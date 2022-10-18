ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Virginia State

WSAZ

State and feds focus on fraud in southern W.Va. sober living homes

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - As the opioid epidemic continues across the country, West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey says more sober living homes are being created across the state. Morrisey said some sober living homes have taken advantage of taxpayers and vulnerable patients battling addiction. “We want to send a...
Sober living homes under scrutiny by the feds

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Sober living homes located throughout much of our region are under investigation by the feds. U.S. Attorney Will Thompson, who represents the Southern District of West Virginia, made that announcement Wednesday. He said sober living homes are a focus of the United States Attorney’s Health Care Fraud Task Force.
WOWK 13 News

West Virginia gets $440K for children’s mental health care

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources will be receiving more than $440K to help expand mental health care services for children and youth in the Mountain State. According to U.S. Senators Shelley Moore Capito (R-WV) and Joe Manchin (D-WV), the funding is being provided through the U.S. Department […]
wvpublic.org

W.Va. Prepares For Increase In RSV

Cases of a respiratory illness, known as RSV or Respiratory Syncytial Virus are climbing rapidly around the country. West Virginia health officials said they are preparing for a possible surge in cases, especially over the holidays. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said cases of RSV have already reached...
Daily Athenaeum

Voters asked to weigh in on WV constitutional amendments

Election day is just around the corner, with four major amendments to the state constitution up for debate regarding religion, taxes, education and impeachment. Amendments 2 and 4 have sparked the most controversy statewide. In addition to the amendments, voters will also be asked to weigh into local, state and...
Mountain State Spotlight

Thousands qualify for student loan forgiveness in West Virginia. Here’s what to know.

213,000 West Virginians are eligible for federal student loan forgiveness, data shows. The Biden administration is encouraging people to apply by Nov. 15. Here’s who is eligible and how to apply. Thousands qualify for student loan forgiveness in West Virginia. Here’s what to know. appeared first on Mountain State Spotlight, West Virginia's civic newsroom.
wchstv.com

W.Va. children's hospitals see increase in RSV cases

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Our region has seen a substantial increase in the number of respiratory syncytial virus cases among young people and the impact is causing issues at area hospitals. Jim Kaufman, president of the West Virginia Hospital Association, reports while they don't have specific numbers, all three...
wchstv.com

Amendment 3: Measure would allow West Virginia churches to incorporate

CHARLESTON, W. Va (WCHS) — Eyewitness News is taking a deep dive into four constitutional amendments on the November ballot in West Virginia. Amendment 3, which is the least controversial of the four, is asking voters to allow churches or religious denominations to incorporate. West Virginia is the only...
