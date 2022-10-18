ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Comments / 19

nyc
2d ago

Real nice, the MTA is thoughtful enough to inform Criminals when to strike the innocent. It not a wonder that Crime is up in the Subway. 😠

fox5ny.com

Slashing in Lower Manhattan subway station sends people running

NEW YORK - Panic erupted among commuters after a slashing with a sword, in a Lower Manhattan subway station. The NYPD was investigating. It happened around 9:30 a.m. in a stairwell at the Chambers Street subway station on the A/C/E Line. The station is part of the World Trade Center transit hub complex.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Washington Square News

Private security guards patrol emergency exits at West 4th subway station

At the often-crowded West Fourth Street-Washington Square subway station, one of the closest to NYU’s campus, officers from two private security contractors now stand in front of emergency exit doors and turnstiles. The officers have been patrolling the station since they were assigned to the post in early September.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
fox5ny.com

NYC's most unsafe streets, report shows

NEW YORK - As traffic fatalities remain high in the city, new data is painting a clearer picture of where New York City's most unsafe streets are located. Deaths and injuries from traffic deaths are reaching another record-breaking high this year. To fight back, a new source of information has...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Daily News

Man sought in Brooklyn shooting had a gun when caught for fare evasion at Coney Island subway station, said cops

A person of interest in a Brooklyn shooting was armed with a loaded .357 magnum pistol when officers arrested him for fare evasion at the Coney Island subway station, cops said Thursday. It was the second time in two days that cops found a gun on someone trying to skirt the fare at the Stillwell Ave. stop, police and MTA officials said. Wilfredo Serrano, 20, was caught entering the station ...
BROOKLYN, NY
TaxBuzz

Six NYC Landlords Facing Prosecution For Rent Misconduct

In a first-of-its-kind case, six New York City landlords are facing prosecution for overcharging tenants to take advantage of tax breaks. Credit: Terraxplorer (Getty Images) The New York Times shared key details about the story, noting that the real estate developers -- Joel Kohn, Michael Ambrosino, Alen Paknoush, Mendel Gold, Ioan Sita and Gheorghe Sita -- have been accused of submitting false tax documents to both New York City and New York State departments in a bid to take advantage of the tax break known as 421a.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Daily News

Crazed straphanger stabs man who tried to defend girlfriend on NYC subway train

A passenger who was stabbed on a Manhattan train was defending his girlfriend from an irate man who invaded her space, the victim told the Daily News on Thursday. Sammi Tovar, 26, and his partner were on an uptown No. 2 train heading back to their apartment in the Allerton section of the Bronx after ducking out of an East Village comedy show early, the man said. As the train rumbled toward the ...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
W42ST.nyc

More than 60,000 Rent-Stabilized Apartments Are Now Vacant — and Tenant Advocates Say Landlords Are Holding Them for ‘Ransom’

During a worsening housing affordability crisis, New York City landlords are keeping tens of thousands of rent-stabilized units off the market — a phenomenon tenant activists call “warehousing.”  Sam Rabiyah, The City This article was originally published on Oct 19 5:05am EDT by THE CITY An internal state housing agency memo obtained by THE CITY […] The post More than 60,000 Rent-Stabilized Apartments Are Now Vacant — and Tenant Advocates Say Landlords Are Holding Them for ‘Ransom’ appeared first on W42ST.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
wasteadvantagemag.com

Mayor Adams, Sanitation Commissioner Tisch Announce Drastically Reduced Hours Trash Will Sit on NYC Streets

As part of the Adams administration’s ongoing commitment to cleaning up New York City’s streets and strengthening the city’s economic recovery, New York City Mayor Eric Adams and the New York City Department of Sanitation (DSNY) today announced the opening of the public comment period for new proposed rules, reducing the number of hours trash and recycling will sit on New York City sidewalks by adjusting the time of day trash may be placed on the curb. Currently, trash and recycling may be placed on the curb after 4:00 PM the night before collection – the earliest of any major American city – meaning that in many neighborhoods these items can sit out for more than 14 hours, including during the evening pedestrian rush hour. These new rules would decrease the amount of time trash is left on the curb, diminishing the eyesore of black bags, reducing trash for rats, and improving cleanliness – and ultimately boosting the city’s recovery.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
newyorkpersonalinjuryattorneysblog.com

Elderly pedestrian killed in MTA Bus Accident

A MTA bus driver fatally struck a pedestrian in Brooklyn, NYC. The bus accident occurred at the intersection of Flatbush Ave and Glenwood Road in Flatbush around 6:15 PM last Thursday. 79 year old Loraine Hector was in the crosswalk when the MTA bus driver made a left turn and...
BROOKLYN, NY
fox5ny.com

Assault victim afraid to ride subway again

NEW YORK - In August, Vesly Beato, 22, and her 15-year-old cousin were on an uptown No. 1 subway train pulling into the Lincoln Center station on the Upper West Side when violence found her. "Right when we approached 66th Street, the doors open and I hear, like, this huge...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
manhattanda.org

D.A. Bragg, DOI Commissioner Strauber Announce Indictment of Six Real Estate Developers for Defrauding New York State’s 421-A Program

Indictment is First Under Office’s New Housing & Tenant Protection Unit. Manhattan District Attorney Alvin L. Bragg, Jr. and New York City Department of Investigation Commissioner Jocelyn E. Strauber announced the indictment of developers JOEL KOHN, MICHAEL AMBROSINO, ALEN PAKNOUSH, MENDEL GOLD, IOAN SITA and GHEORGHE SITA, and their real estate corporations, for defrauding New York State’s 421-a tax exemption program meant to promote affordable housing, and collectively reaping more than $1.6 million in illegal property tax benefits.
NEW YORK CITY, NY

