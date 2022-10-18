ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Folly Beach, SC

holycitysinner.com

Charleston Animal Society Hosts Record-Breaking Gala to Save Animals

Music, dancing and fundraising were the recipe for success at the third annual Applause for Paws Gala at the Gaillard Center in Charleston October 15th. The crowd roared with applause when Gala Chairwoman Gerri Greenwood told the audience, “We are here to save the lives of the most vulnerable of God’s creatures, innocent animals who have no voice of their own. We touch the lives of over 15,000 animals each year.” The Gala raised more than $750,000, excluding expenses, for the animals.
CHARLESTON, SC
holycitysinner.com

Rotary Gala Honors Purple Heart Recipients While Raising Money for Community Charities

More than 200 attended the inaugural Rotary All Hands on Deck Gala to salute veterans, military families and Purple Heart recipients on the USS Yorktown Aircraft Carrier on Thursday evening. The event will allow the club to double its giving impact in the community this year. The Fisher House of Charleston was the featured charity at the event. In addition, the Medal of Honor Museum, Back Pack Buddies, East Cooper Community Outreach, Happy Feet, the Dictionary Project, and the club’s college scholarship program will receive a portion of the event’s proceeds.
CHARLESTON, SC
holycitysinner.com

Local Organizations Partnering for All-Day Event Benefiting Military, Veterans, and Their Families

On November 11th, from 8 am to 4 pm, Share House, Bodega, Warrior Surf Foundation (WSF), and Sandbar will partner to host an all-day event to support local military, Veterans, and their families. Guests can enjoy a private yoga class, food and drink specials, and the chance to shop for gifts from a variety of locally, Veteran-owned businesses.
CHARLESTON, SC
holycitysinner.com

Local Bartenders Compete in 1st Ever Charleston’s Fastest Bartender Contest Finals on October 24th

The finalists include: Ed Motley of TopGolf, Jess Majewski of Ireland’s Own, Chrissy Iglesias of Locals, Ryan Sellers of Southside 17, Kevin Jones of Charleston Sports Pub, Rhino of The Washout, Jeff Chaffin of The Windjammer, Patrick Cunningham of The Pub on 61, Josh Hammerck of Krazy Owls, James Kluesemur of Stone’s Throw Tavern, Lyndsey White of Swig & Swine, and Carrie Dewitt of Stone’s Throw Tavern. They will all compete head-to-head this Monday, October 24th.
CHARLESTON, SC
holycitysinner.com

Southeastern Wildlife Exposition Returns in February for its 41st Celebration

The 2023 Southeastern Wildlife Exposition (SEWE) will take place from Friday, February 17th to Sunday, February 19th throughout the Holy City. VIP events for this 41st edition of SEWE will begin on Thursday, February 16th. Known as the southeast’s premier wildlife art show and outdoor event, SEWE will feature popular...
CHARLESTON, SC
holycitysinner.com

South Carolina Historical Society Announces 2022 Fall Tour

The South Carolina Historical Society (SCHS) today announced its 2022 Fall Tour, which will showcase a variety of architecturally and historically significant churches in downtown Charleston. The tour takes place on Saturday, November 12th from 10 am to 2 pm. During this self-guided tour, guests will explore churches of different...
CHARLESTON, SC
holycitysinner.com

North Charleston Treatment Center Now Accepting Aetna Insurance

The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control recognized a significant increase in drug overdose deaths in the aftermath of COVID-19. This heartbreaking problem was recognized by the North Charleston rehabilitation center, Transcendence Treatment Center, which felt an obligation to put an end to these tragedies and save the lives of as many people as possible. Transcendence is pleased to announce it is even closer to helping more of the Charleston community as of October 2022 when the center announced it is now accepting Aetna insurance.
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
holycitysinner.com

Charleston Animal Society Named National Finalist in Land Rover “Defender Service Awards” and Needs Your Votes to Win

Charleston Animal Society was recently named one of five national finalists in the Animal Welfare Category in the Land Rover “Defender Service Awards.” The awards honor nonprofits making an impact in their communities. The organization was recognized for its lifesaving work that touches the lives of more than 15,000 animals each year. As a finalist, Charleston Animal Society could win a new Land Rover Defender for their animal disaster response efforts. To win, the Charleston Animal Society needs to receive the most votes from the public.
CHARLESTON, SC
holycitysinner.com

Stevens Towing Christens Largest Marine Travelift in SC

In a ceremony reminiscent of a large ship christening, Stevens Towing Company– a family owned business based in South Carolina– officially launched into service one of the largest Marine Travelifts in the Southeast. The giant lift, 70 feet high by 87 feet wide, is capable of lifting 820 tons and barges up to 60-feet wide. It is entirely American made.
CHARLESTON, SC
holycitysinner.com

Iron Rose, A “Southern Coastal Restaurant” is Now Open at The Mills House

The Mills House’s new signature restaurant, Iron Rose, is officially open to the public with breakfast, lunch, dinner, and weekend brunch service. Led by food and beverage director Gary Mennie, Iron Rose will offer what the team says is “a clean, elevated take on Southern coastal cuisine inspired by the bounty of the Southeast’s farms and waters.”
CHARLESTON, SC
holycitysinner.com

Tanger Outlets Charleston to Host Tanger BOO Bash on October 30th

Tanger Outlets Charleston is calling all ghosts, ghouls, princesses and super heroes to its Tanger BOO Bash on October 30th from noon – 3 pm. Celebrate the spooky season with frightfully fun festivities for the whole family, including trick-or-treating for kids 12 and under at participating retailers. Guests can...
CHARLESTON, SC
holycitysinner.com

Trident United Way Hosting Community Garden Initiative Virtual Information Sessions

Trident United Way will be partnering to build three community gardens, one in each of the Tri-Counties (Berkeley, Charleston, and Dorchester). Their goal is to use community gardens to improve food security and provide education on organic and sustainable agriculture practices, particularly in underserved areas of our community. Trident United...
CHARLESTON, SC
holycitysinner.com

Local Youth Organization To Host Culinary Arts Event for Young Entrepreneurs

Entrepreneur Centers 4 Youth (EC Youth) will host its Entrepreneurs in Culinary Arts on Sunday, October 23rd, 2022 from 2 pm to 5 pm at Jenkins Institute For Children (3923 Azalea Drive, North Charleston, SC 29405). Youth, families, entrepreneurs, business professionals, and educators are invited to attend and learn about the culinary arts industry and different aspects of business.
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
holycitysinner.com

Bravo Releases Trailer, Cast Details, and Premiere Date for “Southern Charm” Spinoff “Southern Hospitality”

Southern Hospitality will premiere at 9 pm on Monday, November 28th. According to Deadline, the series “follows the lives of a dynamic social group of friends living in Charleston, and working together. There’s never a dull day with the staff at Republic Garden & Lounge and their powerhouse boss, Leva Bonaparte. Leva owns four restaurants on the hottest street in town and Republic is the crown jewel of her kingdom.”
CHARLESTON, SC

