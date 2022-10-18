ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wichita Falls, TX

Texoma's Homepage

Wichita Falls man who terrorized residents pleads

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A man police said has threatened people with a baseball bat and a crossbow pleads guilty to aggravated assault. James Alan Patterson was placed on six years probation for the incident with the crossbow. Last October, police said a man on Rain Lily Court said he was outside with his children […]
newschannel6now.com

Former Wichita Falls CertainTeed employees hold reunion

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - CertainTeed. That’s the name of a large company in Wichita Falls that closed in 2008, leaving around 700 people without jobs. They hosted a reunion on Saturday. The plant made fiberglass and as our crews report, a lot of married couples worked there together...
106.3 The Buzz

The Scariest Film in Oklahoma History is Getting a Sequel

Well let my childhood nightmares start up again. When I was seven-years-old a movie gave me some of the worst nightmares of my life. That movie was 'Twister'. I have already written many times before about how much this movie scared the crap out of me. That opening scene with dad getting sucked out of the storm shelter is burned into my brain.
Texoma's Homepage

Hibiscus Cafe expands after 23 years in business

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — For more than two decades the owners of Hibiscus Cafe have been dishing out delectable Greek cuisine from a small building across from the base. After 23 years in their former location, the owners decided they needed more space to accommodate all of the guests that walk through their doors each […]
newschannel6now.com

WFPD officer speaks after saving fentanyl overdose victim

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - We’re hearing from the officer being praised as hero after saving the life of a 16-year-old who was overdosing on fentanyl. On Sunday, Wichita Falls Police Officer Blake Mawson administered Narcan to an unresponsive teenager found in the backseat of a vehicle parked on Yale Street. His quick action helped prevent the number of fentanyl related deaths from rising yet again.
Texoma's Homepage

Mark Hood pulls out of WFISD School Board race

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — One candidate in the WFISD school board race had to drop out of the race due to medical concerns. Mark Hood, a local businessman and lifelong Wichita County resident, has officially released his statement of resignation from the WFISD Board of Trustees At Large position. “It is with a sincere heart […]
kswo.com

Lawton Man attempts to destroy drug activity evidence

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - A Lawton man is charged with trying to destroy evidence of his alleged drug activity. According to court documents, police were executing a search warrant at a home on 14th and Hoover when they spotted Cameron Woods walking out of the building. After spotting Police, Woods...
106.3 The Buzz

106.3 The Buzz

106.3 The Buzz plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Wichita Falls, Texas.

