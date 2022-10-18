Oregon high school football media poll: Top 10 teams in Class 4A entering Week 8

Each week throughout the football season, SBLive Oregon’s high school sports contributors and other members of the Oregon media will be voting on the top 10 teams in Class 6A, 5A and 4A. Here’s how the Class 4A media vote shakes out entering Week 8. (Photo by Fletcher Wold)

(Note: If you cover high school football in Oregon and would like to vote in future polls, email jd@scorebooklive.com .)

***

Class 4A poll

(first-place votes in parentheses)

1. Mazama (16) - 178

2. Estacada (1) - 158

3. Marist Catholic - 134

4. Pendleton (1) - 125

5. Henley - 99

6. La Grande - 92

7. Scappoose - 89

8. Baker - 44

9. Marshfield - 28

10. Cascade - 18

Others receiving votes: Tillamook 16, Woodburn 5, Junction City 3, Stayton 1

—

