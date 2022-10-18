Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Major discount supermarket chain opens another new store in South CarolinaKristen WaltersNorth Charleston, SC
This South Carolina Bridge Was Named One of the World’s Most Beautiful Elevated WalkwaysKennardo G. JamesNorth Charleston, SC
SC Residents Have an Opportunity To Be on the Big Screen With This Movie StarKennardo G. JamesCharleston, SC
DDSN Announces October Commission Meeting and Listening SessionPJ@SCDDSNSummerville, SC
Famous restaurant chain opening another new location in South Carolina this monthKristen WaltersSummerville, SC
Related
holycitysinner.com
Charleston Animal Society Hosts Record-Breaking Gala to Save Animals
Music, dancing and fundraising were the recipe for success at the third annual Applause for Paws Gala at the Gaillard Center in Charleston October 15th. The crowd roared with applause when Gala Chairwoman Gerri Greenwood told the audience, “We are here to save the lives of the most vulnerable of God’s creatures, innocent animals who have no voice of their own. We touch the lives of over 15,000 animals each year.” The Gala raised more than $750,000, excluding expenses, for the animals.
holycitysinner.com
Rotary Gala Honors Purple Heart Recipients While Raising Money for Community Charities
More than 200 attended the inaugural Rotary All Hands on Deck Gala to salute veterans, military families and Purple Heart recipients on the USS Yorktown Aircraft Carrier on Thursday evening. The event will allow the club to double its giving impact in the community this year. The Fisher House of Charleston was the featured charity at the event. In addition, the Medal of Honor Museum, Back Pack Buddies, East Cooper Community Outreach, Happy Feet, the Dictionary Project, and the club’s college scholarship program will receive a portion of the event’s proceeds.
holycitysinner.com
Local Organizations Partnering for All-Day Event Benefiting Military, Veterans, and Their Families
On November 11th, from 8 am to 4 pm, Share House, Bodega, Warrior Surf Foundation (WSF), and Sandbar will partner to host an all-day event to support local military, Veterans, and their families. Guests can enjoy a private yoga class, food and drink specials, and the chance to shop for gifts from a variety of locally, Veteran-owned businesses.
holycitysinner.com
Local Bartenders Compete in 1st Ever Charleston’s Fastest Bartender Contest Finals on October 24th
The finalists include: Ed Motley of TopGolf, Jess Majewski of Ireland’s Own, Chrissy Iglesias of Locals, Ryan Sellers of Southside 17, Kevin Jones of Charleston Sports Pub, Rhino of The Washout, Jeff Chaffin of The Windjammer, Patrick Cunningham of The Pub on 61, Josh Hammerck of Krazy Owls, James Kluesemur of Stone’s Throw Tavern, Lyndsey White of Swig & Swine, and Carrie Dewitt of Stone’s Throw Tavern. They will all compete head-to-head this Monday, October 24th.
holycitysinner.com
Southeastern Wildlife Exposition Returns in February for its 41st Celebration
The 2023 Southeastern Wildlife Exposition (SEWE) will take place from Friday, February 17th to Sunday, February 19th throughout the Holy City. VIP events for this 41st edition of SEWE will begin on Thursday, February 16th. Known as the southeast’s premier wildlife art show and outdoor event, SEWE will feature popular...
holycitysinner.com
South Carolina Historical Society Announces 2022 Fall Tour
The South Carolina Historical Society (SCHS) today announced its 2022 Fall Tour, which will showcase a variety of architecturally and historically significant churches in downtown Charleston. The tour takes place on Saturday, November 12th from 10 am to 2 pm. During this self-guided tour, guests will explore churches of different...
holycitysinner.com
Callie’s Hot Biscuits Owner to Hold Cooking Fundraiser for Local Nonprofit
The Junior League of Charleston (JLC) will host “Cooking for a Cause” with Callie’s Hot Little Biscuits owner, Cary Morey, on November 6th in the Camden room at the Charleston Visitors Center. The event will run from 6 pm to 8 pm. Tickets include dinner, drinks, and...
holycitysinner.com
Join Mount Pleasant Towne Centre for Costumes, Candy, and Community at the Annual Fall Festival
Mount Pleasant Towne Centre is celebrating autumn with its Annual Fall Festival on Saturday, October 29th, from noon to 3 pm. The community is invited to wear costumes and join the Towne Centre for an afternoon filled with treats. Guests are encouraged to come dance to live music, visit with...
holycitysinner.com
City of Charleston Meets Federal Funding Milestone for Ashley River Crossing Project
The city of Charleston has reached a significant milestone for the Ashley River Crossing bicycle and pedestrian bridge by officially meeting all the requirements to use the federal grant funding awarded for the project. The Ashley River Crossing will be roughly 0.4 miles in length, providing a safe connection between...
