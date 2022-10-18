Read full article on original website
River Falls Journal
Inauguration day for Maria Gallo, new university chancellor looks towards bright future
Dr. Maria Gallo was inaugurated as 20th chancellor of the University of Wisconsin-River Falls on Oct. 20. Her speech focused on continuing to move the university in a positive direction while promoting core values. At the beginning of her inaugural address Gallo said she was “thankful” to be in the...
River Falls Journal
Letter: City’s visual centerpiece
Lake George is seen prominently in aerial views of River Falls. It is the visual centerpiece of any dramatic view of the city. Lake George provides a unique, easily accessible nature experience found nowhere else on the Kinni. The Lake George/Junction Falls hydro produces over 1.3 million kilowatt hour per year of renewable electricity.
River Falls Journal
We are the champions, River Falls High School marching band wins state championship
It was a four drive to Whitewater for the River Falls High School marching band last weekend. The drive was worth it because the marching band left the city with its 24th state championship. Alex Plum is in his second year with the program and is a co-director of the...
mygateway.news
Grand! Grand Opening at the Woodville GarageBar
WOODVILLE, WI – It was an amazing “Grand” Opening at the Woodville GarageBar over, Friday, October 14, Saturday, October 15 and Sunday, October 15, 2022. The Grand Opening Celebration kicked off with the help of the Baldwin-Woodville Chamber of Commerce on hand for the official Ribbon Cutting Ceremony at 5:00 p.m. on Friday afternoon. The day also included an Open House and all-day Fish Fry.
River Falls Journal
Photos: Spacious house on 4 acres for sale in River Falls
This home feels like an escape. It is peacefully situated between farm land, trees and pastures. The property features a fully fenced back yard, a separate outdoor kennel and a neighboring ranch. Inside enjoy an open floor plan. The main living space has a large living room with a beautiful...
drydenwire.com
National Park Service To Conduct Brush Removal In St. Croix Falls
ST. CROIX FALLS, Wis. -- St. Croix National Scenic Riverway plans to conduct understory brush removal in the Riverway corridor along the St. Croix River in Polk County, Wisconsin from approximately November 1 –18, 2022 depending on weather and site conditions. The National Park Service (NPS) is conducting mechanical brush removal as part of an effort to improve prairie, savanna, and mixed forest habitat.
River Falls Journal
Eunice Moody
Eunice Marie Moody, age 95, of River Falls passed away Tuesday, October 18, 2022 at Kinnic Health & Rehab in River Falls. She was born at Watertown Barton Hospital in Watertown, South Dakota on September 3, 1927, to Henry and Emma Gerberding. The daughter of a grain man, the family moved often in her first 16 years, with a pass through southern Minnesota, where she lost her mother to cancer, finally landing in Ellsworth, Wisconsin, where her older brother “Flying Freddie” was living and driving Greyhound bus. After graduating from Ellsworth High School, Eunice wanted to attend mortuary science school in Chicago, but her father was unable to afford it, so she went into nursing. She graduated from St. Olaf College, did her clinical at Northwestern Hospital (always raising an eyebrow at anyone that called it Abbott-Northwestern in later years) utilizing her nursing degree at Northwestern Hospital, River Falls City and Hudson Memorial Hospitals, River Falls Medical Clinic and at the River Falls, New Richmond, and Somerset School Districts while raising 4 children. She also shared her nursing knowledge and background as a member of the first board of directors of the River Falls Area Hospital, as chair of the Kinnickinnic Health & Education Foundation, WITC radiology board, and Shriners Children’s Hospital. In 1950, as the story goes, Eunice had purchased her first convertible ~ a yellow Chevrolet ~ that needed some repairs. On her brother’s recommendation, she took it to Moody Chevrolet in River Falls where a young man offered to help her. He introduced himself as Harry Moody’s son Bob……Eunice cancelled her plans to travel with the St. Olaf choir to Norway that summer ~ she and Bob were married September 27th at the chapel at St. Olaf. She spent the better part of the next 70 years raising Bob’s children (from his first marriage ~ a long-standing joke as it was the only marriage for either of them 😊), 65 of them with Bob’s help, the last 7 watching the family grow with the addition of great grandchildren. Eunice was a member of Ezekiel Lutheran Church, Tuesday Club, several bridge groups, and an avid golfer. After experiencing a stroke on 10/10/10, she spent her time “counting her blessings and trying to regain her get-up-and-go.” Eunice is survived by her children, Robert H. (Kathleen), Michael (Debbie), Patricia (Gary Meyer), and Elizabeth Moody; grandchildren, Robert D, Andrew (Michelle), Holly (Ryan), Adam (Janelle), and Emily (Tyler); great grandsons, Caleb, Gavin, Mitchell, and Jackson; great granddaughters, Harper and Evy; nieces, Joan Weimer and Gwen Brookins; and many great and great-great nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Robert E. Moody; brother, Frederick Gerberding; and nephew, Charles Brookins. A social memorial visitation will be held on Wednesday, October 26, 2022 from 4:00-8:00 pm at Bakken-Young Funeral & Cremation Services (805 E Division St.) in River Falls. Private family interment will be at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to Shriners Children’s Hospitals. Arrangements are with Bakken-Young Funeral & Cremation Services.
