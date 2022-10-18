Read full article on original website
Ex-EastEnders star Josephine Melville dies after theatre performance
Ex-EastEnders star Josephine Melville has tragically died backstage following a theatre performance. The actress had a recurring stint in the soap as Tessa Parker, the girlfriend of Kelvin Carpenter, in 1986. She returned to play a different character in an episode in 2005, as well as making appearances in Casualty, The Bill, Ella Henderson's 'Brave' music video, and Little Miss Jocelyn.
Hollyoaks airs sinister Eric scenes leaving Lizzie Chen-Williams in danger
Hollyoaks spoilers follow. Hollyoaks has aired Eric Foster's sinister attack on Lizzie Chen-Williams in Wednesday's (October 19) E4 first-look episode. After getting fired from his job at the school, Eric infiltrated the Love Boat event, offering to lend a hand serving drinks. While doing that, he was secretly recording voice notes for his women-hating social media group, calling the guests "subjects" and keeping track of how drunk they were getting.
Former Holby City wanted to join Casualty
I still feel it's a shame that Holby City bosses decided to kill off Jac Naylor in the final ever episode. And now, actress Rosie Marcel has revealed that she wanted to move to Casualty. https://www.digitalspy.com/soaps/holby-city/a41732055/holby-city-rosie-marcel-wanted-casualty-role/. Posts: 5,648. Forum Member. ✭. 21/10/22 - 20:50 #2. Thanks for the link. I agreed...
Strictly's Hamza Yassin admits he almost dropped partner during daring lift
Hamza Yassin has confessed he "came close to dropping" his Strictly Come Dancing partner Jowita Przystał in rehearsals before their spicy and daring salsa routine last week. Appearing on Good Morning Britain, the wildlife presenter shared that "there was a certain fear" when they performed as a result. "Rehearsals...
EE - Not liking Amy
First of all the actress is 17, second she looks nothing like she would be Roxy's daughter. Totally miscast, I hope they get someone else. Not enjoying her. I don't mind her, but she is nothing like the previous Amy. The previous Amy was quite bratty and a bit of a bully.
A TikTok claiming a medical student found out she was pregnant in an ultrasound class received over 10 million views before it was revealed the whole thing was staged
A TikTok of a student being "surprised" by her pregnancy during an ultrasound class received 12 million views before the creator admitted it was fake.
Marvel fans think Wakanda Forever has spoiled who the new Black Panther is
Wakanda Forever has given fans a better look at the new Black Panther – so good, in fact, that some think they've worked out who's donning the suit. The sequel to 2018's Black Panther will see a new version of the superhero following Chadwick Boseman's death in 2020. After he passed away, Marvel announced the role of T'Challa, king of Wakanda, wouldn't be recast, with the new film honouring the actor and his character's legacy.
Line of Duty and Peaky Blinders star Stephen Graham confirmed for new BBC series
Stephen Graham's movie Boiling Point is getting a TV adaptation for the BBC. Revolving around a busy London kitchen, the intense one-shot film received critical acclaim and picked up a number of accolades including four wins at the British Independent Film Awards. Variety reports that many of the film's cast...
Emmerdale : Thursday the 20/10/22 - " As the Sun rises...."
Lots happening in the programme this Evening, so let's have a look at the ( scanty) spoilers .... As Dawn breaks, the village is in a bit of a mess ; tonight's episode sees Dianne and Eric venture out to check on the aftermath........ Music for the advert breaks, as...
Liv’s Finale (Emmerdale)
I always found the character of Liv to be rather poor and this was down to the majority of her storylines these past couple of years being about her alcoholism. Tonight, she was so different, and I have to say Isobel played her really well. It brought tears to my eyes when she spent her last moments with Aaron and Vinny.
The Masked Dancer UK 2022 - Finale - October 22 - 6.30pm - ITV1
And so it's down to Scissors, Pearly King and Onomatopoeia as we hurtle towards seeing who will be crowned Masked Dancer champion for 2022. Unmaskings so far - https://tellymix.co.uk/reality-tv/631890-the-masked-dancer-spoilers-who-has-been-revealed-so-far-2022-contestants.html. Semi final recap and unmasking - https://tellymix.co.uk/reality-tv/638022-the-masked-dancer-recap-watch-all-the-performances-and-reveals-from-episode-7.html. First look in due course. Guest judges for the finale have been announced as...
Corrie, Wednesday 19/10. A Whole Heap of Mix Up Mix Up
Good evening fellow Corrie watchers, and welcome to the midweek episode discussion. Have to be honest - some of tonight's show looks pretty sickening to me, but I suppose there might be some good bits. Have a look at the spoilers, and see what you think... Summer, Asha and Nina...
Friday Night Live - "Yesh Indeed" C4
I think this is the first non-Simpsons show I've watched on C4 for about three years. 12 mins in and bored shitless already. Will give it another 10, if no better its put the radio on. I'm watching for Julian Clary. Ok Julian Clary's on I'll stick around for a...
Love Island’s Ekin-Su shares update on “difficult” Dancing on Ice training
Love Island winner Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu has shared an update on her “difficult” Dancing on Ice training. Posting a story to her Instagram, she talked about how training is going for her and what the process has been like thus far. “Training’s going a lot better...
Pointless star Richard Osman asks people to stop bodyshaming him over his height
Richard Osman has said that he now asks people to stop bodyshaming him over his height. The author and TV personality created the popular quiz show Pointless and presented it, alongside Alexander Armstrong, from 2009 until earlier this year. Osman spoke on the Diary of a CEO podcast this week,...
Emmerdale's Danny Miller pays tribute to 'little sister' Isobel Steele following her exit
Emmerdale spoilers follow. Emmerdale star Danny Miller has paid a heartfelt homage to co-star Isobel Steele after her character Liv Dingle was killed off during Wednesday's (October 19) episode. Miller plays Steele's on-screen brother Aaron Dingle, and they have worked together for several years since Steele joined the show in...
Drag Race star Kameron Michaels hints at All Stars return
RuPaul's Drag Race star Kameron Michaels has teased a possible return to All Stars five years after she finished runner-up on season 10. Known as the “Bodybuilder Barbie”, the queen garnered a strong fanbase from the show and has been busy since. She now works in Las Vegas and has been involved in further series of the show, including a fierce return to All Stars 6 as a lip sync battle assassin.
House of the Dragon boss responds to confusing reaction to Matt Smith's Daemon
House of the Dragon spoilers follow. House of the Dragon writer and executive producer Sara Hess has responded to fans' confusing reaction to Matt Smith's Daemon Targaryen. The Rogue Prince has made quite the impression ever since he graced our screens in the series' premiere episode, stealing every scene he appears in.
I’m A Celebrity signings
Well, I have to say, if Mike Tindall and Jill Scott have both signed up - plus Boy George and Chris Moyles - that’s four massive names that would have been excellent on Strictly. I know ITV have a lot of money they pay the stars on I’m A Celebrity, whereas the BBC pay Strictly stars a lot less, but my goodness it pales in comparison. The last two years were quite good for Strictly name-wise, but this year isn’t quite as strong.
Gavin and Stacey's James Corden responds to restaurant drama
Gavin & Stacey star James Corden has responded to being banned from a New York restaurant after allegedly being "abusive" towards staff. Keith McNally, the owner of Balthazar restaurant, wrote on Instagram last week that Corden was now banned from the establishment, citing two reports from staff of his behaviour.
