nyc
2d ago
Real nice, the MTA is thoughtful enough to inform Criminals when to strike the innocent. It not a wonder that Crime is up in the Subway. 😠
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Mayor Adams Fires Staffer Who Recorded Video on New York City and MigrantsTom HandyNew York City, NY
Bronx Deliveryman Fatally Run Over, Driver IndictedBronxVoiceBronx, NY
A City Hall Staffer Was Fired After Criticizing Mayor Adams And Newcomer MigrantsAbdul GhaniNew York City, NY
Trump Org. Criminal Tax Trial Set to Begin Next WeekTaxBuzzManhattan, NY
Zottola Convicted in Murder-for-Hire Hit of His FatherBronxVoiceNew York City, NY
fox5ny.com
Slashing in Lower Manhattan subway station sends people running
NEW YORK - Panic erupted among commuters after a slashing with a sword, in a Lower Manhattan subway station. The NYPD was investigating. It happened around 9:30 a.m. in a stairwell at the Chambers Street subway station on the A/C/E Line. The station is part of the World Trade Center transit hub complex.
Washington Square News
Private security guards patrol emergency exits at West 4th subway station
At the often-crowded West Fourth Street-Washington Square subway station, one of the closest to NYU’s campus, officers from two private security contractors now stand in front of emergency exit doors and turnstiles. The officers have been patrolling the station since they were assigned to the post in early September.
Man, 29, attacked with sheathed sword after argument on Lower Manhattan train: NYPD
A 29-year-old man was attacked with the sheath of a sword on a Lower Manhattan subway train during the Thursday morning rush, police said.
fox5ny.com
NYC's most unsafe streets, report shows
NEW YORK - As traffic fatalities remain high in the city, new data is painting a clearer picture of where New York City's most unsafe streets are located. Deaths and injuries from traffic deaths are reaching another record-breaking high this year. To fight back, a new source of information has...
Man sought in Brooklyn shooting had a gun when caught for fare evasion at Coney Island subway station, said cops
A person of interest in a Brooklyn shooting was armed with a loaded .357 magnum pistol when officers arrested him for fare evasion at the Coney Island subway station, cops said Thursday. It was the second time in two days that cops found a gun on someone trying to skirt the fare at the Stillwell Ave. stop, police and MTA officials said. Wilfredo Serrano, 20, was caught entering the station ...
Six NYC Landlords Facing Prosecution For Rent Misconduct
In a first-of-its-kind case, six New York City landlords are facing prosecution for overcharging tenants to take advantage of tax breaks. Credit: Terraxplorer (Getty Images) The New York Times shared key details about the story, noting that the real estate developers -- Joel Kohn, Michael Ambrosino, Alen Paknoush, Mendel Gold, Ioan Sita and Gheorghe Sita -- have been accused of submitting false tax documents to both New York City and New York State departments in a bid to take advantage of the tax break known as 421a.
Crazed straphanger stabs man who tried to defend girlfriend on NYC subway train
A passenger who was stabbed on a Manhattan train was defending his girlfriend from an irate man who invaded her space, the victim told the Daily News on Thursday. Sammi Tovar, 26, and his partner were on an uptown No. 2 train heading back to their apartment in the Allerton section of the Bronx after ducking out of an East Village comedy show early, the man said. As the train rumbled toward the ...
A new announcement in the subway is made to make riders feel more at ease
A new MTA initiative directing conductors to announce when police officers are aboard trains or platforms to help riders feel safer on the subway was launched this month.
More than 60,000 Rent-Stabilized Apartments Are Now Vacant — and Tenant Advocates Say Landlords Are Holding Them for ‘Ransom’
During a worsening housing affordability crisis, New York City landlords are keeping tens of thousands of rent-stabilized units off the market — a phenomenon tenant activists call “warehousing.” Sam Rabiyah, The City This article was originally published on Oct 19 5:05am EDT by THE CITY An internal state housing agency memo obtained by THE CITY […] The post More than 60,000 Rent-Stabilized Apartments Are Now Vacant — and Tenant Advocates Say Landlords Are Holding Them for ‘Ransom’ appeared first on W42ST.
