Reddick, Odds-on-Favorite to win Sunday’s Dixie Vodka at Homestead-Miami Speedway, Hopes to Play Role of Spoiler Against a Slew of NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs Contenders

Chaotic, controversial NASCAR playoffs come to Homestead, where aggression is rewarded
Before practice began Saturday in Homestead, the NASCAR Cup Series’ controversies from a week earlier were still just about all anyone wanted to talk about at Homestead-Miami Speedway.
23XI Racing Adds To NASCAR's Punishment For Bubba Wallace
NASCAR isn't the only entity punishing Bubba Wallace for his actions during last week's Cup Series race. 23XI Racing co-owner Denny Hamlin told the Associated Press that the team has disciplined Wallace "above and beyond" the one-race suspension NASCAR handed down. "He understands where I stand, where the team stands,...
NASCAR: 2022 Homestead playoff qualifying – Full starting lineup
Keep tabs on Saturday’s qualifying session for Sunday afternoon’s NASCAR Cup Series round of 8 playoff race at Homestead-Miami Speedway. It has been more than a year and a half, but the NASCAR Cup Series is back at Homestead-Miami Speedway this weekend for the second of three races in the round of 8 of the playoffs.
NASCAR: Surprising change made after Las Vegas race
While the NASCAR Cup Series championship odds have shifted after the round of 8 opener, the big change was somewhat surprising. Team Penske’s Joey Logano continued his trend of qualifying for the NASCAR Cup Series Championship 4 in even years by winning Sunday afternoon’s round of 8 opener at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.
Homestead TV Schedule: October 2022 (NASCAR)
This weekend, the NASCAR playoffs roll into Homestead, Florida. The 1.5-mile oval is set to host the NASCAR Cup Series, Xfinity Series and Truck Series. View the Homestead TV schedule for NASCAR weekend below. Homestead Menu. Truck: Prac/Qual | Race. Xfinity: Prac/Qual | Race. Cup: Prac/Qual | Race. NCS Purse.
NASCAR Starting Lineup for Sunday's Dixie Vodka 400 at Homestead-Miami Speedway
Check out the NASCAR starting lineup for the Dixie Vodka 400 at Homestead-Miami Speedway as the Cup Series playoffs Round of 8 continues.
NASCAR Will Never See Domination Like Ned Jarrett's 14-Lap Win at the 1965 Southern 500
Ned Jarrett spent 13 years racing in NASCAR's highest level, which doesn't really seem all that long given everything he accomplished during that time. His two Grand National Series championships, 50 Cup wins, and 239 top-10 finishes earned him a spot in 12 motorsports and sports Halls of Fame, including, of course, the NASCAR Hall of Fame. And, he did all that while earning the nickname "Gentleman Ned Jarrett" for his calm demeanor and upstanding character.
Christopher Bell - No. 20 Rheem-WATTS Toyota Camry TRD Preview - Homestead-Miami Speedway
No. 20 Rheem-WATTS Toyota Camry TRD News and Notes:. BELL NCS AT HOMESTEAD: Christopher Bell will make his third NASCAR Cup Series (NCS) start at Homestead-Miami Speedway (HMS) this weekend in the No. 20 Rheem-WATTS Toyota Camry for Joe Gibbs Racing (JGR). Bell started 36th in 2020 at Homestead based on a random qualifying draw based on point standings but, despite starting back in the pack, from the drop of the green flag steadily worked his way through the field. By the end of stage two he was up to 12th and in the final stage Bell cracked the top 10 to earn an eighth-place finish. In 2021, Bell started third and finished 20th.
NBC Sports
NASCAR at Homestead-Miami schedule, how to watch, stream, odds
Another spot in the Championship 4 is on the line this weekend when the NASCAR Cup Series heads to Homestead-Miami Speedway. Joey Logano locked up the first spot in the finale with his victory in Las Vegas last week, leaving seven playoff drivers left to fight for the final three bids.
Majeski Scores Dominating Win at Homestead
Ty Majeski earned a dominating win as the Wisconsin-native led 67 of 134 laps and drove to his second victory in the last three events to hold momentum going into the Championship 4 in Phoenix. He will be joined by fellow Toyota drivers Ben Rhodes, who finished sixth, and Chandler Smith, who was scored in tenth. Rhodes, who is the reigning champion, is going into his second consecutive Championship 4, while Smith and Majeski are in their first championship battle.
Ford Performance NASCAR: Homestead Miami Speedway
RYAN BLANEY, No. 12 Menards/Pennzoil Ford Mustang -- Media Availability. DID YOU TALK TO BUBBA WALLACE AT ALL THIS WEEK AND WHAT IS YOUR REACTION TO HIS SUSPENSION FROM NASCAR? “Yeah, I spoke to him. I didn’t speak about that, but it is NASCAR’s decision. Whatever they thought was the right thing to do in that case. I don't really speak on too many instances I am not involved in. That is a NASCAR judgment call and they did what they thought was fit for it.”
