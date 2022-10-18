Read full article on original website
NTSB investigator says plane cleared for landing moments before deadly Marietta crash
MARIETTA, Ohio (WCHS) — An investigator for the National Transportation Safety Board said the pilots of a plane in a deadly crash in Marietta, Ohio, had reported no problems and had been cleared for landing at the Parkersburg airport about 40 seconds before witnesses described seeing the aircraft sharply descend and crash.
Pilot and another person onboard killed when plane crashes in Marietta, Ohio
MARIETTA, Ohio (WCHS) — UPDATED: 2:15 p.m., 10/18/22. Investigators have released the names of two people killed in a plane crash Tuesday morning in Marietta, Ohio. Eric S. Seevers, 45, of Parkersburg and Timothy F. Gifford, 49, of Orient, Ohio, were killed when a 1974 Beechcraft King Air E90 crashed into a car dealership parking lot early Tuesday morning, according to Ohio State Highway Patrol.
