Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Major discount supermarket chain opens another new store in South CarolinaKristen WaltersNorth Charleston, SC
This South Carolina Bridge Was Named One of the World’s Most Beautiful Elevated WalkwaysKennardo G. JamesNorth Charleston, SC
SC Residents Have an Opportunity To Be on the Big Screen With This Movie StarKennardo G. JamesCharleston, SC
DDSN Announces October Commission Meeting and Listening SessionPJ@SCDDSNSummerville, SC
Famous restaurant chain opening another new location in South Carolina this monthKristen WaltersSummerville, SC
Related
holycitysinner.com
Southeastern Wildlife Exposition Returns in February for its 41st Celebration
The 2023 Southeastern Wildlife Exposition (SEWE) will take place from Friday, February 17th to Sunday, February 19th throughout the Holy City. VIP events for this 41st edition of SEWE will begin on Thursday, February 16th. Known as the southeast’s premier wildlife art show and outdoor event, SEWE will feature popular...
holycitysinner.com
Local Organizations Partnering for All-Day Event Benefiting Military, Veterans, and Their Families
On November 11th, from 8 am to 4 pm, Share House, Bodega, Warrior Surf Foundation (WSF), and Sandbar will partner to host an all-day event to support local military, Veterans, and their families. Guests can enjoy a private yoga class, food and drink specials, and the chance to shop for gifts from a variety of locally, Veteran-owned businesses.
holycitysinner.com
Callie’s Hot Biscuits Owner to Hold Cooking Fundraiser for Local Nonprofit
The Junior League of Charleston (JLC) will host “Cooking for a Cause” with Callie’s Hot Little Biscuits owner, Cary Morey, on November 6th in the Camden room at the Charleston Visitors Center. The event will run from 6 pm to 8 pm. Tickets include dinner, drinks, and...
holycitysinner.com
South Carolina Historical Society Announces 2022 Fall Tour
The South Carolina Historical Society (SCHS) today announced its 2022 Fall Tour, which will showcase a variety of architecturally and historically significant churches in downtown Charleston. The tour takes place on Saturday, November 12th from 10 am to 2 pm. During this self-guided tour, guests will explore churches of different...
The Island Connection
Ring In Fall At The Harvest Festival On Johns Island
• 1 p.m. – Gravel Road. And of course, no Harvest Festival would be complete without a feast!. Plenty of food will be available for purchase, including barbecue, kettle korn, and traditional favorite festival fare, plus cold beverages. Festival-goers are also encouraged to stop by the crafters’ market, which features a variety of hand-made items from local craft and merchandise vendors that make perfect holiday gifts. Families will find activities to keep the kids occupied including hayrides, pumpkin decorating, horse jumps, kids’ fall crafts, and games and books from the Charleston County Public Library.This year’s Harvest Festival will also feature a youth Archery Turkey Day Shoot for ages 8-17! Turkeys will not be harmed in this competition, and the winning archer will take home a frozen turkey. Turkeys are awarded to the male and female competitor with the highest scores. Interested youth competitors can sign up at the event, or just try out the sport for fun from 1-5 p.m. Activities are free with the festival admission fee. Charleston County Parks has also partnered with Kulture City to offer sensory inclusive accommodations at the event, to help any guest with sensory needs.
holycitysinner.com
Join Mount Pleasant Towne Centre for Costumes, Candy, and Community at the Annual Fall Festival
Mount Pleasant Towne Centre is celebrating autumn with its Annual Fall Festival on Saturday, October 29th, from noon to 3 pm. The community is invited to wear costumes and join the Towne Centre for an afternoon filled with treats. Guests are encouraged to come dance to live music, visit with...
charlestondaily.net
Let’s Explore Park Circle (North Charleston) in this new video by Natasha from Living in Charleston
Let’s explore Park Circle with Natasha from Living in Charleston. Let’s check out the Park Circle neighborhood in North Charleston, SC. One of the hottest up-and-coming neighborhoods in the area, its unique features and favorable location close to downtown Charleston make it a perfect place to call home. As you explore the neighborhood you will see that the majority of homes pay tribute to historical designs.
holycitysinner.com
CCPL Closing Temporary Cooper River Memorial Library Location on November 19th
Charleston County Public Library (CCPL) is closing the temporary location of the Cooper River Memorial Library, located at 2036 Cherokee Street, on Saturday, November 19th at 5 pm as part of the next phase of construction on the Keith Summey North Charleston Library (KSNC), which is expected to open in 2023.
holycitysinner.com
Tanger Outlets Charleston to Host Tanger BOO Bash on October 30th
Tanger Outlets Charleston is calling all ghosts, ghouls, princesses and super heroes to its Tanger BOO Bash on October 30th from noon – 3 pm. Celebrate the spooky season with frightfully fun festivities for the whole family, including trick-or-treating for kids 12 and under at participating retailers. Guests can...