holycitysinner.com
Dog & Duck to Host Howl-O-Ween Pup Patio Party to Benefit Charleston Animal Society
Dog & Duck Family Pubs and the Charleston Animal Society are partnering to host a Howl-o-Ween Pup Patio Party on Saturday, October 29th, from noon to 4 pm. The event will be held at all three Dog & Duck locations – Belle Hall, Park West and Clements Ferry Road.
holycitysinner.com
North Charleston Treatment Center Now Accepting Aetna Insurance
The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control recognized a significant increase in drug overdose deaths in the aftermath of COVID-19. This heartbreaking problem was recognized by the North Charleston rehabilitation center, Transcendence Treatment Center, which felt an obligation to put an end to these tragedies and save the lives of as many people as possible. Transcendence is pleased to announce it is even closer to helping more of the Charleston community as of October 2022 when the center announced it is now accepting Aetna insurance.
holycitysinner.com
Charleston Animal Society Named National Finalist in Land Rover “Defender Service Awards” and Needs Your Votes to Win
Charleston Animal Society was recently named one of five national finalists in the Animal Welfare Category in the Land Rover “Defender Service Awards.” The awards honor nonprofits making an impact in their communities. The organization was recognized for its lifesaving work that touches the lives of more than 15,000 animals each year. As a finalist, Charleston Animal Society could win a new Land Rover Defender for their animal disaster response efforts. To win, the Charleston Animal Society needs to receive the most votes from the public.
holycitysinner.com
Stevens Towing Christens Largest Marine Travelift in SC
In a ceremony reminiscent of a large ship christening, Stevens Towing Company– a family owned business based in South Carolina– officially launched into service one of the largest Marine Travelifts in the Southeast. The giant lift, 70 feet high by 87 feet wide, is capable of lifting 820 tons and barges up to 60-feet wide. It is entirely American made.
holycitysinner.com
CCPL Closing Temporary Cooper River Memorial Library Location on November 19th
Charleston County Public Library (CCPL) is closing the temporary location of the Cooper River Memorial Library, located at 2036 Cherokee Street, on Saturday, November 19th at 5 pm as part of the next phase of construction on the Keith Summey North Charleston Library (KSNC), which is expected to open in 2023.
holycitysinner.com
Iron Rose, A “Southern Coastal Restaurant” is Now Open at The Mills House
The Mills House’s new signature restaurant, Iron Rose, is officially open to the public with breakfast, lunch, dinner, and weekend brunch service. Led by food and beverage director Gary Mennie, Iron Rose will offer what the team says is “a clean, elevated take on Southern coastal cuisine inspired by the bounty of the Southeast’s farms and waters.”
holycitysinner.com
Tanger Outlets Charleston to Host Tanger BOO Bash on October 30th
Tanger Outlets Charleston is calling all ghosts, ghouls, princesses and super heroes to its Tanger BOO Bash on October 30th from noon – 3 pm. Celebrate the spooky season with frightfully fun festivities for the whole family, including trick-or-treating for kids 12 and under at participating retailers. Guests can...
holycitysinner.com
Trident United Way Hosting Community Garden Initiative Virtual Information Sessions
Trident United Way will be partnering to build three community gardens, one in each of the Tri-Counties (Berkeley, Charleston, and Dorchester). Their goal is to use community gardens to improve food security and provide education on organic and sustainable agriculture practices, particularly in underserved areas of our community. Trident United...
holycitysinner.com
Local Youth Organization To Host Culinary Arts Event for Young Entrepreneurs
Entrepreneur Centers 4 Youth (EC Youth) will host its Entrepreneurs in Culinary Arts on Sunday, October 23rd, 2022 from 2 pm to 5 pm at Jenkins Institute For Children (3923 Azalea Drive, North Charleston, SC 29405). Youth, families, entrepreneurs, business professionals, and educators are invited to attend and learn about the culinary arts industry and different aspects of business.
holycitysinner.com
Bravo Releases Trailer, Cast Details, and Premiere Date for “Southern Charm” Spinoff “Southern Hospitality”
Southern Hospitality will premiere at 9 pm on Monday, November 28th. According to Deadline, the series “follows the lives of a dynamic social group of friends living in Charleston, and working together. There’s never a dull day with the staff at Republic Garden & Lounge and their powerhouse boss, Leva Bonaparte. Leva owns four restaurants on the hottest street in town and Republic is the crown jewel of her kingdom.”
holycitysinner.com
Candidates and Elected Officials to Take Part in “Politics in the Park” on October 27th
ReZsaun Lewis, the Democratic nominee for the SC House District 97 seat, will be hosting “Politics in the Park” with other candidates and elected officials on October 27th in Summerville. The event will include voter education, a chance to meet the candidates, and karaoke. “Politics in the Park”...
Comments / 0