WEAU-TV 13
Eau Claire based company installs the city’s first ever solar tree
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - An Eau Claire based company installs the city’s first ever “E-Cacia” solar tree Thursday morning in Boyd Park. “Brian, thank you so much. Can I order one of these in a smaller scale for my south facing deck?” said Sen. Tammy Baldwin, who spoke at the solar tree’s installation event.
WEAU-TV 13
Where’s Woo’s Pagoda? Catching up on the whereabouts of an Eau Claire landmark
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Once a staple in Eau Claire, Woo’s Pagoda was demolished in 2014. The wooden pagoda on the top of the building was saved with restoration in mind, but it’s been missing to the public since 2018. A building and a person, connected by...
River Falls Journal
PHOTOS: River Falls tops La Crosse Central 40-20 in playoff
River Falls easily rolled to a 40-20 Level 1 playoff victory Friday night over La Crosse Central. The Wildcats next face Marshfield on Oct. 28.
wwisradio.com
Bone Found in Dunn County Creek is From Ancient Native American
(Menomonie, WI) — The bone found in a Dunn County creek is human, but it is not new. Scientists at the state crime lab say the jawbone found in the creek in Menomonie is from an ancient Native American. There’s no exact date as to just how old the bone is. A pair of fishermen found the bone back in July. The state crime lab says it was likely only found because the water levels were so low at the time.
Red Wing Republican Eagle
Bridge closure estimated for full year
The Minnesota Department of Transportation bridge safety inspectors advised Goodhue County to close the bridge on County 2 Boulevard between County 3 Boulevard and County Road 45 on the morning of Oct. 6. The Belvidere Township bridge has been closed since due to safety concerns. The MnDOT safety inspectors noted...
fox9.com
Fact Check: Was Scott Jensen one of Minnesota's biggest opioid prescribers?
(FOX 9) - It took several weeks to set up their first general election debate, but once Gov. Tim Walz and Republican challenger Scott Jensen took the stage in Rochester on Tuesday night, they wasted no time lobbing attack lines at each other. Walz cast himself as a steady hand...
drydenwire.com
Man Sentenced For Stealing Dog From Humane Society Of Barron County
BARRON COUNTY -- The Court has sentenced Mark Higgins for breaking into the Humane Society of Barron County, stealing a dog, and causing damage to the facility. This content is only for paid subscribers to DrydenWire Insider. Please Login or Subscribe. Note: Once you are logged in, you will see...
River Falls Journal
Top-seeded River Falls rolls past La Crosse Central
Jonah Severson ran for 229 yards and four touchdowns to lead top-seeded River Falls to a 40-20 victory over eighth-seeded La Crosse Central in a Division 2, Level 1 playoff game Friday night in River Falls. Severson scored on touchdown runs of 13, 6, 7 and 26– all in the...
MinnPost poll: Suburban voters now have more negative outlook on DFLers, Minnesota’s direction
Gov. Tim Walz has campaigned on a “One Minnesota” theme. But when it comes to voter attitudes, there could be three Minnesotas. A new October poll of 1,585 likely voters by MinnPost/Embold Research found an improving mood among likely voters surveyed in Minneapolis and St. Paul, a gloomy but largely unchanged one in Greater Minnesota and an outlook in the metro suburbs that is far worse than views in a similar June poll.
This Minnesota Bakery Serves The Best Bread In The Entire State
Here's where you can find it.
wiproud.com
Two Wisconsin teens hurt in rollover, alcohol involved
BARRON COUNTY Wis. (WLAX/WEUX) – Two teenagers are hurt after a rollover crash in Barron County. The Barron County Sheriff’s Department says it responded around 10 pm for a vehicle rollover on County Road U, south of Dallas. An initial investigation shows a vehicle driven by an 18-year-old...
WEAU-TV 13
Missing New Richmond woman found safe
NEW RICHMOND, Wis. (WEAU) - A woman who was reported missing and endangered over one month ago is found safe. A missing and endangered person alert was issued for 83-year-old Mabel Ross on Sept. 15, who hadn’t been seen since Aug. 11. Ross was reported missing from New Richmond,...
KAAL-TV
Crash involving bus on Hwy 14 near Byron
(ABC 6 News) – Authorities responded to a crash on Highway 14 about 1 mile east of Byron Wednesday night. Around 10:08 p.m., the Minnesota Department of Transportation reported a crash in the eastbound lane of County Road 34 and 10th Ave. NE. An ABC 6 crew member said...
