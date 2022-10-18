ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Garwood, NJ

'No Pressure Alert': Owners Of North Jersey Pizzeria Hover Over Barstool's Portnoy

By Cecilia Levine
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3F1qa8_0ideKW7u00
Dave tries Nola's Osteria & Pizza and we have a "No Pressure Alert" with the owner and son watching on. Video Credit: One Bite Pizza Reviews

The owner of a North Jersey pizzeria and his sons looked on as Barstool Sports CEO Dave Portnoy sampled a slice.

"No pressure alert," Barstool writers captioned the YouTube review.

Portnoy popped into Garwood's Nola's Osteria & Pizza for his latest One Bite pizza review. Turns out he's been in town for part of a larger North Jersey blitz.

The CEO rated the cheese pizza a 7.8. On the One Bite app, Nola's earned a 9.1.

Located on North Avenue in Garwood, Nola's is owned and operated by Marc Spagnola, who previously owned Original La Cucina Ristorante & Seafood Grill in Millburn.

The restaurant boasts authentic Italian food such as its "famous" meatballs and arencini.

to follow Daily Voice Union and receive free news updates.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
boozyburbs.com

Breakfast Chain is Eyeing North Jersey Among Latest Locations

Turning Point, the restaurant chain that serves “creative breakfast and lunch meals”, is coming soon to Paramus in Plaza 35. The brand is known for offering, breakfast, brunch and lunch, which also includes a rotating selection of seasonal specials. Menu items feature (View Menus) pancakes, waffles, toasts, benedicts,...
PARAMUS, NJ
Daily Voice

Stop & Shop Unveils Remodeled Ridgewood Store

Stop & Shop has officially unveiled the interior of its newly remodeled store in Ridgewood. Featuring an expanded produce section, upgraded deli and dairy departments, an enlarged frozen section, diversified International offerings, upgraded front-end and pharmacies, and more, the Franklin Avenue store is described as noticeably brighter and more modern.
RIDGEWOOD, NJ
Daily Voice

$2.7 Million Pick-6 Winner Sold In Bergen County

The New Jersey Lottery has made another multi-millionaire. A lottery player purchased a Pick-6 ticket good for $2.7 million from a Bergen County retailer. That ticket was sold at the Corner Store, 123 Valley Brook Ave., Lyndhurst. The lucky retailer will receive a $10,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket.
BERGEN COUNTY, NJ
Daily Voice

Popular Eatery Opening Second Long Island Location

Lovers of all things pasta can rejoice after a popular eatery revealed plans to open the restaurant’s second location on Long Island.The new Noodles & Company will open up shop in Farmingdale at the Republic Plaza shopping center, located at 909 Broadhollow Road, according to a statement from B…
FARMINGDALE, NY
Daily Voice

Brand-New Eatery Open For Business In Westchester

A new eatery has opened for business in Westchester County. Bagel Girl in North White Plains, located at 731 North Broadway, is now serving patrons. The menu includes a variety of bagels, house-made spreads, and other baked items including muffins, croissants, and English muffins, accordi…
WHITE PLAINS, NY
NJ.com

Crumbl Cookies expands in N.J. with another opening

Crumbl Cookies recently opened another New Jersey location. The expanding cookie chain opened on Oct. 14 at 650 Nassau Park Blvd. in Princeton’s Nassau Park Pavilion. This is the company’s eighth location in the Garden State. The others are located in Cherry Hill, Clark, Holmdel, Morris Plains, North Brunswick, Ocean and Union.
PRINCETON, NJ
rew-online.com

CBRE Announces $116.5 Million Sale of Hudson Lights in Fort Lee, NJ

CBRE announced today the $116.5 million sale of Hudson Lights, a 276-unit Class A apartment community located in Fort Lee, NJ. The CBRE team, led by Jeff Dunne, Stuart MacKenzie, Eric Apfel, Zach McHale, Fahri Ozturk, Richard Gatto, and Travis Langer, represented the seller while also procuring the buyer, a joint venture between Skylight Real Estate Partners and PCCP LLC.
FORT LEE, NJ
NJ.com

Powerball tickets worth $1M, $2M were sold in Middlesex, Union counties

The $1 million and $2 million Powerball lottery tickets sold in New Jersey for Wednesday’s drawing were purchased in Middlesex and Union counties. The lucky tickets — each of which matched five numbers but not the Powerball — were bought at Krauszer’s Food Store on Central Avenue in Westfield (worth $2 million) and Sunny Mart Food Store & Deli on Port Reading Avenue in the Port Reading section of Woodbridge (worth $1 million), New Jersey Lottery officials announced Thursday.
MIDDLESEX COUNTY, NJ
Daily Voice

Motel Shooting Investigated On Jersey Shore

There was a shooting at a motel on the Jersey Shore, authorities said. Shortly before 1:15 p.m. on Friday, October 21, members of the Belmar Police Department responded to the Belmar Motor Lodge on Route 35 on a report of gunfire. First responders found a woman who had sustained a...
BELMAR, NJ
Daily Voice

Daily Voice

Westport, CT
387K+
Followers
57K+
Post
115M+
Views
ABOUT

YOUR TOWN. YOUR NEWS. Discover the latest breaking news, best local stories, and happenings in your town. Daily Voice is a hyper-local community news organization with 149 news websites in 78 counties in 7 states — Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, and Virginia.

 https://dailyvoice.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy