Black Hills Pioneer
Lyrics to 60 famously misunderstood songs, explained
From "hold me closer Tony Danza" to "There's a wino down the road," Stacker clears up some of the biggest mondegreens in music.
Black Hills Pioneer
15 international horror movies that are better than their American remakes
Why are American remakes so bad? Using IMDb user ratings, Stacker ranked 15 acclaimed international horror movies and the copycat films that failed to live up to the originals.
Black Hills Pioneer
Craig ... Daniel Craig: Ranking the star's non-Bond films, worst to best
Stacker looked at IMDb data on all of Daniel Craig's non-James Bond films and ranked them from worst to best by user rating, with ties broken by votes.
Where I End by Sophie White review – intense mother-daughter horror
Nineteen-year-old Aoileann, principal teller of this extraordinary tale in which horror and motherhood entwine, lives with her iron-willed paternal grandmother and the wreck of her bed-bound mother on the grey, windswept island of her birth, a place she has never left. Almost the first thing we learn of their home is that its windows have been filled in with shards of stone, since the nameless catastrophe of which they are all survivors: none must see the grim drama that plays out inside.
Black Hills Pioneer
She got into TED BUNDY’S CAR?! The stars with scary and strange connections to real life criminals!
The world is now obsessed with true crime, with streaming services such as Netflix and Amazon building huge audiences from shows about serial killers, kidnappers and gangsters.
Mom gets emotional after hearing her child laugh for the very first time: 'My wife lost it'
'Not sure what's sweeter: Baby's laughter or mama's emotional reaction.'
Meghan Markle and Harry «sold their souls» and are in a desperate situation
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry found themselves in a difficult situation, and they can only blame themselves for this. In an effort to earn more money, they signed several contracts for a huge amount of money — for the release of Harry’s memoirs and the creation of a reality show about themselves. And now, after they have received the advances and spent them, they have to pay for what fans of the British royal family call a “sold their souls”. When the Prince and Duchess realized what had happened in practice from their venture and what the consequences might be, they wanted to cancel everything or at least make changes to the memoirs and the film that had already been submitted to the printing house, but it turned out that this was impossible.
Black Hills Pioneer
Jessica Chastain: The Good Nurse was nerve-wracking
Jessica Chastain says 'The Good Nurse' was the most "nerve-wracking" film of her career. The Oscar-winning actress plays the nurse Amy Loughren – who helped take down her serial killer colleague Charles Cullen (Eddie Redmayne) – in the new Netflix movie and explained the unique pressure of having the real-life Loughren observing her performance.
Black Hills Pioneer
Reba McEntire was 'very self-centred' before she became a mother
Reba McEntire was "very self-centered" before she became a mother. The 67-year-old singer has race car driver, Shelby, 32, with ex-husband Narvel Blackstock and explained that she is "very proud" of her son because he has ADHD but is "always trying to do better" in life.
Black Hills Pioneer
Rosie Huntington-Whiteley says Jason Statham is 'very involved' in designing her underwear line
Rosie Huntington-Whiteley says her partner Jason Statham is "very involved" when she's coming up with ideas for her underwear collection. The model/actress has a successful lingerie collection which she creates for UK high street brand Marks and Spencer and she's revealed she often turns to Hollywood tough guy Jason to tap into his "creativity" when she is working on a new collection of bras and pants for the store.
Black Hills Pioneer
Chrishell Stause and G Flip 'always' manage to make their long-distance romance work
Chrishell Stause and G Flip "always" manage to make their long-distance romance work. The 41-year-old reality star currently resides in the Hollywood Hills in Los Angeles but has managed to maintain a relationship with G Flip, 28, with" a lot of phone calls" and FaceTime sessions while the rapper makes the monthly trip back to their native Australia.
Black Hills Pioneer
George and Amal Clooney write love letters to each other
George Clooney and his wife Amal write love letters to each other. The 'Ticket to Paradise' actor recalled how his agent knew he was "going to marry" the barrister as soon as he met the 44-year-old beauty in 2013, and though the 61-year-old star was initially skeptical, the pair quickly hit it off.
Black Hills Pioneer
'Worst place in the world to raise female children': Brian Cox slams Hollywood
Brian Cox thinks Hollywood is the "worst place in the world" to raise girls. The 'Succession' actor - who has Alan, 52, and Margaret, 45, with first wife Caroline Burt and Orson, 20, and Torin, 18, with spouse Nicole Ansari - insisted the Californian neighbourhood isn't as glamorous as it seems because there are a lot of "very sad people" desperate to make it big in the movie industry and it "exacerbates" the pressures on young women.
Black Hills Pioneer
Duchess of Sussex hopes any actress who plays her captures ‘softness’ and ‘silliness’
Meghan, Duchess of Sussex hopes any actress who plays her on screen captures her various “dimensions” including “softness” and “silliness”. The former ‘Suits’ star, 41, added she would also be available to coach anyone set to portray her on film and said she feared it could turn into a “caricature” created to make money.
