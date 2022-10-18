Read full article on original website
Related
hypebeast.com
Nike SFB 6" Boots Return With a Versatile "Black/Light Taupe" Arrangement
As the weather temperatures descend and the leaves start to morph into their warm red, yellow and orange ensembles, street fashion also start to make a transition. For the fall and winter seasons, boots tend to make more consistent appearances, so Nike has elected to bring back its SFB 6” silhouette in a brand new “Black/Light Taupe” colorway.
hypebeast.com
Nike Presents Exotic New Animal Prints on Classic Sneakers
This fall, is set to introduce a new animal print-themed footwear collection named “Animal Instinct.” While the Swoosh is no stranger to presenting animal-inspired looks, this batch of sneakers is sure to stand out. Beginning with the Air Max 90, various materials and prints grace the upper. Mesh,...
hypebeast.com
Everything Dropping at HBX Archives This Week
Coming off last week’s release of JohnUNDERCOVER’s graphic-heavy coat and more statement outerwear, HBX Archives is serving up yet another wide selection of apparel items for week 92. Launched in 2016, HBX Archives has become a go-to place for sourcing unique pieces from the fashion and streetwear world....
hypebeast.com
Take a Look at Clarks’ Craft Court Lace in Black Suede
Clarks is constantly revitalizing its classic silhouettes — such as the Wallabee — with unique collaborations and colorways. And while the former allows the British shoe brand to stay in the headlines, and thus, consistently grow its fan base, the brand also stays in keeping with how it started: with sophisticated and contemporary designs that are crafted to be versatile shoes that can be worn all year round. With this in mind, Clarks has just presented one of its latest designs: the Craft Court Lace in black suede.
hypebeast.com
Social Status Announces Release of Second Nike Air Max Penny 2 "Playground" Colorway
Has continued to provide Social Status the opportunity to utilize its great storytelling abilities with the release of several sneakers throughout 2022. Focusing especially on the Air Max Penny 1 and 2, the duo has brought new life to the old school silhouette. Now, following the first Air Max Penny 2 “Playground” release, the “White/Blue” colorway is on its way.
hypebeast.com
Jordan Brand Expands Its "25 Years in China" Collection With the Air Jordan 12
2022 marks the 25th year of business in China for Jordan Brand. Its 1997 opening year came at a time when the Air Jordan 12 was still new to shelves, thus it having a special connection to the country. Over the years, Jordan Brand has nodded to this with the silhouette’s inclusion in Chinese New Year celebrations for 2017 and 2019. In addition, the low-top version of the Air Jordan 12 was spotted as part of the “25 Years in China” collection earlier this year.
hypebeast.com
Take an On-Foot Look at the Air Jordan 2 "Craft"
Has a wide collection of sneakers that don’t tend to miss a beat. When looking at some of the Swooshes’ most poplar silhouettes — such as the Jordan 1 and Dunk Low — new color schemes and designs are constantly presented to keep Nike fans engaged. And while the latter seems to be dominating the headlines as of late, one silhouette that is currently going under the radar and having a successful year is the Air Jordan 2. Collaborations atop the retro Jordan model are being presented at a rapid rate — such as the recently-presented Shelflife link-up — but Jordan Brand is now diverting our attention away from its team-ups by unveiling its upcoming Air Jordan 2 “Craft” release.
hypebeast.com
Maharishi Presents Collaborative Reebok LT Court Hemp
Teased earlier this week, London-based streetwear label Maharishi and Reebok are teaming up for the second time this year. In June, the duo outfitted the Classic Legacy AZ in a militaristic “Subdued” colorway. Now, following Maharishi’s FW22 collection launch, the collaborative LT Court Hemp is on its way.
hypebeast.com
Nike’s Air Force 1 Low Retro Comes Dressed in "Light Smoke Grey"
Loves to take familiar and classic color schemes and rework them with various materials or constructions to generate revitalized footwear iterations. One example of that is the Air Force 1 Low. The Swoosh is currently working with its “color of the month” and for October, it’s “Light Smoke Grey.”
hypebeast.com
Every Item Dropping From Balenciaga's adidas Spring 2023 Collection
Balenciaga can’t stay away from the headlines, and it’s not going anywhere as the Demna-helmed French house has just unveiled its full collaborative collection with. . First seen during its Spring 2023 runway show that took over the New York Stock Exchange, this new offering differs ever so slightly from what was originally released back in May, opting to deliver a more comprehensive selection of runway-debuted garments and accessories alongside some previously-seen pieces.
hypebeast.com
Take an Official Look at the Air Jordan 1 Mid "True Blue"
Following the reveal of the “Cement Grey” colorway, Jordan Brand is preparing the Air Jordan 1 Mid in a slew of muted palettes ideal for the gloomy season ahead. From the “Alternative Bred” rendition to a Christmas-ready hit, the silhouette is now slated to hit shelves decked out in “True Blue” tones.
hypebeast.com
Norse Projects' Second FW22 Delivery Explores Its Nordic Roots
Making its debut earlier this year, Danish design studio Norse Projects’ Fall/Winter 2022 collection melds classic Americana styles with a dash of Nordic flair. The brand headed to the mountaintops for its first seasonal delivery, parting ways to Scotland’s northern coastline for its second drop. Entitled “On Northern...
hypebeast.com
Official Reveal of the Cecilie Bahnsen x ASICS Upcycled Collection
During Paris Fashion Week SS23, Copenhagen-based designer Cecilie Bahnsen presented her latest collection, featuring seven new takes on various. sneakers. The upcycled looks all featured unique flower decorations of different shapes and sizes. Now, after this first look at the collaboration, Bahnsen and ASICS are ready to launch 50 upcycled, one-of-a-kind pairs.
hypebeast.com
Nike Gets in the Lovey Dovey Spirit With This Air Trainer 1 "Valentine's Day" Colorway
There are still several holidays to get through before 2022 comes to a close, but. already has its eyes set on what to deliver for its various festivities in 2023. And one of the offerings is this Air Trainer 1 “Valentine’s Day” colorway that sports soft accents reflective of the annual love-inducing celebration.
hypebeast.com
Nike Officially Announces Its Día de Muertos “Somos Familia” Footwear Collection
One admirable tradition of is that it never overlooks cultural celebrations. With the start of November coming up, the brand has taken the initiative to highlight the forthcoming Día de Muertos festivities by revealing a special collection that celebrates the annual Mexican commemoration. Four silhouettes alongside matching apparel items are integrated into this capsule, all of which lean into the “Somos Familia” motif which describes the unbreakable bond of families and memories.
hypebeast.com
O Yeong-Su of ‘Squid Game' Rocks Balenciaga x adidas in Latest Issue of 'Arena Homme+ Korea'
South Korean dystopian drama series, Squid Game has broken records and swept awards ever since its release on Netflix in fall 2021. Following the success of the series, many of its cast also garnered global media attention. Actor O Yeong-su bagged home a Golden Globe and an Emmy for his performance in portraying the secret mastermind and Player 001 in the series. Now, adding another achievement to the veteran actor’s resume, the 78 years old O Yeong-su graced the pages in Arena Homme+ Korea’s coming November issue.
hypebeast.com
HYPEBEAST Magazine Explores "The Frontiers Issue" Landscape Through an Installation Exhibition
As the 30th edition of HYPEBEAST Magazine circulates the globe, it now looks to further immerse readers into The Frontiers Issue, exploring the worlds of NIGO, Glenn Martens, Chance The Rapper, Peter Do, and more, through an exhibition stationed at HBX New York. Celebrating fashion, footwear, art and music, the...
hypebeast.com
Union Osaka and SUPERVSN Launch New Capsule Collab
Already having a strong relationship as two brands that have partnered before, Union Tokyo and Gavin Mathieu’s Supervsn Studios have teamed up again to celebrate the opening of Union’s new Osaka store. The two brands have launched a new capsule collection that ties back to Supervsn’s previous cultural...
hypebeast.com
Valentino Looks Back to the Future With Its New VLogo Toile Iconographe
Pierpaolo Piccioli continues to take Valentino to new heights, doubling down on his maximally minimalistic “Unboxing Valentino” SS23 runway show as the Creative Director officially reveals the house’s new VLogo — a new Toile Iconographe. Seen dominantly throughout the aforementioned runway show — growing not just...
hypebeast.com
Post Malone and 'Magic: The Gathering' Deliver Secret Lair Cards
Building on his love of Magic: The Gathering, Wizards of the Coast has tapped Post Malone for its latest Secret Lair release. Designed and imagined by the artist, the cards feature special art and flavor text related to Post Malone. The direct-to-consumer limited edition product release builds on Secret Lair’s collaborative take on unique themes and new art treatments that showcase the creativity and passion of collaborators.
Comments / 0