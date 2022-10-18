ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marietta, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
myfox28columbus.com

Pilot and another person onboard killed when plane crashes in Marietta, Ohio

MARIETTA, Ohio (WCHS) — UPDATED: 2:15 p.m., 10/18/22. Investigators have released the names of two people killed in a plane crash Tuesday morning in Marietta, Ohio. Eric S. Seevers, 45, of Parkersburg and Timothy F. Gifford, 49, of Orient, Ohio, were killed when a 1974 Beechcraft King Air E90 crashed into a car dealership parking lot early Tuesday morning, according to Ohio State Highway Patrol.
MARIETTA, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy