Columbus, OH

WSYX ABC6

Banana Pudding and Peach Cobbler Factory grand-opening ceremony in Gahanna this weekend

(WSYX) Columbus, OH — A dozen different cobblers and banana puddings set to roll out at the first-ever The Peach Cobbler Factory to debut in Ohio this weekend! The flavorful fall treats are at the center of the new franchise's grand opening celebration on Saturday, October 22, 2022. The event includes delicious desserts, music, games, prizes, and more!
GAHANNA, OH
WSYX ABC6

Columbus band keeping 'The Spirit Alive' after tour robbery

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A Columbus band traveling from coast to coast got robbed after performing in Salt Lake City earlier this week. “Spirit of the Bear” is touring for the first time across the country but even with no equipment, band members said the show must go on.
COLUMBUS, OH
WSYX ABC6

People in Granville smiling more with a new piece of downtown 'art'

GRANVILLE, Ohio (WSYX) — A Granville man is trying to make a positive difference in his community. Ryan McGuire turned a downtown eyesore into public art that is aimed at making people smile. McGuire named it the “Smile Phone.”. McGuire took a decade-old phone booth that had exposed...
GRANVILLE, OH
WSYX ABC6

Things to do in Central Ohio this weekend

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Many events are happening this weekend throughout Central Ohio. The Buckeyes are back at Ohio Stadium, the Blue Jackets return to Nationwide Arena and of course, the Circleville Pumpkin Show is here!. Friday, October 21. Circleville Pumpkin Show in Circleville: The four-day celebration features family...
COLUMBUS, OH
WSYX ABC6

Columbus Weather: Warm weekend set to arrive

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Look at all that beautiful sunshine! The wind is still fairly brisk, but it’s a beautiful afternoon! This weekend will be windy and warm, perfect for festivals and football games. We are watching a tropical system that could send remnants our way next week with scattered showers. Have a great weekend!
COLUMBUS, OH
WSYX ABC6

Juvenile judges, community members discuss youth crime in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Juvenile judges and neighbors got together Thursday to discuss the growing issue of adolescent crime, especially the gangs of kids known as the Kia Boys, who are stealing cars. The goal was to come together and think of solutions for the kids stealing cars, their...
COLUMBUS, OH
WSYX ABC6

Man shot while leaving north Columbus bar

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A 31-year-old man is recovering after being shot while leaving a bar in north Columbus early Friday morning. Police said he was shot while leaving a bar along East Hudson Street around 2 a.m. Two men pulled into the parking lot and began to shoot...
COLUMBUS, OH
WSYX ABC6

ODOT tractor hit by semi in Pickaway County

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Ohio Department of Transportation said a crew working along U.S 23 was struck by a semi Thursday. ODOT said the semi crashed into the back of an ODOT tractor. The crews working were not injured, ODOT said. So far this year, ODOT said 106...
PICKAWAY COUNTY, OH
WSYX ABC6

Columbus man pleads guilty to making, selling ghost guns

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A Columbus man pleaded guilty to making and selling "ghost guns" with a 3D printer. Thomas Develin, 25, admitted that he made and sold firearms that he knew were illegal. Develin is also accused of making threats against synagogues and Jewish schools in Franklin County.
COLUMBUS, OH
WSYX ABC6

Franklin Township fighting to keep its police department

FRANKLIN TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WSYX) — The Franklin Township Police Department already took a hit this past summer. The department went from 13 full-time police officers to only eight after a levy in May failed. Now, if a new levy doesn't pass this November, the police chief said the department...
FRANKLIN COUNTY, OH
WSYX ABC6

Surge in pediatric respiratory illness straining resources at hospitals

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Children's hospitals across the country are running out of space because of a surge in the Respiratory Syncytial Virus. Nationwide Children's Hospital in Columbus is no exception. "We are busy over in the in-patient side," NCH Chief Medical Officer Dr. Rustin Morse said. "Our ICUs...
COLUMBUS, OH
WSYX ABC6

Woman, child, cat injured in Hilltop shooting

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Columbus police said two people and a cat were injured in a shooting Wednesday night in the Hilltop. Police said the shooting happened just before 8 p.m. Wednesday in the 800 block of Wedgewood Drive. When officers arrived, they located a 37-year-old woman and a...
COLUMBUS, OH
WSYX ABC6

17-year-old girl grazed after shots fired near elementary school

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A teen was grazed by a bullet when shots were fired near an elementary school overnight. Columbus police said they responded to a report of a shooting in the area of Duxberry Park Alternative Elementary School around 1 a.m. Officers found a 17-year-old girl with...
COLUMBUS, OH

