Can you feel that? Yeah, that’s the hierarchy of the DC Extended Universe being upended. At least, according to “Black Adam” star Dwayne Johnson. This long-in-the-works adaptation of the comic book antihero, who began life as a “Shazam!” spin-off, is finally here, and it’s ushering in (potentially) a new phase of movies based on DC properties. (DC admittedly hasn’t had the easiest go of things.)

1 DAY AGO