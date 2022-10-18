Read full article on original website
vote yes for Lake. Democrats don't have one lick of leadership qualities especially hobs is scared to even talk face to face 😜
AZFamily
Social media photos appear to show Arizona legislative candidate in blackface
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) – Photos circulating on social media appear to show a Republican candidate for the Arizona House of Representatives wearing blackface and brownface. The undated photos were posted on Twitter this week by a user claiming they show Mary Ann Mendoza, a candidate for Arizona’s 9th Legislative District. Mendoza did not respond to a phone call or email from Arizona’s Family on Friday seeking comment. The story was first reported by the Copper Courier.
Threats to democracy are the ‘most comprehensive’ in Arizona
Election denial. Ballot initiatives that would make voting more difficult. Extremist groups watching ballot drop boxes. Efforts to derail election certification processes. These are some of the most worrying threats to democracy in Arizona listed in a new report by the Defend Democracy Project. Among the seven states the project profiled, Arizona was at the […] The post Threats to democracy are the ‘most comprehensive’ in Arizona appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
NBC News
Ariz. Gov. candidate won’t debate, says opponent Kari Lake ‘more interested in creating a spectacle’
Arizona Secretary of State Katie Hobbs, Democratic candidate for Arizona Governor, discusses border security, abortion, tax policy and her refusal to directly debate her Republican opponent, Kari Lake. Kari Lake’s team agreed to join Meet the Press NOW for an interview for today, back-to-back with Katie Hobbs, but then told us they had a scheduling conflict. The invitation remains open for Kari Lake to join Meet the Press Now and Meet the Press Sunday.Oct. 21, 2022.
arizonasuntimes.com
Lake Announces She Will Declare Southern Border ‘Invasion’ on Day One as Governor
SCOTTSDALE, Arizona – Speaking to a packed crowd of several hundred at the headquarters of ammunition company Dillon Precision on Wednesday, Kari Lake received loud cheers when she announced, “I will declare an invasion on the border on day one when I get into office.” She added, “I want us to be known as The Grand Canyon State, not the fentanyl cartel state.”
foodcontessa.com
Early Voters in Arizona’s Midterm Elections Have Reported Being Harassed by Poll Observers
A voter in Maricopa County, Arizona, says that while they were watching a ballot drop box, a group of people took pictures of them and their wife after they put their ballots in the box and followed them, calling them “mules.”. Sophia Solis, a spokeswoman for the Arizona secretary...
prescottenews.com
Arizona Freedom Caucus Responds to Katie Hobbs’ Threat to Sue Cochise County to Prevent a Hand Recount of Midterm Election
In response to Arizona Secretary of State Katie Hobbs threatening to sue Cochise County in order to prevent a hand recount of the midterm election, the Arizona Freedom Caucus has released the following statement:. At a time when confidence in our electoral system seems to be at an all-time low,...
ABC 15 News
Did Governor Ducey just endorse Kari Lake for governor?
MESA, AZ — Over the last few weeks, a parade of Republican governors came to Arizona to endorse Kari Lake. There's been a notable exception, Governor Doug Ducey. On Thursday, Ducey offered his strongest support yet for Lake, "I think candidate Lake is looking for an opportunity to lower taxes and I welcome that. I also know that Kari Lake will be tough on the border and I know Kari Lake will expand educational choice. These are all the things Katie Hobbs is opposed to. It makes it real simple," he said.
KTAR.com
Gov. Ducey files lawsuit over shipping containers, Arizona’s right to defend itself
PHOENIX – Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey filed a lawsuit in federal court on Friday defending the state’s use of shipping containers to close gaps in the southern border barrier. The lawsuit seeks to affirm Arizona’s right to defend itself after the federal government said the containers were illegally placed and need to be removed.
4 Best Arizona Cities To Retire on $2,500 a Month
With warm weather and relatively affordable living costs, Arizona has long been a popular destination for retirees. While the average monthly costs of the necessities (rent, groceries, healthcare and...
