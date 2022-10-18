Read full article on original website
Christopher Bell - No. 20 Rheem-WATTS Toyota Camry TRD Preview - Homestead-Miami Speedway
No. 20 Rheem-WATTS Toyota Camry TRD News and Notes:. BELL NCS AT HOMESTEAD: Christopher Bell will make his third NASCAR Cup Series (NCS) start at Homestead-Miami Speedway (HMS) this weekend in the No. 20 Rheem-WATTS Toyota Camry for Joe Gibbs Racing (JGR). Bell started 36th in 2020 at Homestead based on a random qualifying draw based on point standings but, despite starting back in the pack, from the drop of the green flag steadily worked his way through the field. By the end of stage two he was up to 12th and in the final stage Bell cracked the top 10 to earn an eighth-place finish. In 2021, Bell started third and finished 20th.
Petty GMS Race Preview: Homestead-Miami Speedway
- Dillon at Homestead-Miami Speedway: The driver of the No. 42 Chevrolet has made six previous NASCAR Cup Series starts at Homestead-Miami Speedway with a best result of 22nd place in 2018. Dillon has also led 26 laps in five starts in the NASCAR Xfinity Series at the track, earning...
HOW WOULD YOU RANK THE SUCCESS THIS YEAR AND DID YOU SEE THIS COMING LAST YEAR?. Yeah, I think that the season has been good. Its tough, because as a race car driver, I am very greedy. If I don’t win the championship, I wouldn’t say that it is a perfect season. With that being said, I feel that it was a huge step from first year of Trackhouse to second year of Trackhouse. Right now, I feel like we are working hard to build up our house, and we have done that. I feel like the 99 team has a lot of things still to prove. And for me, with how we are running, I know that there is potential for more, and that is very exciting. I am very happy with where I am, I am very happy with Trackhouse, and the 99 team. I have an amazing team and we are going to continue to fight. I wish I was still in the playoffs and fighting for a championship, but it just wasn’t in the cards for us. But we have the speed and honestly everything to give these guys a fight. We are going to continue to do that and close this season as strong as possible so we can start building momentum for next year.”
RCR Event Preview - Homestead-Miami Speedway
Richard Childress Racing in the NASCAR Cup Series at Homestead-Miami Speedway ... In 68 NASCAR Cup Series starts at Homestead-Miami Speedway, Richard Childress Racing has 10 top-five and 26 top-10 finishes. The Welcome, N.C., based team has five second-place finishes at the 1.5-mile speedway: Kevin Harvick (2003 and 2008), Jeff Burton (2009), Ryan Newman (2014) and Tyler Reddick (2021).
Young’s Motorsports Homestead-Miami Speedway October Truck Series Team Preview
Starting Position: 16th (Qualifying canceled due to inclement weather; field set per rule book) Still Truckin’: This weekend at Homestead-Miami (Fla.) Speedway, Young’s Motorsports welcomes back Kaz Grala as the driver of the No. 02 Young’s Motorsports Chevrolet Silverado RST who returns to the organization for the 12th time during the 2022 NASCAR Camping World Truck Series season.
Joe Graf Jr. | SS GreenLight Racing with Jeff Lefcourt Homestead-Miami Speedway October Event Preview
Full of Energy: Bucked Up Energy Drink and its sister products will continue their role as the primary partner of Graf’s No. 07 Ford Mustang this weekend. Homestead-Miami (Fla.) Speedway is the 18th race of 2022 and 49th race overall in a multi-year, multi-race deal with the former ARCA Menards Series winner.
Ford Performance NASCAR: Homestead Miami Speedway
RYAN BLANEY, No. 12 Menards/Pennzoil Ford Mustang -- Media Availability. DID YOU TALK TO BUBBA WALLACE AT ALL THIS WEEK AND WHAT IS YOUR REACTION TO HIS SUSPENSION FROM NASCAR? “Yeah, I spoke to him. I didn’t speak about that, but it is NASCAR’s decision. Whatever they thought was the right thing to do in that case. I don't really speak on too many instances I am not involved in. That is a NASCAR judgment call and they did what they thought was fit for it.”
Homestead-Miami Debut on Tap for Purdy
Debut on Tap … Saturday’s 200-miler at Homestead-Miami Speedway (HMS) marks Chase Purdy’s debut at South Florida’s 1.5-mile oval. The driver of the No. 61 Toyota Tsusho Toyota Tundra TRD Pro rolls into HMS fresh off his season-best performance at Talladega Superspeedway where he led six laps en-route to a seventh-place finish. The Meridian, Miss. driver has collected four finishes of 15th or better on 1.5-mile tracks this season and looks to add another on Saturday afternoon to pad his career-high mark of 12 top-15 results in 2022.
NCS AT HOMESTEAD-MIAMI SPEEDWAY: Team Chevy Advance
PLAYOFFS ROUND OF 8 TRIPLEHEADER: HOMESTEAD-MIAMI SPEEDWAY. For the first time since the track held its last Championship race for all three NASCAR national series in 2019, Homestead-Miami Speedway will make its return to the post-season schedule to host a playoff tripleheader race weekend. The 1.5-mile South Florida oval will mark Race Two of the Round of 8 for the NASCAR Cup Series (NCS) and NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS), while holding the position of the Round of 8 elimination race for the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series (NCWTS).
NASCAR Playoffs Round of 8 Continue at Homestead-Miami Speedway This Weekend on NBC & USA Network
The 2022 NASCAR Cup and Xfinity Series Playoffs Round of 8 continue at Homestead-Miami Speedway this weekend on NBC and USA Network, featuring another opportunity for a driver to secure a spot in the Championship 4. The NASCAR Cup Series race in Homestead will be presented Sunday at 2:30 p.m....
• Saturday’s Contender Boats 300 at Homestead-Miami Speedway will serve as Riley Herbst’s fourth career NASCAR Xfinity Series start at the 1.5-mile oval. The driver of the No. 98 Monster Energy Ford Mustang for Stewart-Haas Racing has been a model of consistency at the South Florida track with an average finish of 10th. In his two starts at Homestead in 2020, Herbst finished 10th and ninth, respectively. In last year’s race, a potential top-five run was derailed when contact with another car just past the race’s midpoint left Herbst with front-end damage. Nonetheless, Herbst rallied back to finish 11th.
1st WILLIAM BYRON, NO. 24 LIBERTY UNIVERSITY CAMARO ZL1. 3rd CHASE ELLIOTT, NO. 9 NAPA AUTO PARTS CAMARO ZL1. 10th AJ ALLMENDINGER, NO. 16 ED MORSE AUTOMOTIVE GROUP CAMARO ZL1. 15th JUSTIN HALEY, NO. 31 LEAFFILTER GUTTER PROTECTION CAMARO ZL1. 20th ROSS CHASTAIN, NO. 1 KUBOTA CAMARO ZL1. TOP-FIVE UNOFFICIAL...
Midway Interactive Exhibits & ’Art at the Track,’ Featuring Local Artists, Gives Fans a Variety of Family Activities This Weekend at Homestead-Miami Speedway in Addition to Exciting NASCAR Playoffs Races
With Homestead-Miami Speedway set for its NASCAR Playoffs Tripleheader this weekend featuring Sunday’s Dixie Vodka 400, fans young and old alike will have plenty of fun things to do when they arrive at the 1.5-mile venue before the engines of racing machines come to life. The Midway, located on...
