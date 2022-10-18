The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control recognized a significant increase in drug overdose deaths in the aftermath of COVID-19. This heartbreaking problem was recognized by the North Charleston rehabilitation center, Transcendence Treatment Center, which felt an obligation to put an end to these tragedies and save the lives of as many people as possible. Transcendence is pleased to announce it is even closer to helping more of the Charleston community as of October 2022 when the center announced it is now accepting Aetna insurance.

