Sumter Police continue to seek attempted murder suspect
SUMTER COUNTY (WACH) — Officers are continuing to look for an attempted murder suspect connected to an incident in Sept. Marcques Charles Wright, 25, of Sumter, is accused of driving to an Andrena Drive residence where he shot into an occupied car and then rammed the side of it with his own SUV.
Officer and inmate assault at SC DJJ sparks series of major changes
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) -- Leaders with the South Carolina Department of Juvenile Justice tell WACH FOX News they’re working on a series of changes to help the facility become more efficient. DJJ officials say they have officers with SLED, the state department of natural resources (DNR) and the department...
Attempted murder, robbery suspects wanted in Sumter County
SUMTER COUNTY (WACH) — Two suspects attempted murder and armed robbery suspects are wanted in Sumter County. Officials say Jaquante Montgomery and Chryshaun Mckenzie along with other codefendants, lured two victims to a residence along W. Patricia Drive in Sumter and allegedly robbed them. Shots were fired and one...
Suspect in Irmo ATM robbery arrested in Texas
IRMO, SC — An arrest in an Irmo ATM robbery that happened in August and investigators say they found their suspect in Texas. 28-year-old Deveon Gibbs faces robbery, kidnapping and assault and battery charges. Officials in Harris County, Texas took him into custody Thursday afternoon. The ATM Robbery occurred...
SC rapper sentenced to 6 years on gun charge
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — Daquan Tyreek Funchess-Johnson, 26, of Sumter, was sentenced to six years in federal prison after earlier pleading guilty to being a felon in possession of a firearm and ammunition. In November 2019, officers with the Sumter Police Department were aware that Funchess-Johnson, a gang member...
RCSD investigating alleged school threat made to Columbia High School
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — The Richland County Sheriff's Department is investigating an alleged school threat made to Columbia High School. Officials say they have not found any credible information to support the threat. "All threats are taken seriously and investigated as we receive them," says RCSD.
Deputies asking for public's help in identifying shooting suspect
RICHLAND COUNTY (WACH) — Investigators with the Richland County Sheriff’s Department are asking for the community’s help identifying a man they believe may have information about a shooting incident that happened near Ridge View High School last month. On Sept. 29, around 12:30 p.m., deputies responded to...
Sumter Police arrest 2 of 4 people connected with armed robbery incident
SUMTER, SC (WACH) — Two people in Sumter were arrested and charged Wednesday after police say they aided in an armed robbery on West Patricia Drive. The two 18-year-olds, Semieon Helton-Hill and Diamond Miller were arrested after officials suspect they were part of a group involved in an armed robbery.
Sumter man suspected of killing relative after argument arrested
SUMTER COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — A 25-year-old man suspected of killing his relative at their house in Sumter was arrested, according to Sumter Police. The suspect, Johnray Borja, is being accused of murder, after officials say he got into an argument with his relative, Joseph Beneventa, before shooting him, officials said.
17-year-old Midlands student found safe after being reported missing Monday
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — A 17-year-old who went missing after leaving a Midlands school earlier this week was found safe, according to the Richland County Sheriff's Department. The teen, Nicholas Kelleher, was last seen Monday, Oct. 17, after officials say he left Olympia Learning Center during the day. Deputies...
Traffic rerouted after two-car crash in Columbia
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — The Columbia Police Department are rerouting traffic at the intersection of Lady and Assembly Streets after a 2-car collision. Police say one person was sent to the hospital with what appears to be non-life threatening injuries.
Teenage survivor of 1968 Orangeburg Massacre, Vietnam veteran, dies at 72
ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WCIV) — Bobby Eaddy, a 17-year-old boy in 1968 who survived a bullet to the chest fired by state police on the South Carolina State University campus during what would become known as the Orangeburg Massacre, has died, SC State announced on Thursday. He was 72 years old.
skyWACH Weather visit to Forest Lake Elementary 4th Graders
COLUMBIA, SC (WACH) — It was cold heading to school school around the Midlands Thursday and Chief Meteorologist Josh Knight was feeling the chill on the way to see the 4th graders at Forest Lake Elementary School, too. Josh had a great time talking with the students about all...
Markers unveiled at 3 historical African American camps in Orangeburg County & Elloree
ORANGEBURG, SC — A historic and impactful day in Orangeburg County, and Elloree. South Carolina State University 1890 Research & Extension hosted the unveiling of three local African American landmarks. It was a trip down memory lane as many shared why these markers have such significance for both past...
Parking information announced for Oct. 22 State Fair Game
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — Due to the annual South Carolina State Fair, those Gamecock Club members with seasonal reserved parking in the Lexington Medical Center (LMC) Fair Park will not have access to their pre-assigned parking location for the South Carolina – Texas A&M football game on Saturday, Oct. 22.
Two $200,000 Palmetto Cash 5 Tickets sold in Lugoff
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — A Lugoff convenience store sold not just one, but two tickets worth $200,000 for Thursday’s Palmetto Cash 5 drawing. Both tickets were sold at the The Wildwood Market at 526 Wildwood Ln. in Lugoff. The Palmetto Cash 5 tickets matched all five numbers drawn...
City hires two new administrative employees to run Rapid Shelter Columbia
Columbia, S.C (WACH) — We're less than two weeks away from a plan by the city of Columbia set for having it's Rapid Shelter Columbia up and running. It’s an initiative to give people living on the streets a pod to live in, short-term. WACH FOX wanted to...
State Fair expected to create parking mayhem with Gamecocks home game
COLUMBIA, SC (WACH)- This is the last weekend of the state fair but it’s also the South Carolina Gamecocks first home game in three weeks. This tends to be an issue for some fans with season parking passes to the fairgrounds for Gamecock Football. Some Gamecock fans voicing their...
S.C. schools receive funding from USDA to combat impacts faced by supply-chain disruptions
COLUMBIA, SC — As schools across the state continue to recover from the economic impact of the Coronavirus pandemic, the USDA is stepping up to help combat school meal costs for up to 800,000 students statewide. Tracy Dixon, Richland School District One Director of Nutrition services tells WACH FOX...
State Fair celebrates Seniors Day
COLUMBIA, SC (WACH) — It was another jam-packed day at the State Fair with dozens of people showing up for all the food and rides. However, State Fair officials have made sure to incorporate extra fun for everyone to enjoy. Since the fair opened on Oct. 12, people have...
