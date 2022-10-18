ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Steve Jenson
3d ago

She doesn’t care that he’s declining at a rapid rate. She’s upset people were allowed to see it! She’s part of the problem and should be charged with elder abuse.

21
Captain Crunch
3d ago

“She was 12 I was 30 “ where’s Jackie “ I want to start with two words Made in America” ahh joke biden the diaper wearing, kid sniffing, stair falling, bike crashing mumbling bumbling stumbling STUD of the Democratic Party.

12
gg gg
3d ago

They really did it ! I would like to think we have a real chance of saving this beautiful USA . I do not believe rhis person I want to be properly woke . California you noticed I called him person is well enough to understand his vice president isnt able to take over . Just maybe they can recount the votes from 2020 . Then our real president takes office . Solution

8
Fox News

Secret Service claims no records exist of Biden’s Delaware visitors, report says

The U.S. Secret Service insisted that no records exist of who President Biden has met with at his Delaware residences during his presidency, according to a report Wednesday. The New York Post reported that it requested the information about who visited the president at his Wilmington and Rehoboth Beach homes as part of the Freedom of Information Act but had its appeal denied.
DELAWARE STATE
Fox News

Michael Moore predicts a 'landslide' against the GOP 'traitors' in midterms, thanks SCOTUS for abortion ruling

Liberal filmmaker Michael Moore is feeling optimistic about Democrats' chances in maintaining control of Congress against "traitor" Republicans ahead of the November midterms. "I have never felt this optimistic," Moore told "Real Time" host Bill Maher on Friday night. Moore, who faced heavy pushback for famously predicting President Trump's election...
KANSAS STATE
Daily Mail

'I don't even know what that is': What 'confused' and 'angry' Democratic Senator Dianne Feinstein, 89, said to staffers when they briefed her on the bill to continue funding the government

Sen. Dianne Feinstein became exasperated with staffers who tried to brief her on the upcoming stopgap funding bill she was to vote for on Thursday, telling them: 'I don't even know what that is.'. Feinstein, 89, has served as a Democratic senator from California for 30 years, and has voted...
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Independent

Fox News comes under fire for airing Biden’s private voicemail for son about addiction

Fox News has faced massive backlash for airing an old and private voicemail from Joe Biden to his son Hunter Biden.The conservative channel aired the voicemail on Monday, in which Mr Biden can be heard saying to his son: “It’s Dad. I called to tell you I love you. I love you more than the whole world, pal. You gotta get some help. I know you don’t know what to do. I don’t either.”“It’s actually sad. Now that voicemail reportedly came at the exact same time Hunter lied on a gun application to buy a handgun,” Fox News anchor...
The Hill

Why Kamala Harris is already among the most consequential vice presidents in history

On May 11, Vice President Kamala Harris cast the deciding vote in favor of Alvaro Bedoya’s nomination to serve on the Federal Trade Commission. This brought Harris to number three on the list of most tiebreaking votes by a vice president in American history. Since then, Harris has cast a six tiebreaking votes and is just five away from tying John C. Calhoun for the record. Yet Harris’s accomplishment also stands out for the fact that she has cast her tiebreaking votes at a faster rate than any of her predecessors.
RadarOnline

REVEALED: President Joe Biden Spending Whopping $265,000 Of Taxpayer Money On Staff To Combat Probes Into Son Hunter

President Joe Biden has spent upwards of $300,000 of taxpayer money in an effort to combat an inevitable Republican-led investigation into his son, Hunter Biden, should the GOP take control of Congress next month, RadarOnline.com can confirm.The shocking development comes just four weeks before the upcoming midterm elections on Tuesday, November 8, which could see the Democrats lose their current control of the House of Representatives.Should the GOP take back the House in November, Republican lawmakers have vowed to open a series of different investigations against the Biden Administration – including probes into the origins of Covid-19, the abrupt withdrawal...
Fox News

Hunter Biden: Twitter explodes over news federal agents have enough to file charges against president's son

Conservatives and liberals alike voiced their opinions about the news Thursday that President Biden’s son Hunter could be charged with federal crimes. Federal agents believe they have gathered sufficient evidence to charge Hunter Biden with tax crimes and a false statement related to a gun purchase and, although the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Delaware has yet to reveal whether it plans to charge the president’s son, a former official told Fox News that a decision could be "imminent." A federal investigation into Hunter has been ongoing since 2018.
CALIFORNIA STATE
TheDailyBeast

Biden’s Brain Farts Should Scare the Hell Out of Anyone Who Doesn’t Want Trump Back in the White House

That was the question on Joe Biden’s mind (and only Joe Biden’s mind) on Wednesday, as the president searched in vain for Rep. Jackie Walorski at a White House conference on hunger and nutrition. Unfortunately, the Indiana lawmaker died in a car crash last month. So no, Jackie Walorski was not going to be walking through that door (though if she did, that would truly be newsworthy).
INDIANA STATE
Daily Mail

Biden's 'quiet' 80th birthday: White House wants to downplay milestone to prevent attacks from Republicans and more questions about his fitness for office when he becomes first president to reach landmark next month

The White House wants to downplay President Joe Biden's 80th birthday next month - which will mark the first time an American president becomes an octogenarian while in office. Politico reported Tuesday that there are no plans for a blowout bash to mark the occasion on November 20, and instead...
WASHINGTON STATE
