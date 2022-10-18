ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hamas delegation to visit Damascus on Wednesday

 4 days ago

Oct 18 (Reuters) - Leaders of the Palestinian Islamist group Hamas will visit Syria on Wednesday, its first high profile trip there since it departed Damascus more than 10 years ago.

In June, two Hamas officials told Reuters the group had decided to restore ties with Syria.

Hazem Qassem, a spokesman of the group, told Reuters the delegation would be led by senior Hamas official Khalil Al-Hayya, as part of a wider delegation made up of leaders of other factions.

