MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – A Texas man has been found guilty of malicious assault of emergency services personnel by a jury in Monongalia County Circuit Court. In November of 2021, David Bandy, 31, of Jourdanton, Texas, was transported after being found unresponsive in his vehicle. While being transported Bandy removed his restraints and began stabbing the EMS worker in the rear of the ambulance.

JOURDANTON, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO