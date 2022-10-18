Read full article on original website
guitar.com
Listen: John Lennon sings emotional Yellow Submarine in unheard Revolver outtake
A surprisingly emotional rendition of Yellow Submarine performed by John Lennon is included in the upcoming Super Deluxe Edition of the Beatles’ Revolver – hear it below. Released on streaming platforms ahead of the Super Deluxe Special Edition of Revolver‘s release on October 28, the Songwriting Work Tape / Part 1 of Yellow Submarine has never been rumoured nor bootlegged amongst even the most devoted of Beatles fans, and hears John Lennon transforming the idyllic track into a melancholy cut straight out of the White Album.
guitar.com
Johnny Depp shows off new custom ‘Shipwreck’ guitar, inspired by Pirates of the Caribbean
Johnny Depp has been given a one-of-a-kind ‘Shipwreck’ guitar, which was designed and custom-made for him by luthier David Petillo. During his time away from acting, Johnny Depp has made waves in the music industry for his role alongside Alice Cooper and Joe Perry as part of The Hollywood Vampires. Most recently, however, the musician has been seen hitting the stage alongside guitar icon Jeff Beck, joining him for his current US tour.
Carly Simon Loses Both Sisters To Cancer This Week: Broadway Composer Lucy Simon And Opera Singer Joanna Simon Die One Day Apart
In a very sad development, Carly Simon lost both of her sisters this week, with Broadway composer Lucy Simon dying of breast cancer Thursday and former opera singer Joanna Simon passing from thyroid cancer on Wednesday. Both deaths were confirmed by a source close to pop superstar Carly. Lucy Simon was 82, Joanna Simon was 84. Born into wealth and a rarified atmosphere of celebrity and literati to Simon & Schuster publisher Richard Simon and wife Andrea, the Simon sisters – their brother Peter was the youngest sibling – would all find their ways to success in professional music careers. Lucy entered...
PopSugar
Shakira Seemingly References Ex Gerard Piqué in Emotional "Monotonía" Video
Is Shakira throwing shade at ex Gerard Piqué in her new video? On Oct. 19, the Colombian singer released an emotional visual for her "Monotonía" track, in which she opens up about the demise of a relationship that fans believe is a reference to their split. According to Billboard, some of the Spanish lyrics in the song translate to, "It wasn't your fault, it wasn't my fault / It was monotony's fault / I never said anything but it hurt / I knew this would happen."
‘Khendreek!’ — Kendrick Lamar’s ‘Big Steppers’ Tour Mesmerizes Paris: Concert Review
The Parisian crowd is chanting but it’s not immediately clear to American ears what they’re saying. It gets louder as the object of their adulation stands on the stage and calmly soaks it in. Then it snaps into focus: “Khendreek! Khendreek! Khendreek!” People had been saying all day before Kendrick Lamar’s second sold-out show at Paris’ Accor Arena on Saturday that the crowd’s reaction on the previous night made his summer concerts in Brooklyn, Las Vegas and even the four-night, North American tour-closing stand in his hometown of Los Angeles seem tame. We’ll see, we thought — but damned if they weren’t...
Bono Finally Addressed That U2 iTunes Album Controversy: "I Take Full Responsibility":
In an exclusive excerpt from his new memoir "Surrender: 40 Songs, One Story," humanitarian and U2 frontman Bono finally apologized for the time everyone was forced to listen to their album on iTunes.
hiphop-n-more.com
Kodak Black Joins Armani Caesar on New Single ‘DIANA’: Listen
Armani Caesar has been slowly climbing the ladder in rap over the last couple of years as she gets ready to release her new project The Liz 2. The project will serve as the sequel to the acclaimed original tape from 2020 and arrive on Friday, October 21. Today, the first lady of Griselda enlists Kodak Black on the latest single ‘DIANA’ where the two deliver smooth raps over a laidback instrumental.
CMT
Jessie James Decker Joins Forces With Billy Currington In "I Still Love You" Music Video
Country music star Jessie James Decker understands firsthand that patience is a virtue and timing is everything in the music industry. It was 2020 when the title "I Still Love You" rolled across her desk, and she had a gut feeling that it would bring her career to new heights.
Jamie Lee Curtis Strikes a Pose in Halloween Bathtub Photo
Jamie Lee Curtis is celebrating spooky season in the best way she knows how—covered in blood!. The 63-year-old actress took to Instagram this week to spread the Halloween fever with a series of throwback photos, including one candle-lit shot of her soaking in a literal blood bath. "I take...
Vogue
Unpacking EmRata’s Date-Night Style
Whatever Emily Ratajkowski does, she has the world’s undivided attention. Whether shutting down London Fashion Week at the JW Anderson show, or simply running errands in New York City, the model and My Body author is forever turning heads. But when it comes to her style, Ratajkowski’s range of sultry looks is worth referencing for a sizzling date night.
Salma Hayek Caresses Channing Tatum's Abs in New Instagram Photo
Salma Hayek and Channing Tatum are turning the heat all the way up ahead of their upcoming film Magic Mike's Last Dance. Marking the first look at the steamy new film, both Hayek and Tatum featured a still from the highly-anticipated movie to their Instagram profiles—and let's just say Tatum's abs may have stolen the show.
Behind The Band Name: REO Speedwagon
Founding an enduring rock outfit is a finicky endeavor. You need just the right recipe or things will quickly begin to falter—great songs, great musicians, and a great band name. Typically, the first two are cultivated first. You actually need to be able to play together before you can dub yourself a band. But, eventually, every fledgling rock group has to face the age-old question— “yeah, but what are we gonna be called?”
Sarah Shahi is radiant on the red carpet in cream gown at London premiere of Black Adam
Star of Sex/Life Sarah Shahi looked radiant as she stepped out on the red carpet at the London premiere of the highly anticipated movie Black Adam. The film, which has been in the works for over 15 years according to co-star and executive producer Dwayne Johnson, is due out in theaters this Friday, Oct. 21, 2022.
PLAYGIRL
Lolo Zouaï’s viral hit “Desert Rose” was a lament for her family, framed in the cultures that raised her. Born to an Algerian father and French mother, the San Francisco-raised singer used English, French, and Arabic to cover the spectrum of emotions that arose when she was banned from attending a family wedding in Algeria. The most subdued track from her laid-back, confident debut, 2019’s High Highs to Low Lows, “Desert Rose” was not just a plaintive cry but also a gentle nudge to reclaim a more assertive and freeing narrative of her life. “Everyday I’m still having to push my boundaries,” she said in an interview earlier this year. “I still feel like a prude sometimes… All of it has just made me want to make happier music now.”
Elite Daily
Grey Poupon's “Don't Worry Dijon" Has Olivia Wilde Dressing Vibes
It’s been said before, but I’ll say it again: I am worrying, darling. We’re well past spit-gate, but the latest Olivia Wilde drama surrounds some salad dressing. It’s not just any dressing though, it’s “special dressing,” according to Wilde and Jason Sudeikis’ former nanny — a salad dressing that reportedly is “lay in front of a car to stop it from leaving” good. OK, Wilde and Sudeikis jointly denied the rumors, but the buzz around the dressing remains. It calls, in part, for Grey Poupon mustard, and the Dijon mustard brand has released its own limited-edition “Don’t Worry Dijon'' jars, unofficially inspired by Wilde’s salad dressing. Here’s how to get your hands on a special jar to get in on the joke.
Watch the Resident Evil showcase here
Time for a look at Resident Evil 4 Remake and the RE Village DLC.
