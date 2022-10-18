Read full article on original website
Digital Collegian
St. Thomas flips script on Penn State men’s hockey in overtime showdown in Pegula Ice Arena
Penn State earned a thrilling victory over St. Thomas during an overtime showdown Friday night. Senior Connor McMenamin scored the Nittany Lions’ third goal after a three-frame drought, pushing them to a 3-2 win and improving his squad’s record to a perfect 6-0 on the year. Guy Gadowsky...
Digital Collegian
No. 18 Penn State men’s hockey showcases depth in strong win over visiting St. Thomas
During a commanding win against St. Thomas on Thursday, Penn State saw many a skater share in the spoils of victory. The Nittany Lions tallied six goals on the night, and all six of those scores came from a different player. Furthermore, 12 Penn Staters recorded at least one point in the game.
Digital Collegian
Penn State women’s basketball looks to get off to fast start in nonconference schedule
The expectations for this year’s Penn State squad are as big as they have been in the Carolyn Kieger era. Entering year four at the helm, Kieger will look to guide the Nittany Lions to their first NCAA Tournament appearance since 2014. Coming off a last place finish in...
Digital Collegian
Penn State men’s hockey uses 2nd period explosion against St. Thomas to remain perfect
Penn State saved its high-powered offense until the second period Thursday against St. Thomas, putting a four spot on the scoreboard in the frame. Six different blue and white skaters picked up a goal against St. Thomas’ freshman goaltender Aaron Trotter. To start the season, Penn State has had...
Digital Collegian
Penn State men’s soccer looks to up ante on offense as Big Ten, NCAA Tournaments loom
It was another close and competitive match for Penn State on Friday night. The Nittany Lions drew 1-1 with Ohio State, moving their record to 5-4-4 on the year with just two games remaining in the regular season. Senior forward Liam Butts got the scoring started with a goal late...
Digital Collegian
Penn State men’s soccer battles to tie against Ohio State in back-and-forth affair
Penn State fought hard against Ohio State at Jeffrey Field, but ultimately could not score a second goal to win the match. The game ended up in a 1-1 tie, despite the multiple opportunities created in front of the net by both teams. The Nittany Lions took their time during...
Digital Collegian
Big 2nd period propels Penn State men's hockey past St. Thomas in blowout fashion
Penn State showed that sometimes it is a sprint, and not a marathon that gets you the win. The Nittany Lions blew past St. Thomas, winning the game convincingly, 6-2. From puck drop, Penn State and St. Thomas both knew the match on the ice wasn’t going to be a walk in the park.
Digital Collegian
Penn State field hockey’s offense dominates in Big Ten matchup against No. 2 Maryland
In Friday night’s top five matchup, No. 5 Penn State beat No. 2 Maryland for the third game in a row by a score of 5-1 in a marquee victory. With the Terrapins scoring to tie the game at 1-1, tensions were high waiting to see how the game would pan out. However, once this tally occurred, the Maryland offense slowed down greatly in comparison to its performance in the first quarter.
Digital Collegian
Penn State women's volleyball downs Maryland in 4 sets on the road
No. 13 Penn State visited Maryland for a pivotal Big Ten clash. The Nittany Lions battled to a victory on the road, taking down the Terrapins 3-1. Both teams came out in an intense fight in the first set with a total of five lead changes and five ties leading to a 9-9 score. From there, the Terrapins were in the driver's seat with a 3-0 scoring run thanks to consecutive service aces from sophomore setter Erin Engel.
Digital Collegian
No. 12 Penn State looks to finish nonconference play strongly against Franklin Pierce
Penn State has one more series before CHA play begins, and it could be an important pair of wins if it gets consistent play throughout. The No. 12 blue and white will match up with Franklin Pierce, as it holds a 3-4-1 record after managing to go 1-0-1 against Boston College last weekend.
Digital Collegian
Two Penn State field hockey players were selected to the NFHCA Division I Senior Game
Seniors Meghan Reese and Grace Wallis were recently selected for the NFHCA Division I Senior Game. The Penn Staters were two of the 38 players recognized and selected for this game. Reese, from Center Valley, Pennsylvania, has three goals and six points on the season. Wallis, from Blue Bell, Pennsylvania,...
Digital Collegian
Former Penn State women's hockey player Brooke Madsen signs with Minnesota Whitecaps
One of the most productive playmakers in Penn State school history is going pro. Former Penn State forward Brooke Madsen has signed a one-year deal with the Minnesota Whitecaps of the PHF. Madsen played with the Nittany Lions from 2016-2020, while becoming the 24th player in school history to play...
Digital Collegian
Penn State men's hockey adds Minnesota left winger Dallas Vieau to 2024 recruiting class
Penn State added to its recruiting repertoire Wednesday. High school junior Dallas Vieau announced he'd be journeying to Happy Valley after the conclusion of his youth career. The 16-year-old forward is a native of Duluth, Minnesota, so he comes from a state known for being a breeding ground for hockey talent.
Digital Collegian
Penn State men’s soccer gears up for battle against No. 13 Ohio State in penultimate home match
With the season winding down, Penn State will have three more opportunities to pick up crucial points as it heads toward the conference tournament. The Nittany Lions will face off with No. 13 Ohio State at 7 p.m. Friday at Jeffrey Field. Last season, the blue and white was defeated...
Digital Collegian
Betting Lines and information as Penn State football hosts Big Ten West foe Minnesota
Penn State takes on Minnesota in the White Out this week, but DraftKings predicts a close game. The No. 16 Nittany Lions enter as four-point favorites despite having the home field advantage and the higher ranking. The odds on the spread are -110 for both teams. Penn State is currently...
Digital Collegian
Penn State women’s soccer gets outplayed by Nebraska, snapping three-game winning streak
A dominant first half from Nebraska was too much to overcome for Penn State. The Cornhuskers topped the No. 24 Nittany Lions by a score of 4-2 in Nebraska’s final home game of the regular season. The first half was all Nebraska as its front line forced a lot...
Digital Collegian
‘I have high hopes this time’ | Penn State students anticipate upcoming White Out
Another year, another White Out. Penn State students are gearing up for a weekend full of festivities, as the Nittany Lions will face Minnesota for the 2022 White Out at Beaver Stadium on Saturday, and this matchup happens to be the Homecoming game. Although Penn State lost its last game...
Digital Collegian
How will Penn State fare in the 2022 White Out against Minnesota? | The 1-0 Podcast
Penn State has a big week coming up with the 2022 White Out against the Minnesota Golden Gophers. “The 1-0 Podcast” co-hosts Seth Engle and Max Ralph start off by discussing the Nittany Lions’ rough loss against Michigan last week. The duo builds off of this by...
Digital Collegian
Penn State football offensive line named to Joe Moore Midseason Honor Roll
Penn State continues to be present among the Nation's midseason award watch lists. Most recently, the team’s offensive line was named to the midseason honor roll for the Joe Moore Award, given annually to the nation’s best line. Only three Big Ten teams have allowed less sacks than...
Digital Collegian
Penn State field hockey hopes to continue recent dominance over Maryland in top five matchup
After three nonconference matchups that contributed to a winning streak of five games, Penn State is facing the fiercest competition it has seen in a while. The Nittany Lions are hosting Maryland this Friday, which will also be their Senior Day. The recognition will include some of the team’s star players like midfielder Mackenzie Allessie, forward Jemma Punch and goalkeeper Brie Barraco.