holycitysinner.com
Charleston Animal Society Hosts Record-Breaking Gala to Save Animals
Music, dancing and fundraising were the recipe for success at the third annual Applause for Paws Gala at the Gaillard Center in Charleston October 15th. The crowd roared with applause when Gala Chairwoman Gerri Greenwood told the audience, “We are here to save the lives of the most vulnerable of God’s creatures, innocent animals who have no voice of their own. We touch the lives of over 15,000 animals each year.” The Gala raised more than $750,000, excluding expenses, for the animals.
holycitysinner.com
Rotary Gala Honors Purple Heart Recipients While Raising Money for Community Charities
More than 200 attended the inaugural Rotary All Hands on Deck Gala to salute veterans, military families and Purple Heart recipients on the USS Yorktown Aircraft Carrier on Thursday evening. The event will allow the club to double its giving impact in the community this year. The Fisher House of Charleston was the featured charity at the event. In addition, the Medal of Honor Museum, Back Pack Buddies, East Cooper Community Outreach, Happy Feet, the Dictionary Project, and the club’s college scholarship program will receive a portion of the event’s proceeds.
charlestondaily.net
November Special Events at Charleston County Parks
NOVEMBER Special Events – Charleston County Parks. Navigate the majestic moss-draped trails of Laurel Hill County Park during the Chili 5K. Enjoy a post-race party including chili and beer. Open to all abilities and fitness levels. The Chili 5K is one of four 5K races in Charleston County Parks’ 5K Trail Race Series.
holycitysinner.com
Local Youth Organization To Host Culinary Arts Event for Young Entrepreneurs
Entrepreneur Centers 4 Youth (EC Youth) will host its Entrepreneurs in Culinary Arts on Sunday, October 23rd, 2022 from 2 pm to 5 pm at Jenkins Institute For Children (3923 Azalea Drive, North Charleston, SC 29405). Youth, families, entrepreneurs, business professionals, and educators are invited to attend and learn about the culinary arts industry and different aspects of business.
holycitysinner.com
Iron Rose, A “Southern Coastal Restaurant” is Now Open at The Mills House
The Mills House’s new signature restaurant, Iron Rose, is officially open to the public with breakfast, lunch, dinner, and weekend brunch service. Led by food and beverage director Gary Mennie, Iron Rose will offer what the team says is “a clean, elevated take on Southern coastal cuisine inspired by the bounty of the Southeast’s farms and waters.”
holycitysinner.com
Weekend Buzz: Fun Things To Do In Charleston This Weekend
We at Holy City Sinner thank you for your patronage and hope 2022 is an awesome year for our followers. We continue to provide you current news and helpful items that keep you up on the Holy City and provide information that might be useful to our followers. It’s time to start getting back out there and enjoy the weekend and all the nightlife the Holy City has to offer.
viatravelers.com
14 Best Day Trips from Charleston, South Carolina
If you’re planning fun and exciting day trips from Charleston and need some inspiration, you’ve landed in the right place. Whether you’re staying in downtown Charlestown, in the historic district, across the Cooper River in Mount Pleasant, or somewhere along the Ashley River or the South Carolina coastline, there are a wide array of places to visit from the Holy City.
holycitysinner.com
Dog & Duck to Host Howl-O-Ween Pup Patio Party to Benefit Charleston Animal Society
Dog & Duck Family Pubs and the Charleston Animal Society are partnering to host a Howl-o-Ween Pup Patio Party on Saturday, October 29th, from noon to 4 pm. The event will be held at all three Dog & Duck locations – Belle Hall, Park West and Clements Ferry Road.
holycitysinner.com
Trident United Way Hosting Community Garden Initiative Virtual Information Sessions
Trident United Way will be partnering to build three community gardens, one in each of the Tri-Counties (Berkeley, Charleston, and Dorchester). Their goal is to use community gardens to improve food security and provide education on organic and sustainable agriculture practices, particularly in underserved areas of our community. Trident United...
holycitysinner.com
Bravo Releases Trailer, Cast Details, and Premiere Date for “Southern Charm” Spinoff “Southern Hospitality”
Southern Hospitality will premiere at 9 pm on Monday, November 28th. According to Deadline, the series “follows the lives of a dynamic social group of friends living in Charleston, and working together. There’s never a dull day with the staff at Republic Garden & Lounge and their powerhouse boss, Leva Bonaparte. Leva owns four restaurants on the hottest street in town and Republic is the crown jewel of her kingdom.”
blufftontoday.com
Veterans Day events planned throughout Lowcountry
Several local events in recognition of Veterans Day are planned this year in Beaufort and Hampton counties, and they will also include Jasper County veterans. In recognition of Jasper County's veterans, there was also a Green Light for Vets resolution passed Monday, Oct. 17, by Jasper County Council. It requests that citizens and businesses display green lights in a window of their places of business or residences to honor veterans through October and until Veterans Day.
Comments / 0