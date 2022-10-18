Read full article on original website
Saucy Santana Twerks On Lil Nas X On Stage: WATCH
Fans are still waiting on the artists to drop their joint song together. Saucy Santana and Nas-X" class="text-word" target="_blank" >Lil Nas X are undoubtedly two of the most prominent LGBTQ+ members in the music industry. They have always been vocal about their life choices and work hard to pave the way for others. So, when they collaborated on their song “DOWN SOUF HOES,” their community was in an uproar.
Tasha K Gossips About Megan Thee Stallion & Teyana Taylor To Nicki Minaj
Tasha K says Megan is to blame for Teyana’s home being vandalized. Tasha K is a popular YouTuber who dishes out alleged gossip about people in the entertainment industry. From spreading rumors about the musicians to ridiculing actor’s on their life choices, the socialite managed to gain a lot of popularity from spilling tea.
Amber Rose Drops Third Single “FREAKSHOW”
Amber Rose may have gotten her start by guest appearing in music videos, but now she’s starring in her own. The 39-year-old is on her third record of the year after stepping into the studio this past summer. Her singles “GYHO” and “Gotcha” were just stepping stones for her latest release.
Jeezy Speaks On Mending Beef With DJ Drama: “Things Got Real”
The ATL rapper got candid about his friendship with the famed DJ. Jeezy is back like he never left. As the Atlanta legend gears up for the release of his 11th studio album SnoFall, he stopped by Power 105.1’s The Breakfast Club to dish on everything from his spiritual healing to mending his beef with longtime friend and collaborator DJ Drama.
Takeoff Says He Would Reunite Migos As A Trio For “Verzuz,” But Only “If The Check Right”
Unc & ‘Phew are due to appear on an upcoming episode of “Drink Champs,” following Kanye West’s tumultuous interview. The apparent end of the Migos is something many hip-hop lovers never thought they’d see coming. However, according to a snippet of Quavo and Takeoff’s upcoming appearance on Drink Champs, we may still see the rap trio reunite on stage at least once more – but only if the money is worth it.
Yung Joc Accidentally Sends $1,800 To The Wrong Person & Gets Blocked
Yung Joc is not pleased with his recent Zelle transaction. The Love & Hip Hop Atlanta star accidentally sent $1,800 to the wrong recipient and received no response when asking for it back. Joc shared the text thread with his social media followers which showed only blue iMessages in the conversation and zero grey response bubbles.
Trevor Noah Was Asked Why He's Beefing With Kanye West, And His Response Is Not What I Was Expecting
"I’ve never beefed with Kanye West. I was concerned about Kanye West.”
Kanye West Addresses Balenciaga Dropping Him & Backlash To His Anti-Semitic Remarks
Ye gave an impromptu press conference outside his daughter’s basketball game. After spewing bigoted remarks for a few weeks now, much of the fashion and entertainment industry has distanced itself from Kanye West. Ye has showed little sign of slowing his rampage, even though he’s been kicked off of most social media platforms.
NBA YoungBoy & Nicki Minaj Trade Bars On “I Admit”
NBA YoungBoy is one of the hardest-working artists in the game right now. On Friday, YoungBoy surprised fans with a new mixtape called Ma’ I Got A Family. Interestingly enough, this is a Gangsta Grillz mixtape, which is something that should attract a wide array of listeners. There are...
GloRilla “Can’t Believe” Foxes Are Real: Watch
While visiting the UK, the “F.N.F.” hitmaker was shocked to find out that the orange creatures are “real.”. When she’s not dropping off hits like “F.N.F.” or more recently, “Tomorrow 2” featuring Cardi B, 23-year-old GloRilla knows how to keep her fan base laughing.
Ye & Juliana Nalú Spotted Making Out In L.A. Wearing Yeezy Fits
The father of four has been romantically linked to an ever-growing roster of celebrity women this year. Even as his personal and professional life are in total turmoil, Kanye West still has time for his latest fling – 24-year-old Brazilian model Juliana Nalú – who cameras caught him making out with on Wednesday (October 19) outside of a Los Angeles studio, according to Page Six.
