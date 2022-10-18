ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richland County, SC

Comments / 0

Related
wach.com

Sumter Police continue to seek attempted murder suspect

SUMTER COUNTY (WACH) — Officers are continuing to look for an attempted murder suspect connected to an incident in Sept. Marcques Charles Wright, 25, of Sumter, is accused of driving to an Andrena Drive residence where he shot into an occupied car and then rammed the side of it with his own SUV.
wach.com

Officer and inmate assault at SC DJJ sparks series of major changes

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) -- Leaders with the South Carolina Department of Juvenile Justice tell WACH FOX News they’re working on a series of changes to help the facility become more efficient. DJJ officials say they have officers with SLED, the state department of natural resources (DNR) and the department...
COLUMBIA, SC
wach.com

Attempted murder, robbery suspects wanted in Sumter County

SUMTER COUNTY (WACH) — Two suspects attempted murder and armed robbery suspects are wanted in Sumter County. Officials say Jaquante Montgomery and Chryshaun Mckenzie along with other codefendants, lured two victims to a residence along W. Patricia Drive in Sumter and allegedly robbed them. Shots were fired and one...
wach.com

Suspect in Irmo ATM robbery arrested in Texas

IRMO, SC — An arrest in an Irmo ATM robbery that happened in August and investigators say they found their suspect in Texas. 28-year-old Deveon Gibbs faces robbery, kidnapping and assault and battery charges. Officials in Harris County, Texas took him into custody Thursday afternoon. The ATM Robbery occurred...
IRMO, SC
wach.com

SC rapper sentenced to 6 years on gun charge

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — Daquan Tyreek Funchess-Johnson, 26, of Sumter, was sentenced to six years in federal prison after earlier pleading guilty to being a felon in possession of a firearm and ammunition. In November 2019, officers with the Sumter Police Department were aware that Funchess-Johnson, a gang member...
SUMTER, SC
wach.com

Deputies asking for public's help in identifying shooting suspect

RICHLAND COUNTY (WACH) — Investigators with the Richland County Sheriff’s Department are asking for the community’s help identifying a man they believe may have information about a shooting incident that happened near Ridge View High School last month. On Sept. 29, around 12:30 p.m., deputies responded to...
RICHLAND COUNTY, SC
wach.com

Sumter Police arrest 2 of 4 people connected with armed robbery incident

SUMTER, SC (WACH) — Two people in Sumter were arrested and charged Wednesday after police say they aided in an armed robbery on West Patricia Drive. The two 18-year-olds, Semieon Helton-Hill and Diamond Miller were arrested after officials suspect they were part of a group involved in an armed robbery.
SUMTER, SC
wach.com

Sumter man suspected of killing relative after argument arrested

SUMTER COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — A 25-year-old man suspected of killing his relative at their house in Sumter was arrested, according to Sumter Police. The suspect, Johnray Borja, is being accused of murder, after officials say he got into an argument with his relative, Joseph Beneventa, before shooting him, officials said.
SUMTER, SC
wach.com

17-year-old Midlands student found safe after being reported missing Monday

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — A 17-year-old who went missing after leaving a Midlands school earlier this week was found safe, according to the Richland County Sheriff's Department. The teen, Nicholas Kelleher, was last seen Monday, Oct. 17, after officials say he left Olympia Learning Center during the day. Deputies...
COLUMBIA, SC
wach.com

Traffic rerouted after two-car crash in Columbia

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — The Columbia Police Department are rerouting traffic at the intersection of Lady and Assembly Streets after a 2-car collision. Police say one person was sent to the hospital with what appears to be non-life threatening injuries.
COLUMBIA, SC
wach.com

skyWACH Weather visit to Forest Lake Elementary 4th Graders

COLUMBIA, SC (WACH) — It was cold heading to school school around the Midlands Thursday and Chief Meteorologist Josh Knight was feeling the chill on the way to see the 4th graders at Forest Lake Elementary School, too. Josh had a great time talking with the students about all...
COLUMBIA, SC
wach.com

Parking information announced for Oct. 22 State Fair Game

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — Due to the annual South Carolina State Fair, those Gamecock Club members with seasonal reserved parking in the Lexington Medical Center (LMC) Fair Park will not have access to their pre-assigned parking location for the South Carolina – Texas A&M football game on Saturday, Oct. 22.
COLUMBIA, SC
wach.com

Two $200,000 Palmetto Cash 5 Tickets sold in Lugoff

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — A Lugoff convenience store sold not just one, but two tickets worth $200,000 for Thursday’s Palmetto Cash 5 drawing. Both tickets were sold at the The Wildwood Market at 526 Wildwood Ln. in Lugoff. The Palmetto Cash 5 tickets matched all five numbers drawn...
LUGOFF, SC
wach.com

State Fair expected to create parking mayhem with Gamecocks home game

COLUMBIA, SC (WACH)- This is the last weekend of the state fair but it’s also the South Carolina Gamecocks first home game in three weeks. This tends to be an issue for some fans with season parking passes to the fairgrounds for Gamecock Football. Some Gamecock fans voicing their...
COLUMBIA, SC
wach.com

State Fair celebrates Seniors Day

COLUMBIA, SC (WACH) — It was another jam-packed day at the State Fair with dozens of people showing up for all the food and rides. However, State Fair officials have made sure to incorporate extra fun for everyone to enjoy. Since the fair opened on Oct. 12, people have...
COLUMBIA, SC

Comments / 0

Community Policy