WSAZ
State and feds focus on fraud in southern W.Va. sober living homes
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - As the opioid epidemic continues across the country, West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey says more sober living homes are being created across the state. Morrisey said some sober living homes have taken advantage of taxpayers and vulnerable patients battling addiction. “We want to send a...
WSAZ
Sober living homes under scrutiny by the feds
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Sober living homes located throughout much of our region are under investigation by the feds. U.S. Attorney Will Thompson, who represents the Southern District of West Virginia, made that announcement Wednesday. He said sober living homes are a focus of the United States Attorney’s Health Care Fraud Task Force.
woay.com
Virginia receives initial payment of $67.4 million from Johnson & Johnson settlement
Richmond, VA (WOAY) – Attorney General Miyares announces the Virginia Commonwealth has received its first initial payment from the opioid manufacturer Janssen Pharmaceuticals, a Johnson & Johnson subsidiary. The initial payment of $67.4 million includes approximately $11.3 million for the state, $16.3 million for Virginia’s localities, and $39.8 million...
West Virginia gets $440K for children’s mental health care
lootpress.com
WV State Leaders opposes efforts to implement CDC Guidance to Require COVID-19 Vaccine to Attend School
CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Senate President Craig Blair, R-Berkeley, today said that he will strongly oppose any efforts by the federal government to require the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources or West Virginia Department of Education to add COVID-19 to the schedule of vaccines required for children to attend school.
woay.com
Manchin and Capito announce $440k for youth mental healthcare services in West Virginia
Charleston, WV (WOAY) – U.S. Senators Joe Manchin (D-WV) and Shelley Moore Capito (R-WV) announce $440,681 from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR). Bipartisan Safer Communities Act provided the funding to expand mental healthcare services...
23-year-old convicted of setting wildfires in West Virginia
CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) — West Virginia Division of Forestry’s Special Operations Unit Investigator John Bird arrested a Kanawha County woman following the Horsemill Hollow Wildfire on March 22, 2022. Hannah Faith Boley, 23, was convicted of the crime of setting fires to lands in Kanawha County and sentenced...
woay.com
Manchin and Capito announce $2.6 million for eleven West Virginia safety programs
Charleston, WV (WOAY) – U.S. Senators Joe Manchin (D-WV) and Shelley Moore Capito (R-WV) announce $2,659,835 from the U.S. Department of Justice’s (DOJ) Office of Community Oriented Policing Services (COPS). Eleven West Virginia programs will use the funding to promote public safety by expanding law enforcement hiring capacity,...
Black, pregnant West Virginia woman says McDonald’s discriminated against her
(WTRF) A woman who was terminated from McDonald’s says she was allegedly discriminated against for being a Black, pregnant woman. Gloria Chaney, 31, from Kanawha County, said in a complaint she was hired as a biscuit maker for McDonald’s in 2019, but in 2020 a white woman was hired for the same position who didn’t […]
wvpublic.org
W.Va. Prepares For Increase In RSV
Cases of a respiratory illness, known as RSV or Respiratory Syncytial Virus are climbing rapidly around the country. West Virginia health officials said they are preparing for a possible surge in cases, especially over the holidays. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said cases of RSV have already reached...
woay.com
DHHR reports active COVID 19 cases increase to 875, no deaths reported in the last 24 hours
Charleston, WV (WOAY) – The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reports as of October 21, 2022, there are currently 875 active COVID-19 cases statewide. There were no deaths reported to DHHR over the last 24 hours, and the total deaths remain at 7,487 attributed to COVID-19.
Daily Athenaeum
Voters asked to weigh in on WV constitutional amendments
Election day is just around the corner, with four major amendments to the state constitution up for debate regarding religion, taxes, education and impeachment. Amendments 2 and 4 have sparked the most controversy statewide. In addition to the amendments, voters will also be asked to weigh into local, state and...
Justice announces a bill to reimburse personal car taxes during campaign against Amendment 2
More than 60 people gathered at the Randolph County Courthouse Annex building to attend Governor Jim Justice's campaign against Amendment 2.
Most WV legislators voted in favor of every ‘anti-LGBTQ’ bill, advocacy group says
Fairness West Virginia (FWV), a civil rights advocacy organization for the LGBTQ community, released its WV Equality Report Card for 2021-2022 and found that nearly 70 percent of West Virginia's lawmakers got failing marks on the report card. Failing means they voted in favor of every bill that FWV considered anti-LGBTQ or to affect LGBTQ individuals.
Thousands qualify for student loan forgiveness in West Virginia. Here’s what to know.
213,000 West Virginians are eligible for federal student loan forgiveness, data shows. The Biden administration is encouraging people to apply by Nov. 15. Here’s who is eligible and how to apply. Thousands qualify for student loan forgiveness in West Virginia. Here’s what to know. appeared first on Mountain State Spotlight, West Virginia's civic newsroom.
wchstv.com
W.Va. children's hospitals see increase in RSV cases
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Our region has seen a substantial increase in the number of respiratory syncytial virus cases among young people and the impact is causing issues at area hospitals. Jim Kaufman, president of the West Virginia Hospital Association, reports while they don't have specific numbers, all three...
Did You Know: You can legally idle your car in West Virginia?
*Correction: This story was corrected to state that the law prohibiting the idling of cars in WV was repealed in 2018 and does not remain in law as previously stated. BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) – As winter approaches and we had our first flurries of the year, people need to start warming up their cars. You […]
wchstv.com
Amendment 3: Measure would allow West Virginia churches to incorporate
CHARLESTON, W. Va (WCHS) — Eyewitness News is taking a deep dive into four constitutional amendments on the November ballot in West Virginia. Amendment 3, which is the least controversial of the four, is asking voters to allow churches or religious denominations to incorporate. West Virginia is the only...
woay.com
West Virginia State Capitol joins in National Lights on Afterschool campaign
Charleston, WV (WOAY) – The West Virginia State Capitol is joining a host of landmarks and thousands of other businesses and organizations across the nation set to turn blue in part of the national Lights On Afterschool campaign. Blue lights will shine on the Capitol from 7:00 PM to...
WSAZ
Lawmakers and county leaders discuss Amendment 2 and county jail bills
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - On the ballot in West Virginia this year is Amendment 2. The amendment would give the Legislature the ability to remove the personal property tax and the business equipment and inventory tax. Kanawha County Commission President Kent Carper said the county depends on that tax revenue...