AZFamily
Cardinals, Diamondbacks owners help fund controversial ad in county attorney’s race
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Conflict on the campaign trail over a political sign attacking Maricopa County Attorney Democrat candidate Julie Gunnigle and her campaign manager. Gunnigle supporters say the ad is blatantly racist and sleazy, and the group behind it is heavily funded by the Arizona Cardinals’ and Diamondbacks’ owners.
Arizona ‘ground zero’ for extremist, anti-government sheriff movement
Susan Wortman, 79, recognized the voice of the man approaching her from behind as she attempted to slip out of the Pinal County Board of Supervisors meeting on Aug. 3. Wearing a badge on his belt and gun on his hip, Pinal County Sheriff Mark Lamb’s tone was different from the warm greeting he’d given Wortman before the meeting. He was “acting like a bully,” she said. He didn’t seem happy about her public comments, and he certainly didn’t appreciate her attire.
Breaking News - Arizona Governor Ducey Files Lawsuit Against the Federal Government to Keep the Border Wall Containers
Governor Ducey - Twitter Pictures of AZ Border Mission containers. On Oct. 21 Governor Doug Ducey announced that he had filed a federal lawsuit against the U.S. Forest Service and the U.S. Bureau of Reclamation and the US Dept. of Agriculture in order to keep the Arizona border wall shipping containers.
Harassment Claims as Trump-Supported Group in Arizona Filming Ballot Boxes
A group supported by former President Donald Trump is filming ballot boxes in Arizona and other states. A video posted on Twitter by ABC15 reporter Nicole Grigg showed a man and a woman with cameras outside the Maricopa County elections headquarters. Kari Lake, the Trump-backed Republican candidate for governor, is facing off against Secretary of State Katie Hobbs in a closely watched race for governor.
12news.com
Gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake on the economy, the border and recent polls
PHOENIX — Three weeks out from Arizona's Nov. 8 general election, Republican gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake took a tour of Metro-Tech High School in the Phoenix Union High School District. Lake met with the school’s principal and district superintendent. She toured the high school’s departments like police, fire, pharmacy...
fox10phoenix.com
2022 Election: What you should know about the vote for Arizona Mine Inspector
PHOENIX - By now, many of those who plan to vote in the November general election in Arizona know what candidates are on the ballot. This election, people will be casting a vote for various statewide races, such as governor, secretary of state, and a position known as the mine Inspector.
KTAR.com
EPA grants $2.8M to Arizona for water quality management plan
PHOENIX — The federal government is granting funds to Arizona, California, Nevada and Hawaii for water quality improvement projects. The Environmental Protection Agency announced this week that $2,765,000 will be awarded to the Arizona Department of Environmental Quality to address nonpoint source pollution, which is caused by runoff that picks up natural and man-made pollutants.
Tucson teacher charged with making threats towards state senator
A music teacher from a Tucson middle school is being charged with making a threat to an Arizona senator, according to the Arizona Department of Public Safety (DPS).
ABC 15 News
Secretary of State warns of legal action if Cochise County board votes to hand count election ballots
Secretary of State Katie Hobbs says she will take legal action if Cochise County officials vote to hand count ballots during the general election. “Cochise County plans to vote to hand count every single race on every single ballot—w/ Election Day just 18 days away & early voting already started. That’s illegal & risks the integrity & accuracy of the election. I’ve warned them: If they proceed, I’ll take legal action,” Hobbs said in a tweet Friday morning.
Up to 1,000 Arizona voters were mistakenly sent ballots with only federal races. Here’s why and what’s next.
Arizona election officials are reviewing the records of 1,000 voters who may have been mistakenly sent a ballot containing only federal races. They plan to let affected voters know they received the wrong ballot and a full ballot is on the way, with state and local races included. The secretary of state’s office announced the […] The post Up to 1,000 Arizona voters were mistakenly sent ballots with only federal races. Here’s why and what’s next. appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
This Is The Coziest Restaurant In Arizona
Cheapism compiled a list of the coziest restaurants in America.