Young Thug Pens A Message For James Harden From Jail
The incarcerated rapper tweeted a request to the NBA star. Young Thug’s incarceration hasn’t stopped him from continuing to share his thoughts and opinions with the masses. On Thursday, the YSL rapper penned a message to NBA star James Harden, who recently joined the Philadelphia 76ers. In his tweet, Thugga shared, “@Jharden13, get the ring this year.”
Lupita Nyong’o Expected To Become A Meme After Will Smith & Chris Rock’s Oscars Slap
The “Black Panther” star knew she was in the camera’s shot during the tense moment earlier this year. Yes, we’re aware that the world has received its fair share of news about the Oscars slap heard ’round the world. Earlier this year, Will Smith’s career took a dramatic turn after he became angry with Chris Rock’s joke about Jada Pinkett Smith at the Academy Awards. The live audience, as well as global onlookers tuned in to the ceremony, saw Smith walk upon the stage and slap Rock, but it was Lupita Nyong’o’s face that would also become a meme.
Lil Baby Calls Young Thug A “Personal Friend,” Not Just An Industry Relationship
Baby admits that Thugger’s incarceration hits different for him. The media run for Lil Baby is slowing down as he continues to promote his new album, It’s Only Me. The record is yet another chart-topping hit for the rapper who has been carefully carving out a legacy of longevity in Hip Hop. As fans stream It’s Only Me into the stratosphere, Baby is once again speaking on his relationship with Young Thug and giving updates on how his friend has been faring in jail.
Kanye Calls Out Akademiks, Charlamagne, Peter Rosenberg In Latest Rant
Ye continues to bounce through media outlets as he drives home his controversial takes. Kanye West recently posted a video of himself calling out fellow public figures such as Charlamagne and DJ Akademiks. The DJ seemed unbothered by Kanye’s rant, even deciding to repost a clip of it on his Instagram.
Snoop Dogg, E-40, & Ice Cube’s Supergroup Joins “Fire Emoji” Playlist
This week’s “Fire Emoji” update was dominated by artist teamwork. The Fire Emoji playlist returns this week, but the collaborations are at an all-time high this time. Several artists teamed up to make records so hot that we couldn’t resist adding them to the updated list.
Snoop Dogg Does Hilarious “Wheel Of Fortune” Appearance, Promotes Death Row Wine
The rapper celebrated his birthday with a wine plug and has made social media rounds for his funny game show performance. The D-O-double G is, as expected, living larger than life these days. He’s celebrating his new album I Still Got It, a Gangsta Grillz mixtape with DJ Drama, and also celebrating his 51st birthday. To commemorate, it’s Snoop season wherever you look online: his posts about his Death Row brand of wine, or other people’s posts about a recently resurfaced (and hilarious) appearance from the Long Beach rapper on Wheel of Fortune.
Gucci Mane Drops Massive “So Icy Boyz 22”
We haven’t seen any new albums from Gucci Mane so far in 2022, and for a rapper as prolific as Gucci, it’s felt like a drought. Remember, this is an artist who dropped three projects last year. That’s not to say the rapper has been dormant this year....
Nick Kroll Recalled The Moment He Finally Became Aware Of The "Don't Worry Darling" Drama
"My first exposure to it all was literally on the red carpet in Venice, and I was like, 'Ohhhh, I think people might be interested in this.' And I was right."
Funk Flex Calls On Meek Mill To Fire Back At Kanye West Over “Drink Champs” Interview
Funk Flex wants Meek Mill to fire back at Kanye West over his recent comments on “Drink Champs.”. Funk Flex wants Meek Mill to check Kanye West over his recent appearance on Drink Champs, during which he claimed that George Floyd died of fentanyl use, rather than police officer Derek Chauvin kneeling on his neck for over nine minutes.
