3 Places To Get Fried Chicken in the Columbus AreaIsla ChiuColumbus, OH
Men’s Soccer: No. 13 Buckeyes, Penn State play to 1-1 draw FridayThe LanternColumbus, OH
Women’s Ice Hockey: No. 1 Buckeyes top No. 4 Minnesota Duluth 3-2 in overtime thriller, national championship rematchThe LanternDuluth, MN
Football: No. 2 Ohio State forces 6 turnovers, defeats Iowa 54-10The LanternColumbus, OH
Men’s Ice Hockey: No. 16 Ohio State completes sweep, defeats Bentley 3-1The LanternColumbus, OH
Banana Pudding and Peach Cobbler Factory grand-opening ceremony in Gahanna this weekend
(WSYX) Columbus, OH — A dozen different cobblers and banana puddings set to roll out at the first-ever The Peach Cobbler Factory to debut in Ohio this weekend! The flavorful fall treats are at the center of the new franchise's grand opening celebration on Saturday, October 22, 2022. The event includes delicious desserts, music, games, prizes, and more!
Pumpkin whisperer Tator Edwards reaches finale of Outrageous Pumpkins, to host live demos
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — If you need a little help carving your Jack O'Lantern this weekend there's a local pumpkin whisperer in town. Grove City's Tator Edwards will host two live demos this weekend. Edwards is among the final 4 of Food Network's 'Outrageous Pumpkins.' The finale premieres at...
Good Day Gardening: Fall landscape and lawn maintenance tips to prepare for winter
HILLIARD, Ohio (WSYX) — Our weekly Good Day Gardening segments may be wrapping up for the year, but Darby Creek Nursery will remain open 7 days a week. We joined Jeff Turnbull, owner of the nursery, one final time this season to talk about what people should be doing to their landscaping before winter arrives.
Columbus band keeping 'The Spirit Alive' after tour robbery
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A Columbus band traveling from coast to coast got robbed after performing in Salt Lake City earlier this week. “Spirit of the Bear” is touring for the first time across the country but even with no equipment, band members said the show must go on.
Non-profit Create Happy Moments brings joy to children through costume drive
Columbus, OHIO (WSYX) — Ever wonder what you can do with your old Halloween costumes? Well, how about putting a smile on a child's face. Create Happy Moments President and Founder Mayra Betances and Secretary of the Board Lizeth Espinosa talk more about the good cause. The non-profit promotes...
People in Granville smiling more with a new piece of downtown 'art'
GRANVILLE, Ohio (WSYX) — A Granville man is trying to make a positive difference in his community. Ryan McGuire turned a downtown eyesore into public art that is aimed at making people smile. McGuire named it the “Smile Phone.”. McGuire took a decade-old phone booth that had exposed...
Things to do in Central Ohio this weekend
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Many events are happening this weekend throughout Central Ohio. The Buckeyes are back at Ohio Stadium, the Blue Jackets return to Nationwide Arena and of course, the Circleville Pumpkin Show is here!. Friday, October 21. Circleville Pumpkin Show in Circleville: The four-day celebration features family...
Circleville Pumpkin Show offers pumpkin donuts, pumpkin candy, pumpkin ... burgers?
CIRCLEVILLE, Ohio (WSYX) — For the 115th year, Wednesday marked the start of another Circleville Pumpkin Show. Thousands are ushered in for the massive pumpkin weigh-in and the tasty treats each year. It's a line true pumpkin lovers know is worth standing in. "We're waiting for pumpkin donuts," Taylor...
New round of rental assistance available for those in need in Central Ohio
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Columbus Urban League has helped some 1,700 families in the past year with emergency rental assistance, and now with winter quickly approaching, more help is on the way. Marie Agee is one of the applicants who received help this past year. "The lord he...
Columbus Weather: Warm weekend set to arrive
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Look at all that beautiful sunshine! The wind is still fairly brisk, but it’s a beautiful afternoon! This weekend will be windy and warm, perfect for festivals and football games. We are watching a tropical system that could send remnants our way next week with scattered showers. Have a great weekend!
Columbus City Attorney, police propose more security for Hilltop apartment complex
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Columbus City Attorney and Columbus police are working to improve security measures with the owners of a Hilltop apartment complex that has been the scene of criminal activity over the years. "Wedgewood has been a place where violence happens," Columbus City Attorney Zach Klein...
Juvenile judges, community members discuss youth crime in Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Juvenile judges and neighbors got together Thursday to discuss the growing issue of adolescent crime, especially the gangs of kids known as the Kia Boys, who are stealing cars. The goal was to come together and think of solutions for the kids stealing cars, their...
Man shot while leaving north Columbus bar
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A 31-year-old man is recovering after being shot while leaving a bar in north Columbus early Friday morning. Police said he was shot while leaving a bar along East Hudson Street around 2 a.m. Two men pulled into the parking lot and began to shoot...
ODOT tractor hit by semi in Pickaway County
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Ohio Department of Transportation said a crew working along U.S 23 was struck by a semi Thursday. ODOT said the semi crashed into the back of an ODOT tractor. The crews working were not injured, ODOT said. So far this year, ODOT said 106...
Columbus man pleads guilty to making, selling ghost guns
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A Columbus man pleaded guilty to making and selling "ghost guns" with a 3D printer. Thomas Develin, 25, admitted that he made and sold firearms that he knew were illegal. Develin is also accused of making threats against synagogues and Jewish schools in Franklin County.
Columbus City Schools hosting job fair Thursday for variety of positions
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Columbus City Schools is holding a job fair Thursday as it looks to fill a variety of positions. The CCS event is on the campus of Columbus State Community College at the Center for Technology and Learning located at 290 Cleveland Avenue from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Franklin Township fighting to keep its police department
FRANKLIN TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WSYX) — The Franklin Township Police Department already took a hit this past summer. The department went from 13 full-time police officers to only eight after a levy in May failed. Now, if a new levy doesn't pass this November, the police chief said the department...
Surge in pediatric respiratory illness straining resources at hospitals
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Children's hospitals across the country are running out of space because of a surge in the Respiratory Syncytial Virus. Nationwide Children's Hospital in Columbus is no exception. "We are busy over in the in-patient side," NCH Chief Medical Officer Dr. Rustin Morse said. "Our ICUs...
Woman, child, cat injured in Hilltop shooting
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Columbus police said two people and a cat were injured in a shooting Wednesday night in the Hilltop. Police said the shooting happened just before 8 p.m. Wednesday in the 800 block of Wedgewood Drive. When officers arrived, they located a 37-year-old woman and a...
17-year-old girl grazed after shots fired near elementary school
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A teen was grazed by a bullet when shots were fired near an elementary school overnight. Columbus police said they responded to a report of a shooting in the area of Duxberry Park Alternative Elementary School around 1 a.m. Officers found a 17-year-old girl with...