Weekend Preview: Homestead-Miami Speedway
MIAMI, Fla. – The NASCAR Cup Series run for the championship makes its only stop of the season in South Florida this weekend with the Dixie Vodka 400 on Sunday (2:30 p.m. ET on NBC, MRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio) the second race in the Round of 8 to determine which four drivers will advance to the Championship 4 season finale in Phoenix.
NASCAR National Series News & Notes - Homestead-Miami Speedway
Distance: 400.5 miles (267 laps); Stage 1 (Ends on Lap 80),. Stage 2 (Ends on Lap 165), Final Stage (Ends on Lap 267) Distance: 300 miles (200 Laps); Stage 1 (Ends on Lap 45),. Stage 2 (Ends on Lap 90), Final Stage (Ends on Lap 200) NASCAR Camping World Truck...
CHEVROLET NCS AT HOMESTEAD: Daniel Suarez Press Conference Transcript
HOW WOULD YOU RANK THE SUCCESS THIS YEAR AND DID YOU SEE THIS COMING LAST YEAR?. Yeah, I think that the season has been good. Its tough, because as a race car driver, I am very greedy. If I don’t win the championship, I wouldn’t say that it is a perfect season. With that being said, I feel that it was a huge step from first year of Trackhouse to second year of Trackhouse. Right now, I feel like we are working hard to build up our house, and we have done that. I feel like the 99 team has a lot of things still to prove. And for me, with how we are running, I know that there is potential for more, and that is very exciting. I am very happy with where I am, I am very happy with Trackhouse, and the 99 team. I have an amazing team and we are going to continue to fight. I wish I was still in the playoffs and fighting for a championship, but it just wasn’t in the cards for us. But we have the speed and honestly everything to give these guys a fight. We are going to continue to do that and close this season as strong as possible so we can start building momentum for next year.”
Multi-Platinum Recording Artist Kip Moore Adds New Role to His Sunday Slate at Homestead-Miami Speedway - Serving as Grand Marshal for Dixie Vodka 400
From his pre-race concert to the most famous words in motorsports, multi-platinum, country music artist Kip Moore is adding ’Grand Marshal’ to his Sunday (Oct. 23) resume at Homestead-Miami Speedway’s Dixie Vodka 400. Moore, already slated to perform the concert ahead of the NASCAR Cup Series Playoff...
CBS Sports
NASCAR playoffs at Homestead starting lineup: William Byron wins first pole of 2022
William Byron won the pole for the Dixie Vodka 400 at Homestead-Miami Speedway in qualifying on Saturday, laying down a lap of 32.454 seconds (166.389 MPH) to earn his first pole of the 2022 season. Byron's pole is the seventh of his Cup career, and his first since Indianapolis in 2021.
Ways You Can Bet On NASCAR From California
NASCAR - Widely Loved Within The US. When it comes to some of the most popular sports within the US, there is absolutely no shortage of them. American football, Basketball, Baseball, and Soccer are just a few examples, but one of the most well-renowned of these is NASCAR. From all...
Joe Graf Jr. | SS GreenLight Racing with Jeff Lefcourt Homestead-Miami Speedway October Event Preview
Full of Energy: Bucked Up Energy Drink and its sister products will continue their role as the primary partner of Graf’s No. 07 Ford Mustang this weekend. Homestead-Miami (Fla.) Speedway is the 18th race of 2022 and 49th race overall in a multi-year, multi-race deal with the former ARCA Menards Series winner.
CWTS: Ty Majeski takes home Baptist Health 200 win; Zane Smith, Chandler Smith and Ben Rhodes lock in for Championship run at Phoenix
Stage one was all but clean and green for everyone except one playoff driver when John Hunter Nemechek would tag the wall causing heavy damage to the right side of his Toyota. As Nemechek would sail off into the corner the right front tire on his truck would give way causing Nemechek to slow on the back and limp back to pit road.
NASCAR's Logano has lots of reasons to be smiling right now
HOMESTEAD, Fla. (AP) — Joey Logano has an omnipresent smile. It’s always there, usually accompanied by him laughing about something. His perpetually upbeat persona has even become a running joke in NASCAR circles over the years. These days, he’s got even more reasons to be happy. Logano is essentially taking a 400-mile weekend drive on Sunday at Homestead-Miami Speedway with as little pressure as one can have when behind the wheel of a car that’ll reach a speed around 170 mph. He’s already secured one of the four spots for NASCAR’s winner-take-all playoff finale at Phoenix in two weeks, meaning he can relax, a little anyway. “We still want to win, there’s still a trophy to grab, we still want to continue to keep the momentum that we have in our race team and we don’t want to lay down on race day,” Logano said Saturday. “I will say that our preparation has been geared more towards Phoenix over the next two races — because we should do that, because that’s the advantage we earned.”
Speedway Digest
