ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knoxville, TN

Goalposts replaced at Neyland Stadium

By Melanie Vásquez Russell
WREG
WREG
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=08yGdz_0ideMVJb00

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. ( WATE ) — The two goalposts at Neyland Stadium have been replaced Tuesday after fans carried them out in celebration of the Vols’ win over Alabama on Saturday night.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2WDB3j_0ideMVJb00
Tennessee fans tore down the goalposts in Neyland Stadium after the Vols defeated Alabama, 52-49 on Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022. (Photo: WATE)
VIDEO: Tennessee goalposts torn down in win over Alabama

The goalposts were torn down after fans rushed the field of play amid the excitement and joy – then were carried through the streets of Knoxville before being thrown into the Tennessee River.

UT’s goalpost fundraiser reaches $150,000 goal for new Neyland Stadium goalposts

The last time the goalposts were torn down at Neyland was after the Vols beat Florida in 1998. Soon after Saturday’s historic game, UT officials started a fundraiser aimed at getting new goalposts. They managed to hit their goal of $150,000 to install the new goalposts as well as installation fees and other repairs.

On Tuesday, a team of workers installed the new goalposts using ladders, hand tools and a box beam level.

The Vols will play Saturday against UT-Martin at Neyland Stadium, then another home game against Kentucky before a trip to Athens to face top-ranked Georgia.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2dTEVi_0ideMVJb00
    (Photo: WATE)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1EH0am_0ideMVJb00
    (Photo: WATE)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3MhHU1_0ideMVJb00
    (Photo: WATE)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4gCE6v_0ideMVJb00
    (Photo: WATE)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=40zVRJ_0ideMVJb00
    (Photo: WATE)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=19u1Tp_0ideMVJb00
    (Photo: WATE)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0deTZH_0ideMVJb00
    (Photo: WATE)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1TPRFY_0ideMVJb00
    (Photo: WATE)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4WRPoB_0ideMVJb00
    (Photo: WATE)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0nE7W3_0ideMVJb00
    (Photo: WATE)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3yMM1q_0ideMVJb00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1hxyr9_0ideMVJb00
    (Photo: WATE)
Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WREG.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WSMV

Tennessee fan claims win over Alabama caused her to go into labor

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - As Chase McGrath lined up the game-winning field goal Saturday night, Tennessee fans all around the state were as tense as they’d been all day. Once the ball cleared the uprights, that nervousness turned into unfathomable joy, but for a woman in Chattanooga it turned out to be the very thing that brought her third child into the world.
CHATTANOOGA, TN
247Sports

Highly ranked athlete set to return to Tennessee to attend first game

A highly ranked Tennessee target who has visited the Vols at least a few times in the past is planning to make another trip to Knoxville this weekend. Four-star Class of 2024 athlete Kylan Fox of Grayson High School in Loganville, Ga., posted Wednesday night on his Twitter account that he's set to visit Tennessee on Saturday for its home game against UT Martin.
KNOXVILLE, TN
WREG

Neyland Stadium topped 125 decibels during Tennessee vs Alabama game

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The University of Tennessee has revealed just how loud Neyland Stadium got during Saturday’s iconic game between the Tennessee Vols and the Alabama Crimson Tide. According to Tennessee Athletics, the stadium hit 125.4 decibels. “Thunder goes off right above your head, that booming sensation, that can approach around 120, 125,” said […]
KNOXVILLE, TN
atozsports.com

Former Vols’ baseball star got a tattoo that fans have to see

The Tennessee Vols have evolved into a college baseball powerhouse over the past couple of seasons. Former star outfielder Jordan Beck played a massive role in the program’s success during his time in Knoxville. Now, he is in the Colorado Rockies organization. Beck was selected 38th overall in the...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WREG

Fans looking back to 1998 as Tennessee continues winning streak

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Vols’ win against Alabama is what everyone has been talking about the past few days. Tennessee snapped a losing streak against Alabama, breaking the curse, and defeating the Crimson Tide for the first time in 15 years. The fans showed their excitement by rushing to the field after the game and […]
KNOXVILLE, TN
WREG

WREG

47K+
Followers
12K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

WREG.com is the leading news source for Memphis and the Mid-South

 https://wreg.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy