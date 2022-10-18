Read full article on original website
Our family saved up to buy our own small plane – now we’re flying it around the world for a 14-month holiday
A FAMILY who saved up to buy their own plane, are now in the process of taking it on a round the world trip. The Porter family from Canada spent $500,000 (£322,375) on the aircraft, which they are using to go on the holiday of a lifetime. So far,...
The hunt for the world's most elusive shipwrecks
Scores of sunken vessels remain on the ocean floor, awaiting rediscovery. Here are some of the world's most infamously elusive shipwrecks, plus a few you can see for yourself (some without even getting wet).
hypebeast.com
Norse Projects' Second FW22 Delivery Explores Its Nordic Roots
Making its debut earlier this year, Danish design studio Norse Projects’ Fall/Winter 2022 collection melds classic Americana styles with a dash of Nordic flair. The brand headed to the mountaintops for its first seasonal delivery, parting ways to Scotland’s northern coastline for its second drop. Entitled “On Northern...
hypebeast.com
Lourenzo Smith Documents His Love for Vintage Mercedes-Benz in 'FULL FRAMES'
The new photo-book is available to purchase via Blurb. Lourenzo Smith is one of the many creatives who used the pandemic as a way to fully pursue his creative passions. Based in Los Angeles, the photographer has always carried an affinity for vintage luxury and has produced a new photo-book exploring the impact that Mercedes-Benz has had on his life.
hypebeast.com
London-Based Unknown Is Doing It All for FW22
Britain is bursting with designer talent. When looking throughout the U.K., there seem to be new fashion imprints appearing out of nowhere on a daily basis, all of which looking at the blueprint set by other established brands that have longer histories, and thus garnered more success. For example, brands such as Corteiz and Trapstar have set the standards of garnering worldwide attention with immersive product drops and international pop-up stores. Another brand following suit is Unknown and the rhinestone general has just presented its latest drop for Fall/Winter 2022 and it’s the label’s biggest release to date.
hypebeast.com
Vincent Pocsik Shapes Wooden Furniture Into Almost-Human Forms
The first-ever NYC solo show of Vincent Pocsik is currently taking place at Objective Gallery, where the LA-based creative is presenting pieces of furniture that take on a slightly unusual – albeit recognizable – form. “Cabinet is Me” sees Pocsik’s cabinets, tables, and lamps spaced across the gallery...
hypebeast.com
Art Collector Jack Siebert Presents 'High Humanity'
A new group exhibition in Paris that draws from philosopher Auguste Comte’s teachings on positivism. Art Basel’s inaugural Paris+ is officially underway and to add to the list of events around the city, Jack Siebert has curated a new group exhibition titled High Humanity. The show is housed...
hypebeast.com
Brush up on Your Knowledge of Buenos Aires' Brutalist Buildings
From towers to bus stations, and libraries to housing complexes – Buenos Aires is bountiful when it comes to Brutalist architecture. Now, you can take a tour of the city’s most impressive examples thanks to an illustrated map from Blue Crow. Brutalism’s arrival in Buenos Aires is largely...
hypebeast.com
Official Reveal of the Cecilie Bahnsen x ASICS Upcycled Collection
During Paris Fashion Week SS23, Copenhagen-based designer Cecilie Bahnsen presented her latest collection, featuring seven new takes on various. sneakers. The upcycled looks all featured unique flower decorations of different shapes and sizes. Now, after this first look at the collaboration, Bahnsen and ASICS are ready to launch 50 upcycled, one-of-a-kind pairs.
historynet.com
Why Did This Line of Roman Fortifications Have to Be 4 Times Longer Than Hadrian’s Wall?
The year AD 9 did not go well for the Roman empire. Three legions, six auxiliary cohorts and attached cavalry—roughly 20,000 troops—under Publius Quinctilius Varus sought to extend Roman control deep into Germany. In the Teutoburg Forest, near present-day Osnabrück, allied Germanic tribes under Arminius ambushed and annihilated the legions. The empire struck back hard between AD 14 and 16. Operating from bases west of the Rhine River, legions under Germanicus Julius Caesar, a nephew of Emperor Tiberius, waged three successful campaigns against the Germanic tribes. But despite various follow-on Roman incursions into Germany, the east-west border of the empire remained the Rhine, the north-south border the Danube, effectively containing most of Germany.
hypebeast.com
Cartier Unveils New Pebble-Shaped Watch
From the Santos to the Tank, Cartier’s watches are known for their precise attention to unparalleled luxury. In that same vein, the luxury house has now revealed a new Pebble-Shaped Watch. In bringing about the new timepiece, the watch channels the same design and functionality as the original 1972...
hypebeast.com
Girard-Perregaux Introduces Mid-Sized 38mm Laureato With Copper Dial
Girard-Perregaux has added a mid-sized 38mm Laureato model with a “copper” dial to its collection. Listed as a unisex model, the watch features a Clous de Paris or hobnail dial that appears as everything from ‘tawny brown to pink-toned gold’ depending on the available light. The...
hypebeast.com
Stone Island Launches New Retail Concept in Chicago
In celebration of the 40th anniversary of the brand, Stone Island has partnered with Rem Koolhaas‘ OMA/AMO to develop a new concept store in Chicago. According to Stone Island, the new location looks to transcend a store solely made for transactional activities, intended as a place for new points of reference, a hub for its communities, and a venue for the brand to share experiences and put the full wealth of its research and experimentation on display.
hypebeast.com
Lay's Debuts Special-Edition FIFA World Cup 2022 Flavors
After making a surprise appearance at Balenciaga’s Summer 2023 “The Mud Show” presentation with a Lay’s x Balenciaga Potato Chip Bag Clutch priced at $1,800 USD,Lay’s returns to its regularly scheduled programming with a new trio of offerings celebrating the 2022 FIFA World Cup. The three North America-exclusive flavors introduced are inspired by the Latino dish “Adobadas,” “Bacon Wrapped Jalapeno Popper,” and “Wavy Carnitas Street Tacos.” The Carnitas flavored chips feature the flag of Mexico in the background while the Jalapeno Popper, which originated in Texas, features the colors of the American flag. More country-specific flavors may be on the way in select territories around the world.
Autoblog
Climate protesters glue themselves to Porsche museum but needed to go potty
Climate change activists protesting industries and governments had a busy summer in Europe. A relentless outfit called Just Stop Oil in the UK has created disruptions everywhere from major highways to the British Formula 1 Grand Prix, and more recently, they threw tomato soup on a Van Gogh painting at the National Gallery in London. Across the Channel, the Tour de France cycling race was forced to pause during several stages by climate activists who'd glued themselves to the road. Over France's eastern border, a group called Scientist Rebellion took the sticky route when nine members glued their hands to the floor of the Porsche pavilion at Volkswagen's Autostadt museum in Wolfsburg on Thursday.
anothermag.com
Bōsōzoku: The Rebellious Film Legacy of Japan’s Unruly Biker Gangs
Revving engines and rebellious attitudes are hallmarks of any decent motor-fetishising counter-culture. But in mid-20th-century Japan – a nation steeped in the lore of samurai warrior philosophies and renowned (at the time) for industrial and technological advancement – a subculture of biker gangs became so vividly disruptive that they were allegedly the country’s number one source of juvenile delinquency. The press dubbed them bōsōzoku (literally “running-out-of-control tribes”), and their wild legacy would inspire all kinds of vibrant visual media across the decades.
WAR HISTORY ONLINE
Three Aircraft Defended Malta from the Entire Italian Air Force
When Italy joined the Second World War, the island of Malta found itself immediately under attack. The only defenses available were three Gloster Sea Gladiators that were expected to go up against the entire Italian Air Force – and they did! They, surprisingly, held their own and gave hope to the Maltese people.
mailplus.co.uk
‘Huge blow to brewers and pubs’
PUB bosses reacted with fury as Jeremy Hunt scrapped plans to freeze alcohol duty. The tax was due to be frozen from February for a year under plans announced in Kwasi Kwarteng’s mini-Budget last month. But Hunt said the freeze would now not go ahead. The decision means duty...
