He rescued her from a drug den as a baby. Now 22 years later, he pins a deputy badge on her

Riverside sheriffs arrest drug dealer who sold drugs laced with fentanyl
After a months long investigation, Riverside County sheriffs arrested a man they believe sold drugs laced with fentanyl to an 18-year-old man, who died as a result to ingesting the drug. Sheriff deputies arrested Moisses Haro, a 21-year-old resident of Moreno Valley, on Thursday for selling fentanyl to Juan Jose Villasenor in April. Sheriffs deputies located Haro in Anaheim and arrested him without any incident. He was booked for murder for the death of Villasenor.
Motorist arrested on suspicion of drunken driving at Escondido checkpoint
A motorist was arrested on suspicion of drunken driving during a driver's license/sobriety checkpoint in Escondido, authorities said Sunday.
San Diego Channel
90 unwanted guns traded in for gift cards in Chula Vista
CHULA VISTA, Calif. (CNS) - A total of 90 unwanted firearms were turned in by the public Saturday during a Guns for Gift Cards event in the South Bay. The San Diego County Sheriff's Department event was held at the South Bay Courthouse parking lot in the 500 block of Third Avenue in Chula Vista.
Woman allegedly stabs 2, including boyfriend, during fight
The fight started after the woman used the victim's phone and refused to give it back, according to San Diego police.
Two arrested, one at large in San Diego shooting
Two men suspected of shooting a 52-year-old man in Ocean Beach Friday evening were arrested while a third was at large.
Woman arrested for allegedly stabbing two men in the East Village neighborhood
A 22-year-old woman was arrested for allegedly stabbing two men in the East Village neighborhood on Friday night, according to the San Diego Police Department.
Police Arrest 4 Juveniles After Joyride in Allegedly Stolen Vehicle Ends in Crash with Fire Hydrant
Police took four juveniles into custody Saturday after they allegedly drove a stolen car, crashing it into a fire hydrant in Chula Vista. Five youths – three males and two females – were seen running away after the crash, on Robert Avenue and East I Street, which left water shooting approximately 50 feet into the air just before 7:50 p.m., according to OnScene.TV.
Man shot at party in College East area
A man was shot in the arm, after a group of people started fighting with other party attendees.
Vendors remember man killed near Spring Valley Swap Meet
The San Diego County Sheriff's Department said 61-year-old Richard Johnson suffered trauma to his head after an alleged altercation with a man Thursday.
NBC San Diego
Mercedes Benz Goes Airborne, Crashes Into Second Story of La Mesa Home
A speeding Mercedes-Benz crashed into the second story of a home on Palm Avenue in La Mesa Saturday morning. The crash happened near the corner of Spring Street and Palm Avenue, which neighbors said is often a site for accidents in the area. "We were making breakfast, I had just...
Woman Pleads Guilty to Assault in Case of El Cajon Officer Dragged by SUV
A woman pleaded guilty Thursday to charges stemming from her role in seriously injuring an El Cajon police officer dragged about 200 yards by an SUV. Keani Flores, 30, is set to be sentenced in December for assault with a deadly weapon on a peace officer and other counts. Officer...
San Diego Man, 60, Dies Following Altercation in Spring Valley Area
A 61-year-old man died on Oct. 20 following an altercation with a 31-year-old man in the Spring Valley area of San Diego. Police responded to a call just before 11 a.m. of a verbal disturbance near the 8600 block of Jamacha Boulevard in Spring Valley, San Diego County Sheriff Department said. Authorities located the 61-year-old man on the ground with trauma to his head.
News 8 KFMB
Arraignment delayed for San Diego mother accused of murdering her baby
SAN DIEGO — An arraignment for the mother accused of murdering her infant has been pushed to next week. San Diego police say on Sunday they found a 2-month-old baby girl, violently killed and arrested her mother, Christine Mendoza, 35, for the murder. Mendoza’s arraignment was scheduled for Wednesday...
Victim, suspect identified in deadly fight near Spring Valley Swap Meet site
An arrest has been made in connection to a deadly fight Thursday in the La Presa neighborhood, authorities announced.
Police release bodycam footage of deadly shootout
The San Diego Police Department released body-worn camera footage Friday of a shootout in the Mountain View neighborhood between officers and an armed man who was killed in the gunfire.
Man Charged in Carlsbad Fentanyl Death, First Prosecution of New Task Force
A man has been charged by federal prosecutors with distributing fentanyl that caused another person’s death in Carlsbad, in what is the first prosecution led by a newly formed task force targeting local fentanyl distributors, the U.S. Attorney’s Office said Friday. Jason Michael Bradford, 48, of San Diego,...
SDPD search for suspect in College Area felony battery
The battery happened in the parking lot of the Senor Pancho restaurant in the College Area on Oct. 1.
Man, 42, stabbed by two attackers in North Park
The suspects drove away in a silver sedan, according to authorities. The victim was taken to a hospital.
Woman blinded in jail settles with San Diego County for $4.35 million
SAN DIEGO — A woman who blinded herself in jail while under the influence of drugs as a deputy watched will receive $4.35 million in a settlement with San Diego County, her lawyer said. Tanya Suarez had sued the county alleging jail staff failed to protect her from harming...
Man accused of killing 2 in Palm Desert domestic stabbing will answer to murder charges: judge
A man accused of stabbing his wife and another man in what authorities called a domestic violence confrontation at a Palm Desert hotel parking lot will answer to murder charges, a judge ruled Friday. Kenny Shun Yu Wu, 34, of Palm Desert, pleaded not guilty in August to two counts of murder which include a The post Man accused of killing 2 in Palm Desert domestic stabbing will answer to murder charges: judge appeared first on KESQ.
