'Bless his heart': Jeb Bush says Trump’s handling of documents a 'far cry' from his father's
Former GOP presidential candidate and Florida Gov. Jeb Bush appeared Thursday on Your World With Neil Cavuto and responded to former President Donald Trump’s accusation that Bush’s late father, former President George H.W. Bush, mishandled government documents after leaving office. Trump accused the 41st president of taking millions of documents to a former bowling alley and former Chinese restaurant.
Melania Trump Made the Surprising Decision to Join Forces With Michelle Obama & Hillary Clinton For This Historic Cause
Melania Trump made an announcement on Twitter this week that had some users scratching their heads. She’s joining all of the living former first ladies — Michelle Obama, Laura Bush, Hillary Clinton, Rosalynn Carter, along with current First Lady Dr. Jill Biden — to join efforts to get a women’s suffrage monument erected on the National Mall in Washington, D.C. “I am honored to join @WomensMonument and serve as an Honorary Chair of the Women’s Suffrage National Monument Foundation to help secure a monument on the National Mall of enduring inspiration for women and future female leaders,” Melania tweeted. The Women’s...
Former Bill Clinton Advisor Believes the FBI Searched Mar-A- Lago to Protect Themselves | Opinion
And he isn’t alone in the belief that the August 8th raid of Mar-a-Lago by a phalanx of FBI agents was a measure of self-defense, not a prelude to prosecution. “I think that one of the big reasons — if not the major reason — that the FBI seized those documents is that they incriminate not Trump, but the FBI in the Russia collusion scandal, in the scandal of spying on Trump’s campaign, and in the scandal of fabricating evidence to the FISA court to lead to wiretaps on key Trump officials.”
Democrats facing heat for Giuliani's NYC 'hell' jail
Republican senate candidates running on is safety and crime putting heat on criminal justice reform. MSNBC Chief Legal Correspondent Ari Melber reports on the notorious Rikers Island jail complex, its atrocious conditions, overcrowded cells, extreme under-staffing, squalid living conditions, all contributing to a cycle of violence that creates more crime in a facility that’s meant to stop it. Democrats had vowed to close it but now New York City Mayor Eric Adams is walking that back. Civil rights activist DeRay McKesson, leader of the “Campaign Zero” joins Melber.Oct. 20, 2022.
Pro-Trump Rally Warns Lindsey Graham, Top Dems to Face Death by Year's End
A speaker at the "ReAwaken America" rally warned high profile politicians including Joe Biden and Chuck Schumer that the "Angel of Death is coming for them."
Oklahoma’s GOP governor treats accurate crime claims as laughable
Oklahoma’s gubernatorial race wasn’t expected to be especially competitive, but in recent months, it’s become one of the year’s biggest surprises. Incumbent Republican Gov. Kevin Stitt’s polling lead over Joy Hofmeister, Oklahoma’s Democratic superintendent of public instruction, has evaporated, and the Republican Governors Association has reportedly become nervous enough about the race to start spending money in the state’s major media markets.
Group sues Biden, National Archives to release JFK assassination documents
The Mary Ferrell Foundation filed a federal lawsuit against President Joe Biden and the National Archives to unseal records regarding former President John F. Kennedy's assassination. NBC News' Marc Caputo explains the timing of the group's decision to bring forth the lawsuit and their likelihood to prevail. Oct. 19, 2022.
Steve Bannon sentenced to four months in prison for contempt of Congress
Steve Bannon, a former adviser to former President Trump, has been sentenced to four months in prison and fined $6,500 for contempt of Congress charges after he declined to hand over documents and appear before the January 6 committee. The judge stayed his sentence as Bannon and his lawyers intend to appeal the ruling. NBC's Ken Dilanian has details.Oct. 21, 2022.
'The ruling is really striking': Trump involved in 'conspiracy to defraud U.S.', says judge
Former President Trump signed legal documents describing evidence of election fraud that he knew were false, according to U.S. District Judge David Carter. New York Times Reporter Luke Broadwater joins Morning Joe to discuss.Oct. 20, 2022.
