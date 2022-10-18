Read full article on original website
Related
Kiersey Clemons, Barbie Ferreira, Michael Shannon to Star in Drag Comedy ‘The Young King’
Larin Sullivan wrote the script and will direct the film set in 1990s Las Vegas
How to Watch ‘The Banshees of Inisherin': Is the New Colin Farrell Film Steaming?
Critics love Martin McDonagh’s new film “The Banshees of Inisherin,” which reunites Colin Farrell and Brendan Gleeson, his two leads from 2008’s black crime comedy “In Bruges” as feuding former friends. The film had its world premiere at the 2022 Venice Film Festival, where...
‘The Banshees of Inisherin’ Film Review: Colin Farrell and Brendan Gleeson Are Back for More Twisted, Feckin’ Fun
Director Martin McDonagh has reunited the stars of In Bruges for a quieter film thats still a disturbed delight
How That Huge ‘Black Adam’ Credits Scene Cameo Happened: ‘He’s Been Ready the Whole Time’
Producer Hiram Garcia tells TheWrap what it was like on set when [SPOILER] returned
‘Raymond & Ray’ Review: Ewan McGregor and Ethan Hawke Are Brothers in Contrived Family Drama
The film from writer-director Rodrigo Garcia starts out strong but then becomes a slog
‘Black Adam’ Swoops to $7.6 Million, ‘Ticket to Paradise’ Takes $1.1 Million at Thursday Box Office
The Harry Styles drama "My Policeman" also debuted in select theaters
What the ‘Black Adam’ Credits Scene Means for the DCEU
Can you feel that? Yeah, that’s the hierarchy of the DC Extended Universe being upended. At least, according to “Black Adam” star Dwayne Johnson. This long-in-the-works adaptation of the comic book antihero, who began life as a “Shazam!” spin-off, is finally here, and it’s ushering in (potentially) a new phase of movies based on DC properties. (DC admittedly hasn’t had the easiest go of things.)
New Trevor Noah Comedy Special to Premiere on Netflix Ahead of ‘Daily Show’ Departure
Trevor Noah is set to release a new Netflix stand-up comedy special, “I Wish You Would,” on Nov. 22. The comedian’s third special with the streamer will arrive a little over two weeks before he finishes his seven-year run as host of “The Daily Show.”. According...
‘The School For Good and Evil’ Ending Explained by Director Paul Feig
The filmmaker tells TheWrap about those book changes and sequel possibilities
‘Black Adam’ Is Dwayne Johnson’s Biggest Box Office Test Yet
Johnson wants to be a big part of DC during a deep period of uncertainty for the franchise, but first the audience must embrace his dark antihero
‘Topdog/Underdog’ Broadway Review: Yahya Abdul-Mateen II and Corey Hawkins Create Sparks
Kenny Leon directs an electric revival of Suzan-Lori Parks' 2001 classic
‘The Peripheral’ Review: Chloe Grace Moretz Shines in Gamer-Friendly Sci-Fi Series From ‘Westworld’ Team
The Prime Video series from EPs Jonah Nolan and Lisa Joy is based on the William Gibson novel of the same name
Here’s How to Watch the DC Movies in Chronological Order
Yes it's possible, even with two different "Justice League" films
How to Watch ‘My Policeman’: Is Harry Styles and Emma Corrin’s Romantic Drama Streaming?
The film is based on Bethan Roberts' novel
Tom Hanks Is the Grumpiest Man Alive in ‘A Man Called Otto’ Trailer (Video)
Tom Hanks shows a new side to himself in his latest film “A Man Called Otto,” in which he may just be the grumpiest man alive – someone who hates cats, clowns and bad drivers. “A Man Called Otto” is a comedy about Otto Anderson, a crotchety,...
Stephen Curry Doc ‘Underrated’ From A24 Lands at Apple
Peter Nicks ("The Force," "Homeroom") will direct the film from producer Ryan Coogler
‘Aftersun’ Review: Charlotte Wells Debuts With an Achingly Stirring Coming-of-Age Tale
The first-time filmmaker poignantly captures the passage of time as it affects both parents and children
‘Ticket to Paradise’ Review: Julia Roberts and George Clooney Grin and Bear By-the-Numbers Rom-Com
Between the lack of passion (among various couples) and the creepy exoticization of Pacific Islanders, this feels like a glossy missed opportunity
TheWrap
Los Angeles, CA
54K+
Followers
31K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT
Hollywood Entertainment News & Opinionhttps://www.thewrap.com/
Comments / 0