Britain is bursting with designer talent. When looking throughout the U.K., there seem to be new fashion imprints appearing out of nowhere on a daily basis, all of which looking at the blueprint set by other established brands that have longer histories, and thus garnered more success. For example, brands such as Corteiz and Trapstar have set the standards of garnering worldwide attention with immersive product drops and international pop-up stores. Another brand following suit is Unknown and the rhinestone general has just presented its latest drop for Fall/Winter 2022 and it’s the label’s biggest release to date.

1 DAY AGO