Herschel Walker is too childish to realize the danger of his toy badge
Ahmaud Arbery’s murderers played cops, too. Last November, a jury in Georgia found three white men guilty of chasing Arbery and murdering him in a modern-day lynching captured on a video kept by one of his killers. In their failed defense argument, the father-son duo who initiated the chase...
Fighting for justice in the age of Trump and Dobbs with Dahlia Lithwick: podcast and transcript
Throughout history, the judicial system has employed many more men than women. “Lady Justice: Women, the Law, and the Battle to Save America” tells the story of heroic women in law who, in the face of Trumpism and MAGA movements, have stepped up to fight injustice. Part biography and part analysis, the book, written by author, journalist and podcast host Dahlia Lithwick, profiles a variety of women lawyers, judges, and activists who have stood up against racism, sexism, and xenophobia. She joins WITHpod to discuss the impetus for writing the book, the urgency of this moment and why the future of our democracy greatly depends on a more inclusive legal system.
Secrets about Iran, China reportedly among Trump’s Mar-a-Lago docs
After the FBI executed a court-approved search warrant at Mar-a-Lago in early August, Donald Trump and his allies have floated a great many defenses, including the idea that the former president didn’t take anything especially sensitive. Last month, the Republican’s lawyer even made a comparison in court to overdue library books, in order to downplay the seriousness of the scandal.
The GOP push for a national anti-gay law and the attack on LGBTQ existence
On Wednesday, 33 House Republicans introduced a federal version of the “Don't Say Gay” bill—and it goes even further than Florida's. “LGBTQ folks, particularly trans folks, are under attack in this country,” says Chris Hayes. Oct. 21, 2022.
Steele: Barrett's decision on loan forgiveness consistent with how she views the process
Supreme Court Justice Amy Coney Barrett on Thursday denied a request by a Wisconsin taxpayers group to halt the implementation of President Joe Biden’s federal student loan forgiveness program. The Morning Joe panel discusses.Oct. 21, 2022.
Bannon busted: Trump’s fmr. chief strategist sentenced to prison time
Steve Bannon has been sentenced to four months in prison and a $6,500 fine following a contempt of congress conviction. Additionally, the January 6th Committee’s subpoena of Donald Trump’s testimony has been released. Politico’s Kyle Cheney was at the Bannon sentencing and joins us to discuss. Oct. 21, 2022.
Jan. 6 committee issues subpoena for Trump testimony and records
The January 6 committee has issued a subpoena for former President Trump to testify and produce records for their investigation into the Capitol riot. NBC's Ali Vitali reports from Capitol Hill.Oct. 21, 2022.
Sen. Hassan: GOP challenger Bolduc ‘trying to hide how extreme’ he is
Sen. Maggie Hassan joins MSNBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell to discuss her Republican opponent, Don Bolduc, who she says is “working actively to mislead people” by flip-flopping on his extreme positions on abortion, Social Security and Medicare, and election denialism because he’s “out of step with New Hampshire.”Oct. 21, 2022.
Why the Jan. 6 committee’s new subpoena for Trump matters
The biggest surprise at last week’s Jan. 6 committee hearing came at the very end: Rep. Liz Cheney, the panel’s Republican vice chair, introduced a resolution to subpoena Donald Trump. It was approved unanimously. But as a procedural matter, there’s an important difference between agreeing to subpoena a...
Trump hit for voter fraud lies; Jan. 6 subpoena hammer to drop soon
New win in court for the Jan. 6 committee, as a judge says Trump signed legal documents knowing they included false voter fraud statistics. The shocking revelation comes as Trump’s “coup lawyer” John Eastman will be forced to turn over more emails to the committee. Former SDNY Chief David Kelley joins MSNBC Chief Legal Correspondent Ari Melber on what the revelations mean for the committee Trump’s legal peril.Oct. 20, 2022.
Shapiro: Mastriano 'unfit to serve' due to 'hateful rhetoric'
Pennsylvania Attorney General and gubernatorial candidate Josh Shapiro joins MSNBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell to discuss the “dangerous and hateful rhetoric” coming from his Trump-backed Republican opponent Doug Mastriano.Oct. 20, 2022.
