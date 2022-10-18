Read full article on original website
Kim Kardashian and Kanye West Reportedly Communicate Through Assistants
Another day, another Kanye news. At this point, we’re no longer surprised at the things Kanye West says and does. Over the years, he has proven that he can go from hot to cold in mere seconds. From Twitter rants to questionable clips, it’s safe to say that Kanye REALLY enjoys hoarding all the attention.
Gwyneth Paltrow Says Husband Approved Of Risque Birthday Photos
Gwyneth Paltrow recently turned 50 and marked the occasion with a gilded photoshoot. Paltrow reflected on the decision – and the nerves that came with it – as well as the reaction from her husband, Brad Falchuk, thought of her birthday suit pictures. Paltrow tied the knot with...
What is Elijah Wood’s Net Worth?
Since 1989, Elijah Wood has been a star. Perhaps you didn’t know that he was already starring in hit movies in the late 80s, but he was. In fact, the actor’s first official movie role came in 1989, when he was cast as a video game boy in a movie titled “Back to the Future Part II.” It was kind of a big deal not only that this movie was getting a second part but that the eight-year-old actor was already working.
Nick Kroll Recalled The Moment He Finally Became Aware Of The "Don't Worry Darling" Drama
"My first exposure to it all was literally on the red carpet in Venice, and I was like, 'Ohhhh, I think people might be interested in this.' And I was right."
The Five Richest Cast Members of “The Staircase”
The Staircase is a star-studded miniseries that aired on HBO earlier this year. It depicts the story of novelist and convicted murderer Michael Peterson, who was accused of bludgeoning his wife, Kathleen, to death. The miniseries was based on a 2004 documentary about the case, which shared a similar title as this series. The Staircase was created by Antonio Campos, who had previously worked on movies like Simon Killer, Christine, and The Devil All The Time.
Joey King: Sweet Little Sister to Vengeful Assassin
Blockbuster action comedy movie Bullet Train is not short of memorable characters, and one which stands out for most fans is The Prince: daughter of the White Death, leader of Japan’s largest crime mob. She’s nicknamed The Prince because of her father’s strong desire for a son. She resents him for neglecting her, and, consumed by vengeance, she sets out to kill him. While we’re astounded by the deception and ruthlessness of The Prince, we’re more in tune with who portrays the character — Hollywood sweetheart, Joey King.
Meet the Cast of “The Summer I Turned Pretty”
Amazon Prime Video recently dropped a new romantic TV series titled The Summer I Turned Pretty, and it has Gen Z viewers obsessed. The show is a coming-of-age romantic drama created by Jenny Han, who originally wrote the story as a novel series. Han also created another hit franchise titled To All the Boys, which has since been turned into a series on Netflix.
Meet The Cast Of “Luck”
Luck, Apple TV+’s latest offering, recently dropped on the streaming platform, and fans of animated movies can’t help but swoon over the movie’s wonderful storyline and magical visuals. Directed by Peggy Holmes, who previously worked on The Little Mermaid: Ariel’s Beginning, Luck is written by veteran writers Jonathan Abel, Glenn Berger, and Kiel Murray writing the screenplay. Berger and Abel previously worked on the Kung Fu Panda movies.
The Cast of “Candy” and the Projects That Defined Their Careers
If you’re wondering why the cast members of Candy are so familiar, it’s because they are. The actors appearing in this series have performed in some of the most prominent blockbusters in the past few years. But before we get there, here’s a brief introduction to what Candy is about:
Ghost (1990): A Classic and More!
It’s been 32 long years since Ghost was released. It was a movie that had global reception and success. With a $22–23 million budget, the movie went on to gross $505 million at the box office. This made it the highest-grossing film in 1990. Even for critics, the...
Lena Headey’s Husband Marc Menchaca
On October 6, 2022, GOT’s Cersei, played by Lena Headey, and Ozark actor Marc Menchaca wed in Puglia, Italy. The magnificent yet private wedding ceremony took place in the company of a select group of close friends and relatives. An event attendee posted a photo of Lena wearing a white bridal gown on social media, which caused the story to go viral. The couple looked adorable and happy; a report suggests.
