 block of 21st Street, Northeast. Around 5:31 a.m., officers responded to the above location...
WASHINGTON, DC
WUSA

Man wanted for groping a woman in Virginia Target, police say

LEESBURG, Va. — Police are searching for a suspect after he groped a woman at a Target in Leesburg, Virginia on Thursday and fled. Authorities say the suspect is believed to have committed similar offenses at other Target stores regionally. On Thursday, Oct. 20, the Leesburg Police Department Emergency...
LEESBURG, VA
WTOP

Man arrested in fatal Northeast DC shooting

WASHINGTON, DC
fredericksburg.today

Spotsy man arrested and charged with abduction in King George

Spotsy man arrested and charged with abduction in King George. The King George Sheriff’s Office says a Spotsylvania man has been arrested after a woman was abducted in King George by a man with a machete. Sheriff’s 1st Sgt. Kecia Wharton said her office was contacted at 12:40 a.m....
KING GEORGE, VA
WTOP

Police identify man killed in District Heights shooting

Police in Prince George’s County, Maryland, identified the man who was shot and killed Thursday afternoon in District Heights. Responding officers found Kenneth Morris III, 28, of Capitol Heights, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds when responding to the shooting near the intersection of Walters Lane and Pennsylvania Avenue shortly after 2 p.m.
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, MD
Bay Net

Two Teenagers Arrested On Gun Charges In P.G. County

FORESTVILLE, Md. – Two teenagers prohibited from possessing firearms were arrested on gun charges after a state trooper stopped to assist a disabled vehicle last night in Prince George’s County. The first suspect is identified as Kamari Dameone Smith 17, of District Heights, Maryland. Smith is charged as...
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, MD
WUSA9

Man killed in Prince George's Co. shooting

PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. — Police are investigating a shooting that left one person dead in Prince George's County Thursday afternoon. According to the Prince George's County Police Department, the shooting happened in the 3200 block of Walters Lane. When officers arrived, they found a man who had been shot. He died at the scene.
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, MD
therealdeal.com

Virginia real estate agent charged with stealing client IDs

A Virginia couple were sentenced to prison for using one of their real estate jobs to steal people’s identities. Prosecutors said 51-year-old Caprice Foster and her husband 33-year-old Marcus Foster used false identification, tax and employment documents to buy luxury vehicles, lease high-end residences and get loans, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Virginia.
VIRGINIA STATE
ccsao.us

Man Sentenced to 15 Years in Prison for Armed Robbery

State v. Arron William Saunders, C-08-CR-21-000288. LA PLATA, MD—Tony Covington, State’s Attorney for Charles County, announced that on Wednesday, October 19, 2022, Charles County Circuit Court Judge William R. Greer, Jr. sentenced Arron William Saunders, 25, to 30 years, with all but 15 years suspended in prison for Armed Robbery, Use of a Firearm During the Commission of a Crime of Violence, and related charges. Upon release, Saunders will be on supervised probation for a period of five years.
CHARLES COUNTY, MD
fox5dc.com

New details in Metrobus assault investigation

A Metro spokesperson tells FOX 5 that the driver of the W4 bus that a D.C. woman was assaulted on did not follow proper reporting protocol. FOX 5's Stephanie Ramirez spoke to a former Metrobus operator who said incidents like the one that occurred on Monday happen all the time.
WTOP

DC man arrested in rape of woman in Virginia hotel room

The man accused of raping a woman inside a Vienna, Virginia, hotel room earlier this month is now behind bars. Fairfax County police said tips from the public and the help of other police departments led to the arrest of Patrick Craig Locke, 30, of D.C., on Tuesday afternoon. “We’re...
VIENNA, VA