COVID-19 rising in some New York City areas, subvariants blamed
NEW YORK (PIX11) — Rates of COVID-19 infection have crept back up near 20% in some parts of New York City, as new omicron subvariants are on the rise and cold weather is on the way. In the Hell’s Kitchen section of Manhattan, for example, the 7-day positivity rate for the last week sits at […]
wasteadvantagemag.com
Mayor Adams, Sanitation Commissioner Tisch Announce Drastically Reduced Hours Trash Will Sit on NYC Streets
As part of the Adams administration’s ongoing commitment to cleaning up New York City’s streets and strengthening the city’s economic recovery, New York City Mayor Eric Adams and the New York City Department of Sanitation (DSNY) today announced the opening of the public comment period for new proposed rules, reducing the number of hours trash and recycling will sit on New York City sidewalks by adjusting the time of day trash may be placed on the curb. Currently, trash and recycling may be placed on the curb after 4:00 PM the night before collection – the earliest of any major American city – meaning that in many neighborhoods these items can sit out for more than 14 hours, including during the evening pedestrian rush hour. These new rules would decrease the amount of time trash is left on the curb, diminishing the eyesore of black bags, reducing trash for rats, and improving cleanliness – and ultimately boosting the city’s recovery.
newyorkpersonalinjuryattorneysblog.com
Elderly pedestrian killed in MTA Bus Accident
A MTA bus driver fatally struck a pedestrian in Brooklyn, NYC. The bus accident occurred at the intersection of Flatbush Ave and Glenwood Road in Flatbush around 6:15 PM last Thursday. 79 year old Loraine Hector was in the crosswalk when the MTA bus driver made a left turn and...
queenoftheclick.com
Check Stealing in Bay Ridge Happened At the Post Office – Inside Job – Arrest Made
Captain Tolson told Bay Ridge that someone was stealing checks, cleaning them and selling them on the Dark Web. Captain Tolson said they realized it was happening at the Post Office and it was an inside job! In the Spring, it was believed to be the mailboxes – see here. Captain Tolson said the mailboxes are secure.
fox5ny.com
Assault victim afraid to ride subway again
NEW YORK - In August, Vesly Beato, 22, and her 15-year-old cousin were on an uptown No. 1 subway train pulling into the Lincoln Center station on the Upper West Side when violence found her. "Right when we approached 66th Street, the doors open and I hear, like, this huge...
Former Cuomo aide blasts Hochul's 'lack of leadership' on subway crime
Melissa DeRosa, former aide to ex-New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, claims that current Gov. Kathy Hochul is losing ground in her reelection race due to her poor response to crime.
3 Dead: ‘Public Safety Alert’ Issued In Hudson Valley, New York
Police in the Hudson Valley are issuing a "public safety alert" after three deaths they believe are connected. Police from Westchester County issued the alert after a series of fatal overdoses that happened within hours of each other on Monday. "Public Safety Alert" Issued By Police in Yonkers, New York.
VIDEO: Group who punched retired cop in unprovoked attack on Brooklyn street sought
The NYPD is searching for the a group who punched a man in an unprovoked attack on a Brooklyn street on Tuesday, authorities said.
manhattanda.org
D.A. Bragg, DOI Commissioner Strauber Announce Indictment of Six Real Estate Developers for Defrauding New York State’s 421-A Program
Indictment is First Under Office’s New Housing & Tenant Protection Unit. Manhattan District Attorney Alvin L. Bragg, Jr. and New York City Department of Investigation Commissioner Jocelyn E. Strauber announced the indictment of developers JOEL KOHN, MICHAEL AMBROSINO, ALEN PAKNOUSH, MENDEL GOLD, IOAN SITA and GHEORGHE SITA, and their real estate corporations, for defrauding New York State’s 421-a tax exemption program meant to promote affordable housing, and collectively reaping more than $1.6 million in illegal property tax benefits.
Man wanted for slashing NYPD tires in the Bronx
Police released video Thursday of the suspected vandal in the tire-slashing at Kelly Street and Westchester Avenue in Longwood just after 12 p.m.
Shoes, clean clothes, and diapers: Where to donate supplies to help NYC migrants
Bill Tingling, director of community outreach at The Bridge (left) and founder Mark Appel, stand among stacks of donated items that will be distributed to shelters housing migrants. Much of the aid is coming directly from grassroots organizations and community groups that are being stretched thin by the large influx of arrivals. [ more › ]
Comments / 19