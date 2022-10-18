ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TheWrap

Comments / 0

Related
TheWrap

What the ‘Black Adam’ Credits Scene Means for the DCEU

Can you feel that? Yeah, that’s the hierarchy of the DC Extended Universe being upended. At least, according to “Black Adam” star Dwayne Johnson. This long-in-the-works adaptation of the comic book antihero, who began life as a “Shazam!” spin-off, is finally here, and it’s ushering in (potentially) a new phase of movies based on DC properties. (DC admittedly hasn’t had the easiest go of things.)
TheWrap

TheWrap

Los Angeles, CA
54K+
Followers
31K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

Hollywood Entertainment News & Opinion

 https://www.thewrap.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy