Steelers coach Mike Tomlin says Kenny Pickett, if cleared from protocol, will start at QB against Dolphins

Mike Tomlin is proceeding with Kenny Pickett as the Pittsburgh Steelers starting quarterback Sunday night in Miami, ending any talk of a brewing controversy before it gathers momentum.

Tomlin’s decision comes with a caveat.

Pickett, the rookie first-round pick from Pitt, must be released from concussion protocol before he can make his third career start for the 2-4 Steelers.

“If he’s cleared to play, he’ll play,” Tomlin said Tuesday at his weekly press conference. “He’ll play quarterback for us.”

Pickett was concussed in the third quarter of the Steelers’ 20-18 victory against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday. Mitch Trubisky, who lost his starting job to Pickett at halftime two weeks earlier, led a critical touchdown drive in the fourth quarter and helped the Steelers run out the clock and earn their first victory in five games.

Pickett remains in concussion protocol but Tomlin expects him to be a full participant in practice Wednesday when the Steelers begin on-field preparations for the Dolphins.

“It is my understanding his work won’t be limited in any way in preparation so we’ll adhere to the protocol,” Tomlin said. “We’ll follow that and let that be our guide in terms of preparation.”

In the first home start of his NFL career, Pickett completed 11 of 18 passes for 67 yards, one touchdown and no interceptions. Trubisky was 9 of 12 for 144 yards and one touchdown and converted five third downs after he replaced Pickett.

Asked what he liked about Trubisky’s performance, Tomlin said, “His aggressive pursuit of victory.”

That wasn’t enough, though, to change Tomlin’s mind regarding his starter against the Dolphins.

“We’re not going to blow in the wind,” Tomlin said. “We’re going to be somewhat steady. I’ve been consistent in my messaging regarding the decision making at that position. It helps those that are playing and helps the team in terms of who to follow. We’re not going to flip the script now.”

Trubisky will continue to work with the second team in practice and prepare to start in case Pickett suffers a setback. Mason Rudolph will remain the third quarterback.

“When (participation) is limited it obviously provides additional opportunities for reps to others,” Tomlin said. “(Pickett) has been given full clearance from a participation standpoint relative to the position. He’ll take all of his reps tomorrow unless something changes.”

Concussions have come under heavier scrutiny this season with Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa sustaining two in a four-day span, prompting an NFL investigation into whether he was cleared to return too soon from the first one.

Tagovailoa is expected to return and start against the Steelers after a two-game absence. The Steelers have exercised caution with their players returning from concussions. Safety Terrell Edmunds didn’t play against Buffalo after being a limited practice participant in the final two days of practice. He was downgraded the day before the game.

Tight end Pat Freiermuth and cornerback Levi Wallace also were limited Wednesday and Thursday last week and did not play Sunday against Tampa Bay.

“We feel extremely comfortable about our medical experts in that area,” Tomlin said. “I’ve been consistent in my messaging in that regard. It has no bearing on what has been transpiring with the Joneses or other people around the National Football League. We just feel real good about our expertise.

“I mean, people from all over the world of football and other sport entities come to Pittsburgh to see our people. We’ll continue to lean on their expertise and follow their lead from a decision-making standpoint.”

Pickett was elevated to the starting role at halftime of the Steelers’ 24-20 loss to the New York Jets. It happened amid a report of an argument in the locker room between Trubisky and wide receiver Diontae Johnson.

Tomlin refused to acknowledge the report or whether it led to his decision to bench Trubisky.

“If it were (true), do you think I’d share it with you in this environment?” he said. “Probably not. Our business is our business. I understand that in today’s climate often times there are leaks. … I’m not going to acknowledge it or confirm it or deny it in these settings. I don’t have enough hours in my day for it.”

“Everyone wants to win. If it transpired, it’s good. It probably means there are a couple guys who wanted to win. If it didn’t transpire, it probably means it should have because we are aggressively pursuing victory and sometimes it’s emotional.”