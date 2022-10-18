For the Fourth Straight Year, Wallethub Says South Carolina Is 2022’s Least Energy-Efficient State

Read full article on original website
WTGS
South Carolina ranks second most dangerous state to drive in, study says
Out of all 50 states, South Carolina ranks second as the most dangerous state to drive in. According to the study, Mississippi, South Carolina, and Arkansas rank in the top three. Personal injury lawyers researched the number of deaths per 100,000 people and per 100 million vehicle miles traveled. According...
holycitysinner.com
South Carolina Employers have the 7th Biggest Hiring Struggle in the U.S. – WalletHub Study
WalletHub recently released its study on 2022’s States Where Employers Are Struggling the Most in Hiring and South Carolina ranked as havin the 7th biggest struggle in the country. In order to see where employers are struggling the most in hiring, WalletHub compared the 50 states and the District...
walterborolive.com
The South Carolina Department of Transportation is debt free
PRESS RELEASE - Columbia, South Carolina (October 17, 2022) – SCDOT officials announced the final payment on the agency’s outstanding highway bonds. By paying off all outstanding debt, including State Infrastructure Bank loans, the agency is saving money on future interest payments and that money can be reinvested into ongoing projects.
3 Great Burger Places in South Carolina
What is your favourite comfort food? If you usually go for burgers and fries, then keep on reading because this article is definitely for you. That's because below I have put together a list of three amazing burger places that are well-known for preparing absolutely delicious burgers, using only fresh and high-quality ingredients, so if you have never visited them, definitely add them to your list and pay them a visit.
PhillyBite
Where Are The Best Thrift Stores In South Carolina
- In South Carolina, there are a variety of thrift stores you can visit. For example, you can find clothes and shoes for less at PATH, a ministry-run thrift store. The shop also distributes free clothing. Another great thrift store in the area is St. Paws, which has a great selection of new and gently used items. This store offers a wide variety of items and has convenient hours.
thecentersquare.com
South Carolina will bond $70M for improvements on $1.7B BMW electric vehicle plant
(The Center Square) — The state of South Carolina has approved $70 million in incentives that it will bond out for toward a new $1.7 billion investment from BMW toward electric vehicle manufacturing at its Spartanburg plant and a high-voltage battery assembly facility in Woodruff. The incentives were approved...
These South Carolina Cities Are Some Of America's 'Rattiest' Cities In 2022
Orkin released its annual list of the rattiest cities in the U.S., including two in South Carolina.
holycitysinner.com
Stevens Towing Christens Largest Marine Travelift in SC
In a ceremony reminiscent of a large ship christening, Stevens Towing Company– a family owned business based in South Carolina– officially launched into service one of the largest Marine Travelifts in the Southeast. The giant lift, 70 feet high by 87 feet wide, is capable of lifting 820 tons and barges up to 60-feet wide. It is entirely American made.
South Carolina food processor to build North Carolina facility, create jobs
LAURINBURG, N.C. (AP) — A South Carolina-based food processor known for supplying U.S. military combat rations will build a facility in North Carolina, creating 440 jobs in a county with one of the state’s highest jobless rates. SO-PAK-CO Inc. and Gov. Roy Cooper announced on Tuesday the company’s $85 million investment in a new processing […]
southcarolinapublicradio.org
Dry, warm winter likely in South Carolina as La Niña continues for third consecutive year
La Niña is expected to lead to another dry winter in South Carolina for the third consecutive year. For only the third time since record-keeping began in the late 1800s, a "triple dip" La Niña event is expected according to the latest outlook issued by the Climate Prediction Center. This occurs when La Niña continues for three consecutive years and has significant implications for weather patterns across the United States and in the Palmetto State. La Niña develops as cold water in the equatorial East Pacific is brought to the surface. This results in a jet stream that is more likely to remain north of the Southeast, leading to fewer precipitation events.
live5news.com
Emergency management officials urge South Carolinians to be prepared for earthquakes
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - Stop, drop and roll is what most Americans know to do to escape a fire, but emergency management officials urge South Carolinians to also know what to do in an earthquake: drop, cover and hold on. Those three steps were practiced across the world Thursday morning,...
This South Carolina Bridge Was Named One of the World’s Most Beautiful Elevated Walkways
This South Carolina bridge was just named one of the world's most beautiful elevated walkways.City of North Charleston. South Carolina has a plethora of cities with beautiful architecture as well as breathtaking scenery. One of those cities in the state just got a huge endorsement from a publication and their bridge was named one of the world's most beautiful elevated walkways! The city is none other than North Charleston, and although the city is no stranger to getting worldwide recognition - this is definitely something to be proud of!
BMW to invest $1.7 billion in new facility in the South Carolina, electric vehicles in US
BMW announced Wednesday morning it will invest $1.7 billion to build a new facility in the Upstate and electric vehicles in the United States.
WYFF4.com
South Carolina lottery player wins $50,000
HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. — In Monday’s Powerball drawing, a player on Hilton Head Island, South Carolina, matched all but one number to win $50,000 off a ticket. The ticket was bought at the Plantation Station at 111 Lighthouse Road. (Video above: Morning headlines from WYFF News 4)
Major discount supermarket chain opens another new store in South Carolina
If you've been looking for a new convenient place to do your grocery shopping in South Carolina, you may be interested to learn that a major discount grocery store chain recently opened another new location in the state. Read on to learn more.
WIS-TV
South Carolina schools receive $3.1 million from USDA for school meal programs
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The USDA signed a cooperative agreement with South Carolina to provide funding for school meal programs. The $3.1 million is part of a cooperative agreement between the USDA and the South Carolina Department of Agriculture in the Local Food for Schools Cooperative Agreement Program. The program purchases and distributes local and regional foods and beverages for school children through the National School Lunch and School Breakfast Programs.
WLTX.com
Fresh produce boxes now available to students, staff at four local colleges and universities
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Students and staff at four local college campuses now have access to boxes of fresh produce for just $5. FoodShare South Carolina launched the new program Wednesday at the University of South Carolina, Allen University, and Columbia College. Foodshare will soon be coming to Benedict College as well.
FOX Carolina
New study ranks top colleges and universities in South Carolina
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - WalletHub recently named the top 10 colleges and universities in South Carolina based on a study they recently conducted. Officials said the study compared over 900 higher-education institutions in the US and considered factors such as Student Selectivity, Cost & Financing and Career Outcomes. According...
abccolumbia.com
South Carolinians participate in the Great Shakeout Drill
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – As the annual Great Shakeout Drill returns, South Carolinians and people around the world are practicing what to do the moment the ground begins to shake. South Carolina Emergency Management Division says during an earthquake it is best to drop to the ground, cover your...
Four South Carolina Towns Made the Top 30 Best Weekend Getaways in the South
Let's take a look at the four towns that made the top places to visit in the south.The Crazy Tourist. The "Deep South" has a lot of beautiful, historical, and quaint towns that many people across the world love to visit. While places like Charleston and Myrtle Beach get a lot of attention, there are plenty of other great places to visit where people can have the vacation of a lifetime and most of those places can give you a great experience in just one weekend! Countryliving.com just made a list of the "30 Best Weekend Getaways in the South" and four towns in South Carolina made the list! Let's take a look at who made the cut, as well as take a look at some other great towns that made the cut!
