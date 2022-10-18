ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Fantasy Injury Updates: Latest news on Keenan Allen, Rashod Bateman, Jahan Dotson affecting Week 7 WR rankings

By Jovan Alford
Sporting News
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
FOX Sports

NFL Week 7: Predictions, analysis, key matchups and stats for every game

FOX Sports' staff of NFL writers has assembled a comprehensive guide to every game that will be played in Week 7, laying out the full schedule, telling you what to expect and making predictions on the outcomes. Make sure to check the site and app throughout the season for great analysis and storytelling each week.
FanSided

10 WR sleepers to target for fantasy football Week 7

Let’s break down 10 wide receiver sleepers to target for fantasy football Week 7. Week 7 of the NFL season is here, and it marks the bye week for some key fantasy football wide receivers. Cooper Kupp, Stefon Diggs, Gabe Davis, Justin Jefferson, Adam Thielen, A.J. Brown, and DeVonta Smith will all be unavailable this weekend.
SB Nation

Our expert NFL picks for Week 7 of 2022

Welcome to our weekly picks. We’re really happy you’re here. The NFL in 2022 remains one of the least-predictable, wildest seasons in recent memory where so many teams are overperforming, underperforming, or swinging wildly from week-to-week that it’s become near impossible to predict. The majority of our...
Yardbarker

AFC Notes: Melvin Gordon, Russell Wilson, Broncos, Chargers, Chiefs

Regarding Broncos RB Melvin Gordon not getting much playing time in the second half of Monday’s game, HC Nathaniel Hackett responded that their offense “didn’t have many plays” in the final two quarters. (James Palmer) Hackett added he thought RB Latavius Murray played well and they...
DENVER, CO
Sporting News

Is D'Andre Swift playing Week 7? Fantasy injury update for Lions-Cowboys

When healthy, D'Andre Swift is one of the more dynamic backs in the NFL, but he's dealt with numerous ailments throughout his three-year career. Entering Week 7, Swift is nursing with a shoulder injury that once again threatens to keep him out of the Lions' road matchup against the Cowboys. With Swift sitting as a borderline RB1 when healthy, whether he's playing will have a big effect on fantasy football owners' start 'em, sit 'em decisions, especially in a week with four byes (Rams, Vikings, Eagles, Bills) and JK Dobbins (knee) already ruled out.
DETROIT, MI
FOX Sports

NFL odds Week 7: Look for underdogs to bark, picks of the week

It’s time to look ahead to some Week 7 wagers I like before the lines move. I’m backing a hot team and fading another that was once the favorite to win their conference. This week, I'm looking at the underdogs to do some barking. Let's dive into my best early bets for this weekend (odds via FOX Bet).
ARIZONA STATE
Sporting News

Fantasy Football Waiver Wire Watchlist for Week 8: Streaming targets, free agent sleepers include Kyren Williams, Odell Beckham Jr., and Juwan Johnson

As we quickly approach Week 7 of the 2022 NFL season, depth has become a lost concept for countless fantasy football owners. Between injuries, high-profile teams on bye, and surprise benchings, this has been one of the more unpredictable stretches in recent memory. That's why it's important to be smart with late-week free-agent pickups who can help you save valuable waiver claims and FAAB cash. Our Week 8 waiver wire watchlist, which features under-the-radar sleepers like Kyren Williams, Odell Beckham Jr., and Juwan Johnson, can help you spot those potential streamers and stashes ahead of your league-mates.
earnthenecklace.com

Meet Arizona Cardinals DeAndre Hopkins’ Girlfriend, BreAnna Young

DeAndre Hopkins returned to the Arizona Cardinals after a six-game suspension, but that’s not what has his fans’ attention. The wide receiver spent his time off from the NFL with someone special. After a few appearances on his social media, it’s been confirmed that DeAndre Hopkins’ girlfriend is BreAnna Young. Cardinals fans are eager to know who she is and the background of this new WAG. So we delve into their relationship and more in this BreAnna Young wiki.
TEXAS STATE
numberfire.com

Keenan Allen (hamstring) questionable Week 7 for Chargers

Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Keenan Allen (hamstring) is questionable for Week 7 against the Seattle Seahawks. Allen practiced all week and is on track to play for the first time since Week 1. The Chargers ruled out Joshua Palmer with a concussion, so the timing of Allen's expected return is fortunate. Mike Williams should have an easier time getting open with defenses being forced to focus some attention on Allen.
Sporting News

Best NFL prop bets for every Week 7 game: Austin Ekeler runs over the Seahawks, Ja'Marr Chase continues TD barrage, Tua Time equals winning time in Miami, Saquon Barkley under?

Six weeks of NFL action have come and gone, but plenty of betting goodness remains. Our best bets have been smoking hot lately — we went 8-2 last week. Now, it's time to dominate the prop bet market and highlight our favorite totals, over/unders, and other assorted player prop bets from the Week 7 slate.
TENNESSEE STATE
NBC Sports

Panthers GM: 49ers narrowly won CMC sweepstakes over two teams

The 49ers won the competition for one of the best offensive weapons in football, but it came at a cost. Christian McCaffrey officially is a Niner. The star running back landed in Santa Clara Friday morning, less than 15 miles away from his alma mater Stanford, and immediately expressed his excitement to be back in the Bay.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy