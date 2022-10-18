ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia 76ers prop bets: 7 props for Sixers vs. Celtics opening night

By Ky Carlin
 5 days ago
Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

The Philadelphia 76ers open the season against the Boston Celtics on the road at TD Garden as they get set to begin another 2022-23 season and another title quest. The Sixers and the Celtics figure to be among the top contenders in the East in the upcoming season and it will be a nice test for both teams.

The game can be seen nationally on TNT.

Before the game tips off at 7:30 p.m. EDT, make your picks on the top prop bets for the Sixers-Celtics game from BeanTown.

Sixers see Joel Embiid continuing to improve at passing out of double teams, James Harden thankful for a fresh season following the drama in past seasons

Make your selections below to reveal the results and see if other fans agree with your picks!

