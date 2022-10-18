Read full article on original website
Halloween events happening around Wichita Falls
Halloween is only 10 days away, and lots of events are planned to keep you busy!
Dog left for dead rescued by Wichita Falls family
A 1-year-old German Shepherd was hit by a car, nearly losing her life on Sunday. Now, as the vet bills pile up, the family who rescued her is asking the community to lend a hand, just like they did when they found her left for dead on the side of the highway.
Wichita Falls man who terrorized residents pleads
WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A man police said has threatened people with a baseball bat and a crossbow pleads guilty to aggravated assault. James Alan Patterson was placed on six years probation for the incident with the crossbow. Last October, police said a man on Rain Lily Court said he was outside with his children […]
newschannel6now.com
Former Wichita Falls CertainTeed employees hold reunion
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - CertainTeed. That’s the name of a large company in Wichita Falls that closed in 2008, leaving around 700 people without jobs. They hosted a reunion on Saturday. The plant made fiberglass and as our crews report, a lot of married couples worked there together...
The Scariest Film in Oklahoma History is Getting a Sequel
Well let my childhood nightmares start up again. When I was seven-years-old a movie gave me some of the worst nightmares of my life. That movie was 'Twister'. I have already written many times before about how much this movie scared the crap out of me. That opening scene with dad getting sucked out of the storm shelter is burned into my brain.
This Haunted Oklahoma Restaurant is Known Nationwide for its Food & Frights
This 100-plus-year-old restaurant in Oklahoma is well-known across the Sooner State for its awesome menu of delicious, mouth-watering, homemade country-style cuisine. People come from all over the state, even the Nation to experience these incredible dishes. But it's not just the amazing food that people are interested in!. The Old...
Hibiscus Cafe expands after 23 years in business
WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — For more than two decades the owners of Hibiscus Cafe have been dishing out delectable Greek cuisine from a small building across from the base. After 23 years in their former location, the owners decided they needed more space to accommodate all of the guests that walk through their doors each […]
Father of 3-month-old charged with fracturing her leg, ribs
A Wichita Falls father is charged with breaking his 3-month-old daughter's leg and two ribs while he was trying to make her stop crying.
Fort Sill’s Sounds of Freedom that you Can Actually See and Feel
There are only so many opportunities to do something that you've never done before, so you MUST take advantage of the opportunity!. Our friends at the Oklahoma Department of Veteran Affairs invited Critter, our boss, Dakota, and myself to a live fire demonstration at Fort Sill. Scroll to Check out...
Who Has the Best Chips, Salsa, and Queso in Wichita Falls?
Who doesn't love a round of chips and salsa for the table? No one should ever complain about that. However, some places do it better than others. Here is where I recommend you go in Wichita Falls. So in order to do this, I have to be honest with myself....
Wichita County moves to give Eddie Hill his own highway
WICHITA COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — The fastest man on both land and water, Wichita Falls’ own Eddie Hill may soon have his own highway, but the speed limit on U.S. 82 and Kell Freeway won’t be raised in his honor. On Monday, Oct. 17, 2022, Wichita County Commissioners approved a resolution to be sent to the […]
Taco Darlin celebrates new location with ribbon cutting
After being downtown for almost ten years, Taco Darlin is taking its unique cuisine to a new location.
Wichita Falls Police Need Help Identifying Suspect in Recent Burglary
Crime Stoppers Wichita Falls is reaching out to the community for help identifying the man who broke into the Boys and Girls Club football field concession stand. The crime happened just before 8:30 am on Friday, September 30. If you have any information on this or any other felony crime,...
newschannel6now.com
WFPD officer speaks after saving fentanyl overdose victim
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - We’re hearing from the officer being praised as hero after saving the life of a 16-year-old who was overdosing on fentanyl. On Sunday, Wichita Falls Police Officer Blake Mawson administered Narcan to an unresponsive teenager found in the backseat of a vehicle parked on Yale Street. His quick action helped prevent the number of fentanyl related deaths from rising yet again.
Mark Hood pulls out of WFISD School Board race
WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — One candidate in the WFISD school board race had to drop out of the race due to medical concerns. Mark Hood, a local businessman and lifelong Wichita County resident, has officially released his statement of resignation from the WFISD Board of Trustees At Large position. “It is with a sincere heart […]
Wichita Falls teen fentanyl overdose victim saved by WFPD
Responding WFPD officers found the 16-year-old victim unresponsive in the backseat of a vehicle.
Texas Resident Now An Instant Millionaire After Claiming Powerball Prize
The winning ticket was purchased in Harrold.
kswo.com
Lawton Public School Art teacher finalist in “Oklahoma Teacher of the Year”
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Lawton Public Schools hasn’t had an educator win the state’s ‘Teacher of the Year competition in over 50 years, but one art teacher is hoping to change that this year. A Lawton Public School teacher hasn’t won this award since 1968, and Scott...
Early morning fire on Knoll St. leaves $10K in damages
A shed-turned-living space on Knoll Street was deemed a total loss after an early morning fire on Tuesday.
kswo.com
Lawton Man attempts to destroy drug activity evidence
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - A Lawton man is charged with trying to destroy evidence of his alleged drug activity. According to court documents, police were executing a search warrant at a home on 14th and Hoover when they spotted Cameron Woods walking out of the building. After spotting Police, Woods...
