Read full article on original website
Related
wajr.com
Texas man convicted in EMS worker attack
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – A Texas man has been found guilty of malicious assault of emergency services personnel by a jury in Monongalia County Circuit Court. In November of 2021, David Bandy, 31, of Jourdanton, Texas, was transported after being found unresponsive in his vehicle. While being transported Bandy removed his restraints and began stabbing the EMS worker in the rear of the ambulance.
wajr.com
Suspected Pagan’s Motorcycle Club member charged in Marion County killing
CAROLINA, W.Va. – A suspected member of the Pagan’s Motorcycle Club has been charged with murder in connection with the Sept. 9 shooting of Henry Silver. Deputies from the Marion County Sheriff’s Department allege John Wolfe, 33, shot Silver because he was romantically involved with his girlfriend.
wajr.com
Michigan woman admits to her role in a Texas to Morgantown drug pipeline
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – A Michigan woman has entered a guilty plea in federal court for her role in a Texas to Morgantown drug operation that sent quantities of heroin, fentanyl and cocaine into the area. Aaliyah Snowden, 27, of Eastpointe, Michigan, faces up to 20 years in federal prison...
wajr.com
Addiction triage center set to open in Morgantown
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Soon, Lauren’s Wish will offer addiction triage treatment from Hazel’s House of Hope. Lauren Cole died in July 2020 of fentanyl poisoning and was working toward her Master’s degree in social work at the time of her death. Lauren’s father, Michael knew Lauren...
wajr.com
MAP leads community forums on Amendment 2
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The Morgantown Area Partnership (MAP) President & CEO Russ Rogerson have been out in the community conducting education sessions regarding Amendment 2, the Property Tax Modernization Amendment. On WAJR’s “Talk of the Town,” Rogerson said if approved by voters the measure transfers property taxation authority for personal property(vehicles), business inventory, equipment and machinery from counties to the state legislature.
wajr.com
It’s WVU Homecoming Week
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – It is Homecoming week on the campus of West Virginia University with an entire week of activities leading up to the Big 12 game against TCU in Milan Puskar Stadium. Vice President of Alumni Relations Kevin Berry said activities are planned all week for the first Homecoming celebration since the pandemic.
Comments / 0