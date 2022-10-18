Read full article on original website
Analyst Downgrades Immunic After Lack of Details Drive Uncertainty
SVB Leerink has downgraded Immunic Inc IMUX to Market Perform from Outperform following disappointing initial data from the highly anticipated Phase 1b proof-of-concept study for IMU-935 in patients with moderate-to-severe psoriasis. The analyst lowered the price target to $5 from $9. "While we appreciate that this is an interim readout...
A Preview Of Aarons's Earnings
Aarons AAN is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Monday, 2022-10-24. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Aarons will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.12. Aarons bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've not only beaten...
This Analyst With 81% Accuracy Rate Upgrades Netflix; Here Are 4 Other Stock Picks For October 19 From Benzinga's Most Accurate Analysts
Wall Street analysts make new stock picks on a daily basis. Unfortunately for investors, not all analysts have particularly impressive track records at predicting market movements. Even when it comes to one single stock, analyst ratings and price targets can vary widely, leaving investors confused about which analyst's opinion to trust.
Oracle Analyst Boosts Guidance After It Shares FY26 Targets Of $65B Revenue, 45% Margin, 10% EPS Growth
JMP analyst Patrick Walravens maintained a Market Perform rating on Oracle Corp ORCL after attending Oracle CloudWorld 2022, the company's user conference in Las Vegas, Nevada, which also featured a financial analyst meeting, and after the stock has fallen ~21% YTD versus down ~32% for the Nasdaq. Walravens' due diligence...
Tesla To $325? Here Are 5 Other Price Target Changes For Thursday
RBC Capital cut Tesla, Inc. TSLA price target from $340 to $325. RBC Capital analyst Joseph Spak maintained the stock with an Outperform rating. Tesla shares fell 5% to $210.96 in pre-market trading. Keybanc cut the price target on NextEra Energy, Inc. NEE from $93 to $89. Keybanc analyst Sophie...
Why WD-40 Company Shares Are Nosediving During Wednesday's After-Hours Session
WD-40 Company WDFC shares are trading lower by 7.38% to $158.94 after the company reported worse-than-expected fourth-quarter EPS and sales results. The company also issued FY23 EPS guidance below analyst estimates. What Happened?. WD-40 reported quarterly earnings of $1.08 per share, which missed the analyst consensus estimate of $1.22. The...
United Airlines To Rally Around 60%? Plus This Analyst Cuts PT On Alaska Air
Citigroup boosted the price target on United Airlines Holdings, Inc. UAL from $56 to $65. Citigroup analyst Stephen Trent maintained a Buy rating on the stock. United Airlines shares rose 4.6% to trade at $40.85 on Friday. Cowen & Co. cut the price target for Alaska Air Group, Inc. ALK...
Here's How Much $1000 Invested In Archer-Daniels Midland 20 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today
Archer-Daniels Midland ADM has outperformed the market over the past 20 years by 2.45% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 9.9%. Currently, Archer-Daniels Midland has a market capitalization of $50.15 billion. Buying $1000 In ADM: If an investor had bought $1000 of ADM stock 20 years...
Atlassian Whale Trades Spotted
Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on Atlassian TEAM. And retail traders should know. We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga. Whether this is an institution or just a...
Allied, Small Pharma Among Top Psychedelic Movers Of Today
Small Pharma DMTTF shares closed up 6.33% at $0.16. Compass Pathways CMPS shares closed up 4.59% at $9.58. Numinus Wellness NUMIF shares closed up 2.26% at $0.19. ATAI Life Sciences ATAI shares closed up 1.06% at $2.86. LOSERS:. Seelos Therapeutics SEEL shares closed down 5.36% at $0.85. Cybin CYBN shares...
Monday Is Your Last Chance To Buy Thor Industries Before The Dividend Payout
Monday marks the last chance for investors to receive the next dividend payout from Thor Industries THO. The company announced on Wednesday that it would pay shareholders a quarterly dividend of 45 cents per share. On Tuesday, Thor Industries will go ex-dividend, meaning the stock will trade lower to reflect that payout. In other words, the stock will likely open 45 cents lower than it would have opened on any other day.
Morgan Stanley Maintains Equal-Weight Rating for TPI Composites: Here's What You Need To Know
Morgan Stanley has decided to maintain its Equal-Weight rating of TPI Composites TPIC and lower its price target from $23.00 to $21.00. Shares of TPI Composites are trading up 2.28% over the last 24 hours, at $9.63 per share. A move to $21.00 would account for a 117.96% increase from...
Hess Whale Trades For October 21
Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on Hess HES. And retail traders should know. We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga. Whether this is an institution or just a...
Trading Mindset - The Mental Battle In Crypto Futures Trading
Before going to war, one should prepare himself. I see the crypto markets, especially futures, as a psychological battlefield. Anyone can make money during bull markets but to be able to carry on during bear markets, with their harsh volatility, blown stop losses and random price action requires a different type of preparation.
Bellevue Beard Spa Inc. Generates $7.5 Million in Its Latest Funding Round
Innovative African American-owned beauty company, Bellevue Beard Spa Inc., attracts the attention of investors as it raises more than $7.5 million in its funding led by BarterVentures. Bellevue Beard Spa Inc. (BBS) looks well on its way to challenging the status quo in the beauty industry as the company recently...
Raymond James Downgrades US Homebuilders On Mortgage Rate Hike
Raymond James analyst Buck Horne lowered the rating on the shares of KB Home KBH, Lennar Corp LEN, M.D.C. Holdings Inc MDC, PulteGroup Inc PHM, and Toll Brothers Inc TOL to Market Perform. He downgraded the shares of D R Horton Inc DHI to Outperform rating from Strong Buy. The...
XRP Decreases More Than 3% Within 24 hours
XRP's XRP/USD price has decreased 3.03% over the past 24 hours to $0.45, continuing its downward trend over the past week of -12.0%, moving from $0.50 to its current price. The chart below compares the price movement and volatility for XRP over the past 24 hours (left) to its price movement over the past week (right). The gray bands are Bollinger Bands, measuring the volatility for both the daily and weekly price movements. The wider the bands are, or the larger the gray area is at any given moment, the larger the volatility.
Expert Ratings for Royal Caribbean Gr
Within the last quarter, Royal Caribbean Gr RCL has observed the following analyst ratings:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. In the last 3 months, 6 analysts have offered 12-month price targets for Royal Caribbean Gr. The company has an average price target of $60.83 with a high of $80.00 and a low of $40.00.
Dow Jumps 650 Points; Gold Rises Over 1%
U.S. stocks traded higher toward the end of trading, with the Dow Jones jumping around 650 points on Friday. The Dow traded up 2.16% to 30,988.75 while the NASDAQ rose 1.88% to 10,814.54. The S&P 500 also rose, gaining, 2.05% to 3,740.87. Leading and Lagging Sectors. Materials shares climbed 3.2%...
